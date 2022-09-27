Tom Daley’s Husband Dustin Lance Black Reveals He Sustained a Serious Head Injury

The LGBT rights activist, Dustin Lance Black reveals he is recovering from a serious head injury and that he is far from the normal life he once lived.

Dustin Lance Black Reveals He Sustained a Head Injury

The Milk scriptwriter, who has been married to Olympic gold medalist, Tom Daley was advised by his medical practitioner, to literally “shut off” his brain, in order to recover and regain full health.

Dustin Lance Black recently disclosed his condition saying, “I am on the long road back to being okay.”

Although Dustin Black didn’t find it inevitable to let his fans know what happened to him that caused a major head injury, he only notified them of a journey to Greece to rehabilitate, that he had with his sweetheart, Daley, who won at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo for diving.

The Under the Banner of Heaven creator wrote on Instagram, “I disappeared for a while… I had a serious head injury that put me out of commission, a month ago.”

“My doctors have commanded me to shut off my brain as I have been showing little improvement. For a person like me, who depends on his brain to work, love, and care, it will be a frightening and challenging time. And thus I realized that the road back would be long enough.”

“But this week, my sweet husband took me to the Greek Island, to help me shut off. I can already say this trip would be the first step toward the right path, and I feel safe finally, after sharing about it. Thank you all, for your love and for keeping up with your patience. I promise, there is more to come.”

From everything Dustin Black penned, what caused his fans to be excited was the promise he made, “more to come.”

Earlier this year, Dustin Black had a couple of words with EW about the long journey he had to adapt, Jon Krakauer’s novel based, “Under the Banner of Heaven” to serialize for television. For the 48-year-old, the book was quite surreal as it followed a devout detective, who was played by, Andrew Garfield, and the experiences he earns while investigating a murder case, which has tied with fundamentalist Mormonism.

“In the past 10 years, many times I thought that this would never be destined to see the light of the day,” Dustin Black added. He further recalled that he was pinching himself at the premiere, being confused at what was happening and going like, “Is this really happening? Did we finally find a way to make a story like this on the screen? Did we find apt people to participate? I didn’t do this for money, that’s for sure. I only did it for passion and I did it because I felt the urge to pass the message, which was highly necessary right now.”

Dustin Lance Black’s life as a boy who grew up as a gay Momon in the city of Texas was chosen as a subject for the HBO documentary, Mama’s Boy. A memoir under that concept was previously prepared by Dustin Black, himself and he named it, “Mama’s Boy: A story from our Americas.”

Reportedly, the documentary directed by Laurent Bouzereau, which has traced the essence of Black’s coming of age as a gay along with his intense connection with his mother, will be open to the public by Oct.13.

The duo has been married for 5 years and are currently bringing up a son, Robbie, whom they welcomed via surrogacy. At Goviana Fletcher’s Happy Mom podcast, the pair shared why they shunned any other adoption method and chose specifically a path of surrogacy to adopt a child.

Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley have been dating each other since 2013 and the two got engaged in 2015, subsequently, the lovebirds tied their knots in May 2017.

Tom Daley was noticeably absent at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, as he decided to take a year out, maintain his health, and have a good time with his family. In short, it can also be said that Tom Daley was at his London Residence with his family and he found it more important to be with his husband than to be at the Commonwealth Games because, if Tom is not found campaigning for LGBTQ+ or at the pool, then it is said that rather than searching for him elsewhere, he will be founded at his home, with his love, Dustin Black and son, Robbie.