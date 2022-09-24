The all-time ever-resounding and delicate blooming star of American cinema Louise Fletcher passed away on September 23, 2022. This astounding actress’ death news is circulating all over the internet and many have paid tribute to her. She had a pivotal role in the history of American cinemas and within one single role as a Nurse, she garnered massive accolades and recognition worldwide.

Louise Fletcher died at 88 years and she was lucky that she closed her eyes forever in her sleep. According to reports, she died at her home, in Montdurausse, France, surrounded by her beloved family members.

Louise Fletcher Cause Of Death

The cause of death is not yet revealed by her family. As Louise Fletcher was at her 88 years we could infer that the cause of death can be natural causes.

Louise Fletcher was a beloved parent as she took the volition to hold her career for years in order to raise her children. She was at her prime stage in her career when she took such a strong decision.

She had her ups and downs in her career, but she never ever relinquished the hope which was reverberating throughout her life. Her family is in utmost mourning and they have to beseech the media not to intrude into their most suffering situation as they are in a deep pit of doleful situation.

Louise Fletcher had to face umpteen impediments in her career and the foremost encumbrance was her physical feature. Her height came in the middle of everything and her job was hampered by her height.

But in spite of that, she won the Oscar Award and that was a thunderous reply to all those who has rejected her due to her physical appearance. She told vehemently to the audience at the Oscar ceremony in 1976 that “ It looks as though you all hated me”.

This sentence from Fletcher shows how she had to endure tremendous pain in order to make her career steep.

Louise Fletcher’s career was far from anyone to touch. Her parents were deaf and she expressed her immense gratitude and love for them using sign language at the Ceremony that happened in 1976.

She with an overjoyed leaden heart said to her beloved parents that

“ I want to thank you for teaching me to have a dream. You are seeing my dream come true”.

These were the words that melted everyone’s heart and soul. She was indeed a truly inspiring figure every time and the sudden departure of a beautiful soul like her’s from this earth is soul-crushing and mind-writhing.

Estelle Louise Fletcher, popularly known for her single role as the nurse Ratched was born on July 22, 1934, in Alabama US. Her parents were deaf and Fletcher was the second child of four children. Her parents were Nee Caldwell and the Reverend Robert Capers Fletcher.

Her father was a gigantic philanthropist and he found more than forty churches, especially for the deaf in Alabama. Fletcher and her siblings named Roberta, John, and Georgianna were lucky to be born without any hearing loss, and they were taught to speak by one of her aunts and also gradually they learned sign language to communicate with their loving parents.

The starting point of Louise Fletcher’s career was by appearing in miscellaneous television series, which includes, Lawman and Maverick. Her subsequent appearance in another television series named Untouchables starring Robert Stack was highly acclaimed and this gave way to a huge success in her career statistics.

After this success, she being an astute actress who recalls her height and proudly quotes, “I was 5 feet and 10 inches (178cm) tall, and no television producer thought a tall woman could be sexually attractive to anybody. I was able to get a job on westerns because the actors were even taller than I was”.

Louise Fletcher’s marriage to the literary agent and producer Jerry Bick in 1960 gave her umpteen options to mold her career steep. Her career steeped with one single role in the film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and her role as cunning and calculated Nurse Ratched brought her accolades worldwide.

Her other major films include Exorcist II: The Heretic, The Cheap Detective, The Lady in Red, The Magician of Lublin, Brainstorm, Firestarter, Invaders from Mars, Flowers in the Attic, Two Monn Junction, Best of the Best, Virtuosity, High School High, etc.

Later after her divorce from Jerry Bick in 1960, she took a break from her career to look after her two sons, John Dshiell Bick and Andrew Wilson Bick.

within a long journey as a profoundly amazing actress who is utterly beautiful has garnered a tremendous amount of love and respect throughout her life. Louise Fletcher could be considered the iron lady of all time and she is the epitome of everything.

Fletcher has won a plethora of Awards and Honours in her career.

She won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1976.

She won the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading role in 1977.

Fletcher won the CinEuphoria Award for Career Honorary Award in 2020.

She was nominated for Genie Award for Best Performance by a Foreign Actress in 1981.

She won the Golden Globes Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a motion picture drama in 1976.

Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in 1996.

