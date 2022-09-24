The first part of Shazam received a lot of positive reviews and was a huge success. Shazam 2 release date has also been officially announced and the film is going to be out in the theatres very soon on March 17, 2023.

The title of the sequel is Shazam! Fury of the Gods and the superhero movie is going to revolve around the main character Zachary Levi who has the ability to transform himself into a superhero after he uses the word Shazam.

About Shazam 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer

Shazam 2 is titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and is going to revolve around the protagonist along with his superhero siblings. The upcoming sequel is based on the characters of DC and is the successor to a film that received a lot of love and recognition.

Shazam 2 is directed by David F. Sandberg and its production companies are New Line Cinema, DC Films, The Safran Company, and Seven Bucks Productions. The movie is going to be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures just like its predecessor.

Shazam 2 release date has been officially announced and after a few changes, the movie is finally going to be available for the audience to watch on March 17, 2023.

Shazam 2 spoilers suggest that the movie is going to be back with better adventure and action.

Shazam 2 Expected Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the Shazam 2 release date has been officially set and the movie is going to be available for the audience on March 17, 2023.

The movie was initially supposed to be released on April 1, 2022, and the film was confirmed way back in the year 2019. But due to unfortunate circumstances like the pandemic, the movie’s release was delayed.

Check out the official trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods – in theaters this Christmas. #ShazamMovie pic.twitter.com/WlHdrkG99L — Shazam! Fury of the Gods (@ShazamMovie) July 23, 2022

Shazam 2 filming began in 2021 in the month of May and by August of the same year, the film was concluded.

A new release date was set for the month of December 2022 but that too got postponed due to reasons and now the release date has been set strategically so that it doesn’t clash with other major film releases and is able to get the attention it deserves from the audience.

Shazam 2 is going to witness the fight between Billy, his superhero family, and the atlas sisters who want the Wizard’s powers that are vested in the Shazam family.

Shazam 2 Plot

Shazam 2 plot is going to include the main characters who will be back again with yet another adventure in order to save the world. The sequel’s plot will follow protagonist Billy questioning his superhero abilities and wondering if he’s good enough for the responsibility he is given.

Besides the introspection, Billy must also keep his superhero siblings in check and he must also be prepared to fight the Atlas sisters that are coming for him.

The sisters are after the powers of Billy and the Shazam family and will do anything to get them back. The wizard that entrusted his powers to Billy had warned him about the sisters coming for him and in the first part he also manages to break the Wizard’s power transfer.

In the second part, the sisters manage to rebuild the same in order to steal the powers from the Shazam family and the family must stop the Atlas sisters at all costs.

Where To Watch Shazam 2

Shazam 2 streaming will take place in the theatres upon its release on March 17, 2023. The film will be available for the audience in the theatres for a while and after that, it will most likely be available on various streaming platforms for the audience so that they can watch the movie online in the comfort of their homes.

The first part of the film too had a theatrical release and was later available on different online streaming platforms. The estimated run time of the sequel will be around 130 minutes just like its predecessor. Shazam 2 is going to be distributed by Warner Bros Pictures and will be released in the English language.

The superhero teenager and his superhero siblings will be back in yet another marvelous adventure very soon in the cinemas near us.

Shazam 2 Cast

The Shazam cast includes some extremely talented and promising actors that are listed below.

Zachary Levi is seen playing the character of Shazam.

Asher Angel plays the character of Billy Batson.

Mark Strong plays the character of Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.

David Kohlsmith plays the character of four-year-old Billy.

Jack Dylan Grazer plays the character of Frederick Freeman.

Ian Chen plays the character of Eugene Choi.

Jovan Armand plays the character of Pedro Peña.

Faithe Herman plays the character of Darla Dudley.

Marta Milans plays the character of Rosa Vasquez.

Cooper Andrews plays the character of Victor Vasquez.

Shazam 2 cast is going to include its main actors Zachary Levi and Asher Angel who will be reprising their roles. Along with them, Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, and Faithe Herman will also be a part of the Shazam 2 cast.

The Talk On Social Media About Shazam 2

The film has an official page on Instagram with the handle “shazam movie” and an official page on Twitter as well with the handle “@ShazamMovie” which keeps the audience updated with news related to the upcoming film.

The audience has expressed their feelings towards the sequel and has said that the trailer looks promising. Plenty of Marvel fans have also expressed that they are excited to see this particular DC movie since the first part was extremely impressive.

The fans have expressed that are eagerly waiting for this film and hope that it is even better than the first part.

What To Expect From Shazam 2?

The first part of Shazam was a huge hit and is still spoken about very fondly. It is only fair that the audience expects great things from its second part too which is titled Shazam! Fury of The Gods. As the title suggests the movie is going to be about the fight for the power that is stolen from the Gods according to the Atlas sisters.

We will see the Shazam family protect each other and the power they are given against the Atlas sisters who are determined to get the power back. The movie is expected to be more entertaining with better action and occasional humor.

Shazam 2 Trailer In Detail

Shazam 2 trailer has been released and it gives us a glimpse of what the movie is going to bring to the table. The trailer begins with Shazam calling himself an idiot and questioning if he actually deserves the powers he has been entrusted with.

He then goes on to describe some great superheroes who have made significant contributions to society and after that he mentions himself in a way that downplays him. He says that he feels like a fraud and then goes on to explain how he got his powers and how his siblings got powers.

It is later revealed that he is having this conversation with a pediatrician which gives a comic touch to the film. as the trailer continues, the wizard is seen warning Billy that the Atlas sisters are coming for him.

One of the sisters is heard mentioning that the children have stolen the powers of the Gods and that was serious business. As the trailer continues, there is chaos and strange creatures are seen, also the theme of family is mentioned.

