Adapted from a series of Japanese short novels published by Yuri Kitayama, Riv’s Spirit Chronicles is indeed an isekai fantasy TV animated show. The story centers on the terrible death of 20-year-old university student Haruto Amakawa in a car crash.

The lead of the story is a character from our universe who wakes in another world while simultaneously sharing awareness with some other person. The idea of rebirths, which the isekai subgenre typically clarifies in the first episode’s opening sequence, is made splendid chaos in “Spirit Chronicles.”

Even by the time “Spirit Chronicles” season one’s finale airs, there were undoubtedly more mysteries than there are solutions. But thankfully, the next second season will provide us with another opportunity to find some explanations.

What Chronicles Season 2 Be About?

The Japanese animated series “Seirei Gensoki – Spirit Chronicles” is inspired by the Yuri Kitayama manga. In February 2014, the books went live on the “Shsetsuka ni Nar” (Let’s Become Novelists) webpage whereas I n October 2015, Hobby Japan released their version of a light manga.

The manga adaptation’s seven volumes were published in July 2017 by Futago Minaduki and in July 2021, an anime version containing animation created by TMS Entertainment and produced by Osamu Yamasaki (Hakuoki series) was broadcasted in Japan and was shown on Crunchyroll.

Many fans found the program to be quite enjoyable in the first season and now here we are providing them with some information as they wait impatiently for the arrival of the upcoming season. This is all of the information you require for Spirit Chronicles Season 2 of “Seirei Gensouki Spirit Chronicles.”

Spirit Chronicles Season 2 Expected Release Date

In the month of September 2021, “Spirit Chronicles'” first season came to an end. Viewers may want a lot more than the show’s first 12-episode arc, but the bad news is that they’ll likely have to wait until the following season.

The animated series’ official account on Twitter revealed that a Spirit Chronicles Season 2 was in the works on November 5, 2021. A unique Season 1 review video was included in the Twitter post to honour the revelation, it did not, however, have a confirmed release date written in the post.

Season 1 was initially planned to debut in July 2021 following a declaration in November 2020. That was also expected with season 2 as it also followed the same pattern but that doesn’t happen. Let’s just hope, the start of the second season will occur in 2022, most probably in October or December.

Must Read: Rent A Girlfriend Season 3 Expected Release Date, Plot, Trailer, Cast, And More

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Anime Release Date, Cast, Plot & More!

Spirit Chronicles Season 2 Plot

When Rio was just five years old, his mother was assassinated right in front of him, leaving him as an abandoned child. He has been looking for his mom’s killer ever since.

He also experiences the recollections of this different world since he is the rebirth of Haruto Amakawa, a young Japanese student who was killed in an incident and so now shared his recollections of it with Rio.

Rio obtains a unique magical ability with the aid of Haruto’s recollection, a skill that, when used wisely, can improve his life. Rio is given the opportunity to attend Bertram’s Royal Academy when he uses this talent to release the abducted Princess Flora and return her securely to the court.

He drops out of university and leaves the kingdom due to a charge brought against him.

He runs away and goes to the eastern parts of the globe where his mom formerly lived in. He there encounters his relatives and finds discovered that he is the child of a royal who fled the Court of Karasuki. Rio chooses to take on a new identity and travel back to the Northwestern Kingdom years later to get vengeance on his family’s foes.

Where To Watch Spirit Chronicles Season 2?

Both the seasons of the anime series, The Spirit Chronicles can be viewed on the Crunchyroll platform.

Spirit Chronicles Season 2 Cast

As far as we know, Seirei Genski: Spirit Chronicles’ primary characters won’t undergo many significant changes. There will undoubtedly be some new faces added, but the central characters will largely stay the same up to the finale. Due to the fact that it is an unspoken rule in contemporary anime adaptations, we believe the primary voice talent will not only remain for the upcoming second season as well as for any conceivable following seasons.

Yoshitsugo Matsuoka will again play the voice of Rio and Haruto, Celia Claire’s voice is by Akane Fujita, Latifa’s by Tomori Kusunoki, Miharu Ayase’s voice by Sayaka Harada, and Alfred Emerle’s voice by Kenji Hamada.

The Talk On Social Media About Spirit Chronicles Season 2

The first season of Spirit Chronicles got very good reviews from both the critics as well as audiences as they posted amazing tweets on the social media platform regarding the “mindblowing season”. And because of this reason only, the official account of Spirit Chronicles later released the second season through the Twitter account with the beautiful recap clip of season 1.

What To Expect From Spirit Chronicles Season 2?

The first season of “Spirit Chronicles” mostly centers on Rio’s lifestyle and how he handles learning that he is connected to Haruto. Rio successfully prevents his friend Celia’s planned wedding in the Season 1 climax.

He also learns that additional individuals from his planet have been reborn in Haruto. Given this information, it is logical to assume that the Season 2 storyline will provide additional information on how Rio and Haruto came to be connected. Season 2 might also explore Rio’s rise to prominence since learning of his connection to Haruto.

There is no doubt that the second season of “Spirit Chronicles” will draw heavily from the standard light novels for its story. According to Monsters And Critics, Book 5 of the short novel was addressed in Season 1 of “Spirit Chronicles.”

The 20th book of the continuing short novels was just made available in the autumn of this year (through Firecross). That being said, the tv show has a significant amount of material from which to take some inspiration for the next seasons.

Must Check:

High School DxD Season 5 Potential Release Date, Cast & Much More!

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Movie Expected Release Date, Plot & More!

Any Episode Guide Spirit Chronicles Season 2?

The episode guide of Spirit Chronicles is still not released yet but we are assuming that this upcoming season will also have 12 episodes and hopefully maybe more.

Is There Trailers For Spirit Chronicles Season 2?

After learning everything there is to know about Seirei Gensoki: Spirit Chronicles season 2, you’ve probably already come to the conclusion that it’s now a bit early for an official trailer, which means there isn’t one right now, but we will soon get it hopefully.