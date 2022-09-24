The Manga series Kanojo, Okarishimasu was published in the year 2012 and has a total of 28 volumes up until now. This manga series was converted into an anime television series with the title Rent a Girlfriend which first premiered in the year 2020.

The anime series has had 2 seasons up until now and the finale episode of the second season aired recently. Rent A Girl season 3 release date has not been officially announced but it is confirmed that the show has been renewed for a third season.

The show revolves around a college student who is dumped by his girlfriend after which he rents a beautiful girl to act as his girlfriend. Further in this article, we will get to know more about Rent a Girlfriend season 3 plot, cast, trailer, where it will be streamed, and more.

Rent A Girlfriend Stars

Lizzie Freeman

Genres: Animation, Comedy, Romance

Comedy

Release date: July 11, 2020 (Japan)
Country of origin: Japan
Language: Japanese
Original network: JNN (MBS, TBS)
English network: SEA, Animax

Animax Rent A Girlfriend Season 3 Release Date End of 2023 or at beginning of 2024

What Rent A Girlfriend Season 3 Be About?

Rent A Girlfriend Season 1 adapted the initial six volumes of the manga series Kanojo, Okarishimasu or Rent- a- (Really Shy!)- Girlfriend which is written and illustrated by Reiji Miyajima.

The second season adapted the remaining 6 volumes and was concluded at volume 12. Rent a Rent A Girlfriend Season 3 plot will be adapted from volume 13 onwards. The studio responsible for the animation of the series is TMS Entertainment and JNN is the original network of Rent a Girlfriend. Rent a Girlfriend season 3 release date has not been officially announced as of yet but it is speculated that show will most be available for the audience to watch towards the end of the year 2023 or in early 2024.

Rent A Girlfriend Season 3 Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the Rent a Girlfriend season 3 release date has not been set yet but the new season is expected to be released towards the end of 2023 or at most, in the beginning of 2024.

Mitsutaka Hirota writes the anime series and the show director is Kazuomi Koga. Not much about the upcoming season has been revealed as of yet but it is said that a special event will reveal more details.

The animation studio for the new season is also going to be TMS Entertainment. Rent a Girlfriend is licensed by Crunchyroll, Sentai Filmworks, and Muse Communications.

Rent A Girlfriend Season 3 plot will pick up from where the second season left and will also adapt the remaining volumes of the manga. As the title of the show suggests, it revolves around a college student who rents a girlfriend after he actually goes through a breakup.

Circumstances lead him to continue this act and later on he goes on to rent more girls to be his pretend girlfriends.

Rent A Girlfriend Season 3 Plot

Rent a Girlfriend’s season 3 plot will pick up from where the second season of the series left. The second season adapted the 12th volume of the Manga and some parts of the beginning of the 13th volume which is going to serve as content for the new season.

from the events of season 2, season 3 will most likely include Kazuya willing to help Mizuhara with the budget to make the indie movie after she considers Kayuza’s idea of crowdfunding.

Kayuza helping Mizuhara is going to lead to them spending more time which could create rifts between Kayuza and Ruka. Kayuza will also have to deal with his neighbor Mini who manages to figure out his secret of having rental girlfriends.

Having girlfriends for rent is a bad look for Kayuza but his true feelings for Mizuhara will be recognized and he will most probably receive help in getting his girl.

Where To Watch Rent A Girlfriend Season 3?

Rent a Girlfriend season 3 streaming will take place on platforms like JNN, Animax, Crunchyroll, iQIYI, and more. The anime series is licensed by Crunchyroll, Sentai Filmworks, and Muse Communication and hence will be available on the above-mentioned platforms.

The genres associated with the series are romance, comedy, and harem. Rent a Girlfriend season 3 spoilers suggest that the new season will give us more of the character Kayuza and his dating app adventures that lead him to fall in love with his pretend girlfriend.

The release date of the new season of Rent a Girlfriend has not been officially confirmed as of yet but the show is expected to return in the second half of 2023 or the beginning of 2024.

Rent A Girlfriend Season 3 Cast

Rent a Girlfriend cast includes the following voice actors that are listed below.

Kayuza Kinoshita is voiced by Shun Horie and Aleks Le(English).

Chizuru Mizuhara is voiced by Sora Amamiya and Lizzie Freeman(English).

Mami Nanami is voiced by Aoi Yuki and Laura Stahl(English).

Ruka Sarashina is voiced by Nao Toyoma and Sarah Anne Williams(English).

Sumi Sakurasawa is voiced Rie Takahashi and Suzie Yeung(English).

Nagomi Kinoshita is voiced by Yukari Nozawa and Alex Cazares(English).

Kazuo Kinoshita is voiced by Yuki Sanpei and Chris Hackney(English).

Rent a Girlfriend season 3 cast will include most of its main characters and no major changes are expected from the same. There might be new additions in the cast but nothing is confirmed as of now. The cast list will be updated closer to the release of the new season.

The Talk On Social Media Rent A Girlfriend Season 3

The announcement of Rent a Girlfriend season 3 has pleased the fans of the manga and the show. The anime series has an official page on Twitter with the handle “@rentgirlfriend” and other pages on social media that are made by fans to keep the audience updated with news related to the show.

The audience has expressed that the avid readers know that the upcoming season is expected to be the best one yet because of the volumes that it will be adapting. The fans have also expressed that they like the show more than the manga and up until now it has not disappointed and they hope that the new season also maintains this standard.

What To Expect From Rent A Girlfriend Season 3?

From what we have seen in the last two seasons of Rent a Girlfriend, it is only fair that good things are expected from the new season as well. Kayuza will help Mizuhara out while dealing with his relationship with Ruka.

Kayuza will also be seen interacting with his nosy neighbor Mini who has figured a lot of things about Kayuza. Rent a Girlfriend season 3 spoilers have suggested that the show will be picking up from where it left and will adapt the remaining volumes of the manga which means the show will include more romantic comedy and refreshing twists that will keep the audience entertained and hooked.

Any Episode Guide For Rent A Girlfriend Season 3?

Season 1 of Rent a Girlfriend has 12 episodes and season 2 also has the same number of episodes. The rent a Girlfriend season 3 episodes guide has not been updated yet since the show doesn’t have an official release date.

It can be safely assumed that the new season might also have the same number of episodes as its predecessors, that is, 12 episodes. The episode list will most likely be updated during the time of the release of season 3 of Rent a Girlfriend.

Is There Trailers For Rent A Girlfriend Season 3?

Rent A Girlfriend Season 3 trailer has not been officially released yet and it will most likely be out once the official release date of the new season has been confirmed.

