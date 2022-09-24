On “Fresh Off the Boat,” Constance Wu Claims There Was Sexual Harassment

After a long silence, Constance Wu revealed the concealed truth of being a victim of sexual harassment on the sets of a groundbreaking ABC show, Fresh Off the Boat, by a senior member of the production team.

Fresh Off the Boat’s Constance Wu Claims Sexual Harassment

The Sound of My Voice star, Constance Wu alleged one of the producers of the show stating he has intimidated and harassed her sexually.

While in the conversation with The Atlantic, the 40-year-old disclosed her filthy experience in the middle of the promotion event which was being held for her memoir, Making a Scene.

“I kept silent for a really long time,” Wu said.

She only referred to the producer with an initial but explained the way he harassed her with his controlling behavior, back in 2015.

In the session, she said, “It was my first television show and I was literally thrown into the world. I had no influence in the industry and I was already 30, making everyone think I was fully aware of what I was doing, ultimately urging me to become more embarrassed and paranoid.”

According to Variety, Wu alleged the producer had asked her for photos and said he would deal with all her business decisions. She then also alleged him for coercing her to go along to the Lakers game, during which he inappropriately kept his hands on her thigh and chafed her crotch. When she asked him to stop, he even turned cold to her. She further wrote about their separation after she refused to attend Asian American film festival, ending up in a blow-up argument. However, with time, Wu forgave him for his dirty acts so that she could ultimately move on.

At the Atlantic Festival on Friday, Wu talked about her fear in confronting the matter, thinking the consequences would be unmanageable.

“I chose silence for a really long time, throughout the first and second season of Fresh Off the Boat, after being a subject of constant intimidation and harassment. I only started to say “no”, when the show turned out to be a high success, making me not worried about losing my job. I said “no” to the harassment and “no” to the intimidation of the specific producer. And you know what, I needed nobody to handle it, I handled it on my own, I don’t really have any intention of staining the reputation of the show, the Asian American producers, nor him.”

She then disclosed that a few people were not new to the revelation as they were already familiar with the incident. The actress further alleged that it was awkward for her to keep things concealed and be friendly before anyone.

Evoking a sudden social media backlash, Wu proudly penned on Twitter that she was not so happy with the show ending after the showrunners announced a sixth and wind-up season for Fresh Off the Boat.

“Although it all started with the history of abuse, I still loved the crew and loved working on that show. Since I handled the matter after 2 years, I was planning for a clean slate”.

Inspired by the life of Eddie Huang, a food personality, First Off the Boat was the foremost network television sitcom aired in the United States, featuring Asian American families in lead roles for over two decades.

With an ensemble cast, the show debuted on ABC, depicting a Taiwanese-American family residing in Florida in the 90s. It received a massive response from the critics.

I had a pretty traumatic experience my first couple of years on 'Fresh Off the Boat,' @ConstanceWu says at #TAF22. “That show was historic for Asian Americans … and I did not want to sully the reputation of the one show we had representing us. So I kept my mouth shut.” pic.twitter.com/fR4KJyYoKm — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) September 23, 2022

The series starred Forrest Wheeler, Lucille Soong, Ray Wise, Randall Park, Chelsey Crisp, Ian Chen, and a few more, along with Wu. So far, neither the crew nor the 20th Television has given an explanation. Wu played the role of Jessica Huang, the wife of Louis and the mother of Evan, Eddie, and Emery.

Next month, Wu is slated to release her first book, Making a Scene, which is expected to garner her huge attention.

So far, Wu has been a part of movies and TV shows like The Feels, The Terminal List, Parallels, NextGen, Solos, Hustlers, Crazy Rich Asians, Wish Dragon, Fresh Off the Boat, Lyle-Lyle-Crocodile, Rich People Problems, Best Friends Forever, Stephanie Daley, Year of the Fish, Deadly Revenge, Dimension 404, Esstsiders: The Movie. Halftime, The Architect, Nine Minutes, High Moon, and many more.