Adult Film Actress Kitten Natividad Died at 74

One of the busty and hottest adult film actresses, Kitten Natividad, was an iconic figure in pop culture who passed away suddenly over the weekend. The Kitten Natividad was at her post-middle age and she died at 74. With her immeasurable physical appeal, Kitten Natividad soon rose to prominence in the field and garnered massive recognition.

Russ Meyer’s Kitten Natividad Died

Kitten Natividad death news was announced to the world by one of her close compadres, Director Cody Jarret via Twitter. The words he found to disclose her death news entail “ It is with tremendous sadness we must announce the sudden passing of our dear friend and cast member, the beautiful, unforgettable Kitten Natividad. We will love and miss you forever, Kitten Natividad, and may every immeasurable drop of love, beauty, and goodness you bestowed upon others accompany you into the next realm, for all eternity. God bless you, Kitten”. With her fervent passion for acting. She passed away on September 24, 2022, at Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

These words by Jarret were indeed soul-crushing from his words we could infer how beautiful her soul was and how delicate she was as a friend. The cause of death is not yet revealed by her close ones. Maybe we could infer that her sudden defeat was due to natural causes. Her sudden death has left the world in tribulations as she was one of the deadly talented exotic dancers of her era.

Being regarded as one of the ever-time exotic dancers she was one of the iconoclast characters ever played in adult films. Her astounding acting with mesmerizing dancing made her one of the strongest pop cultures figure.

Francesca Isabel Natividad was popularly known by the name Kitten Natividad, iconoclast Mexican American Film actress, and an utterly beautiful exotic dancer who was born on February 13, 1948, in Chihuahua State, Mexico. She was unapologetically famous for her mind-blowing appearances in miscellaneous cult films which were made by her ex-partner Russ Meyer.

Born in Mexico Kitten Natividad at the age of ten never spoke English and after her mother’s marriage to a US citizen, she had to move with them to Texas where she attended Ysleta High School in El Paso. in order to thrive in the English society she had to do various jobs to meet both ends. In California, she worked around the clock as both a maid and a cook for Stella Stevens. Moreover as a key puncher for IBM and at the same time a go-go dancer. She tried really hard to survive in this wealthy land and at this time of her survival skills as a dancer, she adopted the stage name Kitten Natividad. The naughty reason behind choosing this name was because it came from her shyness. She had to do her breast implantation at the age of 21 and she was always noted for her 44-inch bust.

Her career breakthrough came in front of her in the form of her fellow dancer Shari Eubank. She was the main performer in one of Meyer’s films Supervixens in 1975. Shari introduced Kitten Natividad to Meyer and he hired her to narrate his other movie Up! Her unflagging enthusiasm in what she does was intriguing and Meyer was completely impressed by her nude portrayal of a girl sitting under the shade of a tree quoting poetry to a daft and nonsensical action.

Her major debut film was Beneath the valley of the ultra-vixens and for that film, she had to undergo tremendous changes both physically and mentally. Meyer persuaded her to undergo another breast implant and she even had to take voice lessons for her cockney accent. She had to leave her then-husband behind for her to pursue her career and later that follows into a living relationship with Meyer for long 15 years.

After overcoming a plethora of impediments she decided to move into pornographic modeling. This job entails doing glamour or girl-girl shoots and her favorable appearances increased her income beyond what she had thought. Chuck Barris was one of the wealthy producers of that time and Kitten Natividad got a chance to appear in one of his game shows ‘The Dating Game’ as a guest.

After her inexplicable struggles in being a widely recognized actress, she stepped into pornographic productions where at first she portrayed herself in topless shots. After this, she had to indulge in various cult programs. Kitten Natividad had to struggle with lots of things and even had to face harsh criticism. But her relentless passion for becoming something made her choose a different path in order to the unfettered joy.

Her incessant desire to be an actress made her an exotic dancer. The Kitten Natividad was hell-bent on molding her career even though she had to relinquish a lot of important things for that. More about her family’s life is not available. Natividad got the chance to appear on several shows produced by Chuck Barris other than The Dating Game, like The Gong Show, and The $1.98 Beauty Show. Moreover, she got the opportunity to perform in a music video in 1980 ‘Where You Were Mine.

According to reports after all her tremendous work in life, she was leading a forlorn life. She had to cope with her life alone with three cats that were the only solace she could have. This beautiful struggling lady of all time finally decided to quit the life battle and peacefully surrendered to death.