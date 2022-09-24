Menu
HomeNewsFormer NBA Player...

Former NBA Player Matt Barnes Knows The Whole Truth About Ime Udoka’s Relationship

Written by Jennifer Sharon
Ime Udoka’s

Former NBA Player Matt Barnes revealed what he knew behind the bars regarding the underrated affair of Ime Udoka with his staff member.

Barmes has backed off criticism for punishing Ime Udoka over an alleged improper intimate relationship with an undisclosed and unidentified woman, exposing the reality behind the scam to be much worse than what the public knows by far.

Barnes slammed the suspension on September 22, only to take back the action taken after learning literally “all the facts”, which according to him are uglier than what the outlets claimed. 

Matt Barnes Knows The Whole Truth About Ime Udoka’s Relationship

Udoka, who was alleged to have had sex with a female staffer, was suspended on Thursday, citing a violation of several codes of conduct. Major media channels, including The Associated Press, ESPN, and The Athletic were racing each other to report the misconduct of Udoka, accusing him of engaging in an inappropriate, but consensual affair with the woman. 

Matt Barnes

As per The Athletic, Udoka was accused by the woman of making unnecessary comments leading to an internal investigation which led to the suspension of the Boston Celtics head coach.

The question was raised on Thursday night but on Friday, Matt Barnes went live on his Instagram and took back whatever excuses he was listing until the previous night and elucidated why he removed his recent post where he supported Ime Udoko, criticizing the decision of suspension. 

In the self-shot Instagram video, Matt Barnes told his followers that it was a mistake he made by posting a defense video for Udoka, but explained his current take after learning the truth regarding the facts.  He further added that the situation in Boston was much messier and deeper

“It is a hundred times uglier than any of us thought”, he said looking at the camera, sitting inside his car. “I erased the videos because things happened that I can’t back or condone and it is not my responsibility to tell you the truth, if it is revealed, then it is revealed.

But that was the only reason why I had to remove the clip I previously shared because right after I uploaded the clip, someone who had all the details called me, and s*** is deep.”

Matt Barnes currently hopes that anyone who has picked up his first post, supporting the Boston Celtics coach, gets to see his fresh post anytime soon. Although the initial post was only streaming for like, 2 minutes, it has reached a wide audience, urging them to believe the underserved innocence of Udoka. 

Interestingly, Matt Barnes had an entirely different thought on Thursday, asserting that relationships are nothing to boast about in professional sports franchises. 

“I have been in the league for a long time, and thus, anyone would have told you that it is a common issue as it isn’t a new deal for anyone who’s been in the league or around it. I’ve witnessed it from owners to executives, to trainers, to coaches, to dancers, to PR ladies, to therapists to players.”

What made him emerge with such a clip was the decision taken by the authorities to suspend Udoak from the upcoming season over various unspecified violations, despite him being the Celtic’s second-year head coach. 

Kathleen Nimmo Lynch

Reports professed that the 45-year-old had an improper yet consensual relationship with a member of the team staff, but that hardly explained why he was restrained for the 2022-23 season and sidelined for potentially a longer period. 

The situation is already puzzling, not just because Boston is abstaining its head coach, but also because the Celtics have turned somewhat kind of an ostensibly private matter into a public discussion. 

When ESPN’s Smith was asked about the purpose of suspension, he argued stating that personal matters have unnecessarily been publicized over the airlines. Showing support to Smith, Paul Pierce, Celtics icon, has also insisted on Twitter that a mere fine was enough for whatever Udoka has committed, rather than a suspension. 

There arrived Udoka’s apology statement, requesting a pardon from his fans, family, and the entire Celtics organization, for letting them all down. 

Up until Tuesday, Boston was getting itself prepared for the Finals once again to potentially compete for an NBA record.

But turned grey in the organization as soon as the question was raised of who would lead the team if that was not for Ime Udoka, who is nearly at the very edge of his burgeoning career at the very crucial time. 

Meanwhile, the public is leaping to the female staff’s defense, after finding out about the infidelity of her fiance. 

