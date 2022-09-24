It’s the era of Paris Hilton, and you’re just existing in it. The socialite has been so expressive of her posh lifestyle, showcasing the pearls and Prada she owns. So, who is Paris Hilton?

Paris Hilton is a businesswoman, actress, model, singer, and DJ who rose to prominence when she became a fixture in NYC’s social scene. She is the granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the daughter of Kathy, and the owner of Hilton Hotels.

Being signed to Trump Model Management in her early career, she was chosen as the model who was photographed by David LaChapelle, ultimately emerging as New York’s leading It Girl in 2001.

Name Paris Hilton Full Name Paris Whitney Hilton Net Worth $300 Million Date of Birth 17 February 1981 Age 41 Years Gender Female Birth Place New York City, United States Profession Social Media Celebrity, Model, Singer, Businesswoman, Socialite, Actress and DJ Nationality American Hometown New York City, United States Zodiac Sign Leo School The Buckley School, Los Angeles, California, US

St. Paul the Apostle School, Los Angeles, California, US

The Marywood-Palm Valley School, Rancho Mirage, California, US

Professional Children’s School, New York City, US

Dwight School, Manhattan, New York, US Education Qualification GED Certification

Paris Hilton’s Net Worth

The New York-born heiress, Paris Hilton has a net worth of $300 million dollars. Although she is the founder of the Hilton Hotel chain, Paris earned her fortune mainly through several other endorsements she possessed, which are comparatively highly established overseas.

Paris Hilton‘s lucrative empire today includes retail stores throughout the globe that trade Paris-branded perfumes, clothes, handbags, and more. To be more precise, Paris has so far grossed more than $2 billion from 17 fragrances alone.

With that being said, we get a hint about how much of a percent is held within the hands of the fragrance royalties. From the generated profit, Paris receives a share of 20-30%, every time.

What Will Happen To Paris Hilton’s Fortune In the Future?

As we know, Paris Hilton might be an heiress, born with a silver spoon in her mouth, however, there would be much for her to inherit. Why is it so confusing? Scroll down!

Although the Hiltons can be unmatched when it comes to their massive fortune, which is around $4.5 billion, Paris’ grandfather, Barron Hilton, surprisingly unleashed his plans to leave 97% of his money to charity in 2004.

When Barron left for the heavenly residence, he left the training of 3% of his wealth to his 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Nothing to be fret about for the retained 3% itself would amount to $135 million in total. Well, that doesn’t sound like 3% though.

Split evenly, Paris would be given her appropriate share of $5.6 million. As per Barron’s request, 97% was donated to the Conrad N.Hilton Foundation.

Paris Hilton followed a lifestyle that left the city talking. She was said to have been expelled from her family as they considered her to be an embarrassment to their name.

However, Paris was really content with her life. Back in 2018, she told Refinery, “I wanted to be independent, ever since I was a teenager. I didn’t prefer to ask my family for anything”.

She further added her pride in parlaying the Hilton hotels, ultimately making her grandfather known as Paris Hilton’s grandfather, instead of Barron Hilton.

Paris Hilton Modelling In The Early 90s

Paris was previously a child model which made her portfolio weight sufficient to be chosen by Donald Trump’s Trump Management agency in 2000. Brought up in New York City, Paris became the limelight in her teens as a socialite.

After being discovered as a model, she walked in New York Fashion Week shows, for several other designers, and slowly built an unparalleled modeling career. She has worked for brands including Christian Dior and Guesses and she often revisits her runway roots. She is likely to have been helped by many modeling gigs during her debut.

Paris Hilton’s Sex Tape Scandal

Paris fought frequently for a long time after her sex tape was leaked in 2003. Her journey was unfortunately very public and hurtful.

“That was the most painful experience I ever had. It made me lose faith in love and ultimately, trust in men. It really breaks my heart to realize that I will forever be judged for a private moment that I shared, which was never supposed to be leaked.”

After the court dismissed, Paris was paid a sum of $400,000.

Paris Hilton As The “Simple Life” Star

From 2003 to 2007, Paris’ foremost television show, Simple Life aired. The Fox reality series featured Paris and her BFF, Nicole Richie, a fellow socialite, as they tried to navigate through a very different world than what they were familiar with.

As an emerging star and an early queen of television series, Paris cemented her status among the crowd. Shortly after in 2005, Paris was said to have earned $5 million with just a single season. Apparently, she wasn’t offered that much initially but due to the response garnered by the show, her demands were also elevated.

However, she must have been eyed for her spectacular success as many of the other series that she did were only extended to 2 seasons or wind up with the debut season itself. Still, we cannot judge her TV career with this, for Paris is much more likely to have earned quite an impressive sum.

She cashed in on her famous catchphrases like “sliving”,(slaying plus living) from The Simple Life and “that’s hot” in 2017.

Reportedly, the icon sued Hallmark for printing ‘that’s hot’ along with her photo on cards, without her permission. The lawsuit again was closed in favor of Paris.

Paris Hilton’s First Published Book

In the early 2000s, everything Paris touched turned into gold. One among those is her first book titled, “Confessions of an Heiress: A Tongue in Cheek Peek Behind the Pose.” It became a masterpiece and the best seller in New York ever since its publication in 2004.

The following year, she released her second book, Your Heiress Diary: Confess It All To Me.

Since her books have been circulating in the market for around 15 years, it is likely that Paris must have earned a pretty penny from her brief stint as an author.

Paris Hilton As A Singer

Paris, who launched her own recording label, Heiress Records, made her debut album, Paris back in 2016. Interestingly, the album climbed the stairs of the Billboard 200 and positioned itself at number 6 after selling off 200,000 copies.



Although Paris hasn’t made any other album yet, she owns the credits for ten promotional singles. One of them, “Stars Are Blind”, hit the eighteenth rank on the Billboard Hot 100.

To date, it’s unclear how much she made through hip-hop but has definitely acquired a fortune through it.

Paris Hilton As DJ

Why would a person simply sit there with all of her talents, if not explore? After rolling through TV shows, writing, and singing, Paris tested out as a DJ, which emerged as a great deal. She made her DJ debut in 2012 at a pop festival in Brazil.

In 2014, she embarked on a 13-show tour and won multiple awards for her fantabulous performance.

Paris Hilton Credits In Movies And TV Shows

Subsequently, Paris Hilton diverted her direction from reality television shows to scripted roles over the years. In “House of Wax” she starred, and in films like “The Cat in the Hat” and “Zoolander”, she played cameo roles.

For her part in television, she starred in episodes of some big-break shows like The O.C, Veronica Mars, and Supernaturals.

Paris Hilton Relationships

As a socialite, Paris Hilton was often spotted alongside many popular musicians but she was engaged to model Jason Shaw, in 2002. Unfortunately, the former couple parted ways the following year.

Paris Hilton was then engaged to Paris Latsis, but their engagement was called off just in a couple of months. Recently, in 2018, she got engaged to Chris Zylka, who proposed to her with a $2 million worth ring. However, once again, the engagement was broken later in 2018.

