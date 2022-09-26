The former pro-surfing star, Chris Davidson has died after being punched outside an Australian pub, north of Sydney.

The law enforcement revealed Davidson’s grounds of death as the in-depth head injury caused after hitting hard on the pavement. Although he was immediately treated in the sport, he couldn’t spare.

Initially, Chris Davidson was headed to the Kempsey hospital to provide an emergency support system, however, he could not hold his breath for a long time.

The police said they were hurriedly called to Sportsman Way at South West Rocks around 11 pm on Saturday night, following a reporter informed them about a man who was seen unconscious on the pavement, after getting punched in the face.

Following the tragic incident, Grant Coleman, 42, the brother of NSW Waratahs head coach, Darren Coleman, has been taken into custody, for assaulting the cause of death on Sunday from his home in South West Rocks, apparently at 12:40 am. He was reported to have refused the bail requested on Monday and to the verdict, he will have to face the court in November again.

However, police haven’t disclosed many details about the major incident in the small coastal town of South West Rocks, that victimized the legendary former surfer with a lethal attack.

Chris Davidson on his part was a well-renowned surfer, who efficiently competed on the world surfing tour in the consecutive years of 2010 and 2011. Surfing Australia says they are mourning the loss of a surfer, who was affectionately referred to as “Davo”.

The World Surf League, and the surfing community at large, are saddened to learn that former CT surfer Chris Davidson, of Narrabeen, Australia tragically passed away on Saturday. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/pBHPSD77nF — World Surf League (@wsl) September 25, 2022

“Davo was a true individual as well as an incredibly talented surfer in our entire sports community”

The organization of the Australian sports community wrote on Facebook. They further displayed their concern for his family, friends, and children.

As of 2010, Davidson was honored as one of the finest surfers present at that time and he was subsequently ranked #14 internationally. The Narrabeen native claimed the 1991 Cadet Cup when he was only fifteen.

However, his prominence arrived back in 1996, when Davidson aged 19 at the time was granted a wildcard entry to the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach. Interestingly, there he defeated the world champion, Kelly Slater, twice in a row.

Slater was one among the wellwishers of Davidson’s family, who paid a tribute to the deceased soul after his untimely demise. “Had a number of battles with this guy, who is one of the most naturally talented surfers I ever came across,” he said.

In the 2010 Portugal event, Davidson was narrowly defeated by the eleven-time World Surf League champion, who ultimately took the trophy home.

“I felt like I too surfed quite well, but when it comes to Kelly, he pulls a 360 Alley-Oop on a single northern wave, which is hard to fight back,”

Davidson recalled in the interview with Tracks, a surfing magazine.

On the other hand, Mark Windson, the executive director of Surfing New South Wales, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, “Davison was among the most stylish surfers Australia has ever produced as he was an extremely prodigious talent and as exuberant as he was while surfing.”

“It was sad for a larger-than-life character to have finished his life that way,” he further added.

Nathan Hedge, one of his closest pals, told Nine’s Today that Davidson’s demise was densely tragic for a kind-hearted, charismatic, and unique soul like him. “He was the life of the party,” said Hedge.

Among those who paid tribute to the saga, was the former Australian pro surfer Tom Carroll, who told ACM that Davidson was quite an absolutely brilliant surfer, coupled with natural technique.

“I am familiar with him as a surfing Narrabeem who had a glint in his eye, constantly influencing the other surfers around him in lifting their game.”

Fellow North Narrabeen local sum pro surfer, Damien Hardman also shared with ACM that Davidson was ultimately gifted with natural talent and that he had the x-factor within him.

“Davidson will definitely be remembered as one of the most skilled surfers of all time to emerge from Narrabeen, if not Australia,” he added.

Hardman seemed like he couldn’t stop talking about this guy as he further said, “He had a natural talent from the time I first saw him, and that he didn’t have to train himself, for he was that good.”

Rip Curl sponsored the duo and they traveled to exotic areas of the world like Indonesia and Maldives for several competitions.

