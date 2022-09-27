Menu
HomeNewsWho Is Matthew...

Who Is Matthew Turner? Who Is This Big Brother Season 24 Contestant

Written by Linda Crystal
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
Matt Turner

Matt Turner was one of the contestants on the 24th season of Big Brother and previously worked as a writer for the YouTube channel Mr. Beast. The former writer and artist now works as a business owner and is originally from North Attleborough, which is in the state of Massachusetts. North Attleborough is also the name of the town where the company is based.

Who Is Matthew Turner? All About The Big Brother Contestant

After Big Brother 24 viewers learned that Matt Turner had made it through the first round of the competition, many of them immediately recognized him as the editor of the MrBeast site. They were left in the dark about what happened between the two after the event.

What Actually Happened in the Conversation Between Matt Turner and Mrbeast?

What Actually Happened in the Conversation Between Matt Turner and Mrbeast?

Turner, who had previously collaborated with Jimmy Donaldson under the name Mr.Beast, stopped working as a writer for the YouTuber in 2018 after the two decided “by mutual agreement” to part ways. In the past, Matt Turner and Mr. Beast had worked together. Nevertheless, the Big Brother contestant from season 24, who eventually won the competition, later accused the winner of being a bully while working as a writer for Donaldson’s channel.

A year later, Matt Turner described the YouTuber’s behavioral pattern in a series of tweets, harshly condemning him for even the smallest mistake. Matt Turner was referring to the YouTuber’s practice of criticizing him for even the most trivial mistakes. The YouTuber also refused to acknowledge Matt Turner’s contributions to the channel in any way.

What Actually Happened in the Conversation Between Matt Turner and Mrbeast?

Furthermore, he explained in his contributions that he resigned as editor because he was forced to re-sign a confidentiality agreement after having already done so. This happened after he had already signed the agreement. On the other hand, Mr. Beast delivers a somewhat different story than the one presented above. The YouTuber added that they offered another position at SOAR Gaming, in addition to a $10,000 severance package promised to the former employee.

What Does Matt Turner Have Plan for the Future After Parting Ways with Mr. Beast?

Who Is Matthew Turner? All About The Big Brother Contestant

In the second half of 2021, Matt Turner and Megan Belmonte, who was his girlfriend at the time, started a store in Central Square known as Rug Shack. Currently, Matt Turner is both the owner and manager of the business. In the store, artists have the opportunity to sell and purchase the work they have created using Matt Turner’s rugs as a medium.

In addition, for the past few semesters, he has also been giving free classes to BSU students. Previously, he traveled as a photographer to Southeast Asian countries. Matt Turner’s life, meanwhile, is starting to take a more positive turn as he gets closer and closer to being on Big Brother 24.

Linda Crystal -
News

