The Menu: Release Date, Plot, Trailer, Cast, And More Updates!!

Directed by Mark Mylod, “The Menu” is an American black comedy horror movie. The movie “The Menu” is all set to hit the cinemas on 18 November 2022 (Friday). There is no news about movie streaming on other online platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video.

It is written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. Producers of the movie include Betsy Koch, Will Ferrell, and Adam McKay and the production companies include Gary Sanchez Productions and Hyperobject Industries. The music in the film is given by Colin Stetson.

The cinematography and editing are done by Peter Deming and Christopher Tellefsen respectively. The distributing partner of the movie is Searchlight Pictures. The origin country of the movie The Menu is The United States. This movie is given favorable reviews.

The movie appears to be a delicious fusion of both thriller and comedy looking at the trailer. Apart from the interesting storyline, it does also have an interesting cast.

What Is The Menu About?

The shooting of the movie began in Savannah, Georgia on 3 September 2021. It has a dark and twisted satirical concept that will leave everyone amazed. At each and every turn, there is a surprise in a movie that will lead you to even bite your nails because of the increasing suspense. The movie is not at all a full serious movie, it does have various dark humor scenes.

Movie The Menu Genres Comedy

Horror

Thriller Director Mark Mylod Writers Seth Reiss(screenplay)

Will Tracy(screenplay) Stars Anya Taylor-Joy

Ralph Fiennes

Nicholas Hoult Country of origin United States Language English Filming locations Savannah, Georgia, US Production companies Alienworx Productions

Hyperobject Industries Release Date 18 November 2022

As it’s said that good music in any movie either makes it or breaks it and here the music provided by Colin Stetson adds more to the film and ttablhe intensity of the characters. All and all, The Menu enthralls through its satirical humor and horrifies all at once.

The Menu Release Date

But since it is a movie under Searchlight Production, it is expected Hulu would be the most likely streaming home for culinary chaos and considered to be too intense for the indie distributors. Therefore, as of now, we can only watch it in theaters from 18 November 2022.

On September 10, 2022, it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. It is also going to make its premiere in the US at the Fantastic Fest. There are a lot of twists and turns in the movie which will leave the audience shocked as they would never expect it.

All the actors in the movie are great stars with ample talent so it is expected that the movie will be a blockbuster. The shooting of the movie happened on Tybee Beach on Tybee Island as well as a private residence on Horsepen Point Drive on the island.

What Is The Plot Of The Menu?

The plot of the movie revolves around a young couple visiting a remote island and there they go to an exclusive classy restaurant run by a celebrity chef named Slowik. The restaurant’s menu is very different from the usual ones where food is treated as conceptual art.

Are You With Us…Or With Them?#TheMenuFilm starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and John Leguizamo

Only In Theaters This November pic.twitter.com/6yK7vbRgGx — The Menu (@TheMenuFilm) August 10, 2022

But his approach to cuisine has some shocking surprises for the wealthy guests. He also warns people that they might even not survive here. After a while, people that were there in the restaurant get to know that Slowik seems to be cooking up something far more dangerous.

It is only a matter of time until what he has planned, he achieves.

Where To Watch The Menu?

You can watch the film “The Menu” at cinema halls from 18 November 2022 (Friday) which is not so far. The streaming service is still unknown that will include The Menu in its media library.

You can watch this movie with your friends. But keep in mind, that since the movie will be having some disturbing violent content, language throughout, strong content, and sexual references, it is rated R. The average running length of the movie will be about 106 minutes. Lock this date to watch this ultimate movie

The Menu Cast

The Menu movie’s cast members include:

Chef Slowik (played by Ralph Fiennes)

Margot (played by Anya Taylor-Joy)

Tyler (played by Nicholas Hoult)

Elsa (played by Hong chau)

Anne (played by Judith Light)

Lillian Bloom (played by Janet McTeer)

Richard (played by Reed Birney)

Lillian’s editor (played by Paul Adelstein)

Soren (played by Arturo Castro)

Felicity (played by Aimee Carrero)

Bryce (played by Rob Yang)

Dave (played by Mark St. Cyr)

Sommelier (played by Peter Grosz)

Linda (played by Rebecca Koon)

John Leguizamo as a movie stars.

As it’s the first part of the movie, there are no new cast members as such. The above-mentioned stars will be present there in the film.

The Talk On Social Media About The Menu

The actress Anya Taylor-Joy and actor Ralph Fiennes are being appreciated for their performances by the audience. Not only them but other supporting actors too are being appreciated.

The Menu is considered both a Michelin Star version of ‘Saw’ and a tasty satire of what high-end dining has become. It Balances dark comedy, biting social commentary & shocking thrills to perfection. Viewers are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie.

What To Expect From The Menu?

The movie is like a dark comedy about the insanity of overdramatizing the idea of food as an art to the point that it is legitimately a cult initiation. We can expect the issues of privilege and class as well as the things that people do to honor societal rules. It will be an absolute treat to watch the movie.

Any Episode Guide For The Menu?

There is no episode guide for The Menu because it is not a series but a film. The average run length of the film is going to be about one hour and forty-six minutes or one hour and fifty minutes.

The film will be primarily available in the English language. However, it is expected to be available in other dubbed versions as well.

The Menu Trailer

The second trailer of The Menu was released on 10 August 2022 on YouTube. The trailer was given massive popularity in the span of 1 month only. It raised the expectation of the audience from this thrilling and dark-humored movie. It seems a little different from usual movies. The acting of all the cast members was on point as seen in the trailer