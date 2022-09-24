Slumberland is an upcoming film directed by Francis Lawrence. Fantasy films have acted as an escape for the audience. For a little while, everything is as good as unicorns and rainbows. One such upcoming film titled Slumberland is going to be released soon.

The movie is inspired by Winsor McKay’s comics titled Little Nemo in Slumberland. These comics have been an inspiration for other content as well and this upcoming film is the second adaptation after the 1989 Japanese film which was animated.

Slumberland Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer!

The film has a wonderful star cast and an even better storyline which is set in the dreamworld of Slumberland. Further in this article, we will get to know more about the Slumberland release date, plot, cast, spoilers, where it will be streamed, trailers, and more.

The genres associated with the movie Slumberland are fantastic and adventure and it is a live-action adaption of the comics Little Nemo in Slumberland written by Winsor McKay and released in the year 1905. The comics have a separate fan base altogether which had attracted a large audience for this upcoming film already.

The production company of this film is Chernin Entertainment and it is going to be distributed by Netflix. The Slumberland release date has been set and the movie is going to be out on November 18, 2022. The Slumberland spoilers have hinted that the protagonist teams up with a crazy and fun outlaw for an adventure.

Slumberland Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the Slumberland release date has been officially announced and the film is going to be available for the audience to watch soon on November 18, 2022. The announcement of the film was made much earlier but it went through delayed because of the pandemic.

Slumberland filming began in the month of February 2021 and was concluded in the same year in the month of May and the film is now all set to be released, more than a year later. The distribution department of the film has been acquired by the famous streaming platform Netflix and the movie is going to be released on the same.

The inspiration for the film is the comic strip titled Little Nemo in Slumberland which had a weekly issue during its initial release in 1905 until the series was concluded finally in the year 1927. The comic strip received a lot of appreciation and was considered to be one of the best works of the author Winsor McKay.

Slumberland Plot

The Slumberland plot is going to revolve around a young female protagonist named Nema which translates to “nobody” in Greek. The original character in the comics was a boy named Nemo but the film is using a female to play this role and giving it a refreshing twist.

From what we have seen, characters named Nemo always have some adventure cooking up inside them and in this case, Nema is also going to be seen on an adventure in the fantasy land of Slumberland. Nema is introduced to the fantasy land by her late father during a bedtime story and she later gets a chance to visit this land where she finds a man named Flip who is going to give her company in all her adventures and quests.

Flip is supposedly an outlaw who is fun-loving and Nema finds a good friend in him. She wishes to be reunited with her late father and hopes that Slumberland will give her this opportunity. Hence the pair of Nema and Flip will be seen on the mission to see Nema’s father again in the crazy land full of fantasies.

Slumberland Where To Watch

Since the distributor of the upcoming fantasy film is Netflix, Slumberland streaming is going to take place on the same platform once it is released. The Slumberland release date has been set for November 18, 2022, and hence the film is going to be available for the audience to watch on the same day on the streaming platform Netflix.

The run time of the movie is about 2 hours and it is going to be available in the English language. A Japanese animated film titled Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland can be watched by the audience for a little reference before Slumberland premiers on Netflix. The animated film first came out in the year 1989 and it also took inspiration from the same source as the movie Slumberland.

Slumberland Cast

The Slumberland cast includes a bunch of talented actors that are listed below.

Jason Momoa is playing the character of Flip.

Marlow Barkley is playing the character of Nema.

Kyle Chandler is playing the character of Nemo who is Nema’s father.

Weruche Opia is playing the character of Agent Green.

India De Beaufort, Chris O’Dowd, Tonya Cornelisse, Jamilah Ross, Weruche Opia, and Leslie Adams are also going to be a part of the cast according to reports.

Talk On Social Media About Slumberland

The upcoming film Slumberland has created a buzz since the time it has been announced. The movie is being discussed on various social media platforms and the audience has expressed how nice and refreshing it is to see old children’s stories being adapted into modern films.

The audience has also expressed that this is a different character for Jason Momoa and they are looking forward to seeing what he brings to the table with this fantasy film. The audience is excited to get a chance to relive their childhood as for some of them, the original Japanese film was an important part of their life and they are eagerly looking forward to seeing the live-action version of this film soon.

What To Expect From Slumberland?

Since the movie has a great star cast and captivating plot, it is only fair that we expect good things from it. Slumberland spoilers suggest that the movie is going to be full of adventures and fantasies and we will also get a chance to witness a unique friendship between a grown man and a young girl. All in all, the movie is going to be heartfelt and can be enjoyed with the entire family.

Slumberland Trailers

Slumberland trailer has been released and it gives us a good glimpse of what the movie is going to be about. The trailer begins with a young girl about to go to bed when she is visited by her father. She asks him if he could tell her a story and to that, her father replies that he has a story that she has never heard before.

He mentions that the story is about a place that can only be dreamt of and that place has all sorts of crazy things that she can not imagine seeing before. As the trailer continues, a crazy mystical world is introduced and Jason Momoa is seen introducing the place as his world in front of Nema. He introduces himself as Flip and says that Slumberland is the world of dreams.

He says that in this world she could wish for whatever she wanted. Flip and Nema are then seen doing crazy things in the fantasy world and the trailer ends with Nema receiving a kiss on the forehead from her father before bed.

