Smile, based on Parker Finn’s 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept, is a forthcoming American psychological horror thriller written and directed by Parker Finn in his feature film debut. Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan feature in the film.

Smile will have its international premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 22, 2022, and will be distributed in the United States by Paramount Pictures on September 30, 2022.

Smile Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And Where To Watch?

Because the Fall release schedule is jam-packed with fantastic films on the horizon, it’s natural for numerous promising-looking pictures to pass under the radar through no fault of their own. Smile, a horror-thriller from Paramount, is one of these films.

How often do a horror film and the notion of a grin collide? Rarely. However, in this next horror-thriller, the subject is rather unconventional, and that is where the suspense resides – that a sinister grin might cause strange things.

Smile is based on Parker Finn’s 2020 11-minute short film Laura Hasn’t Slept, which received critical acclaim and earned the SXSW Film Festival’s special jury Midnight Short award.

Caitlin Stasey portrayed Laura, a woman who seeks therapy for a reoccurring nightmare. Smile is about a psychiatrist who becomes interested in uncovering a mystery after seeing one of her patients’ strange and unpleasant interactions with a paranormal entity.

She has fast become a victim and must face her problems. Smile, Parker Finn’s feature directorial debut, is directed and written by him. Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, and Robert Salerno are the film’s producers.

Here is all the information regarding the forthcoming American psychological horror film’s narrative, trailer, cast, filming, and everything else that has been released so far. A smile will be released internationally on September 30, with premiere screenings at Cineworld locations on September 26.

Smile Movie Plot

The narrative follows Dr. Rose Cotter’s life and work, which takes a dramatic turn as one of her patients witnesses a paranormal entity, which causes her to grin. Following this grin is a violent and weird outburst that results in her death. Dr. Cotter quickly understands that this is not a one-off instance and that he must move quickly to get the problem under control. More and more others in the city are experiencing the same thing.

During her studies, she discovers that these individuals get this strange smile a few days after encountering this mysterious thing. A week after their initial contact with the creature, everyone dies.

In her search for answers, she soon discovers that her own life is in jeopardy and that she may become a victim herself. While she is grappling with these developing events, she hears of another guy who has experienced this monster but is still alive for some weird reason.

The following is the official plot of the film Smile: Dr. Rose Cotter begins having terrible happenings that she cannot explain after witnessing an unusual, horrific episode involving a patient. Rose must confront her problematic history in order to survive and escape her dreadful new reality as an overwhelming horror takes over her existence.

Where To Watch Smile?

Paramount Pictures plans to release it in theatres on September 30, 2022. The smile was originally scheduled for a streaming release on Paramount+, according to Paramount Pictures President and CEO Brian Robbins, but the company ultimately chose to distribute the picture theatrically due to positive test screening results.

Smile 2022 Cast

Dr. Rose Cotter is portrayed by Sosie Bacon. Bacon made her cinematic debut as a 10-year-old in the 2005 film Loverboy, co-starring with her mother Kyra Sedgwick. Her father, Kevin Bacon, directed the picture.

She is particularly well-known for her portrayal of Patricia Krenwinkel in Charlie Says, a biographical drama. Skye Miller in Netflix adolescent drama 13 Reasons Why. Her first significant foray into horror occurred with MTV’s Scream: The TV Series, an anthology series based on Wes Craven’s Scream franchise.

Trevor is played by Jessie T. Usher, well known for his role as A-Train in The Boys. Joel will be played by Kyle Gallner, a well-known personality in the horror genre. Gallner is most remembered for his role in Scream 2022, the fifth episode of the cult film genre.

He also portrayed Cassidy “Beaver” Casablancas in the iconic television series Veronica Mars, and he starred in 2009’s Haunting in Connecticut, the cult film Jennifer’s Body, and the drama series Outsiders as Hasil Farrell.

Caitlin Stasey, well known for her role as Rachel Kinski in the Australian serial series Neighbours, is also in the cast. Tomorrow, When the War Began, All Cheerleaders Die, Lust for Love, and the 2019 film Kindred Spirits are among her other cinematic credits.

The Talks On Social Media About Smile

Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) begins experiencing terrifying happenings after witnessing an unusual, horrific episode involving a patient. Rose must confront her problematic history in order to survive and escape her dreadful new reality as an overwhelming horror takes over her existence. Fans are ecstatic to see Smile after seeing the trailer.

Parker Finn is the film’s director. People predict that this will be a blockbuster film based on the trailer. The fans are overjoyed to witness the director’s efforts in the trailer. The Smile is an American Psychological horror film; people are sick of the old exciting, hilarious series and want something new. Smile is best suited for those who enjoy viewing horror movies. According to one of the fan tweets, “This is the scariest horror film trailer “I’ve seen in years.

SMILE is gonna fuck people up. Truly. Deeply. Fuck. Them. Up.



So many terrifying, disturbing images: hardcore horror that doesn’t hold back and never flinches. pic.twitter.com/C6hUB2UDTl — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) September 23, 2022

Props to whoever made that; trailers usually destroy everything, but this one left you in amazement and intrigue. The final image with the woman and the car window seemed to be rather terrifying.” Another moviegoer tweets about it: “This type of directory has now won my heart! Excellent trailer. I enjoyed that there were no jump scares, making it more unpleasant and psychological.

I like jump-scare movies, but my favourites are psychological thrillers that mess with your brain. This will undoubtedly be added to my watchlist.” This is very obvious that people are highly enthusiastic for the next horror film.

What Can We Expect From Smile Movie

When she observes a violent and horrific episode involving a patient called Laura, therapist Dr. Rose Cotter begins to experience extremely terrible and incomprehensible experiences. Dr. Cotter begins to notice an overpowering horror enveloping her daily life, forcing her to address her previous problems in order to survive the ordeal.

Parker was recruited by Paramount Pictures to write and direct the movie adaptation of his short film, which depicted a young lady seeking the aid of her therapist in order to rid herself of a reoccurring nightmare, in 2020. Parker Finn was hired by Paramount Pictures in June 2022 to develop and direct a movie adaptation of his short film Laura Hasn’t Slept.

Following the popularity of the 11-minute video, a feature picture was announced in September 2021. Initially announced under the working title “Something’s Wrong With Rose,” Paramount Pictures’ film production banner teamed up with Temple Hill Entertainment as co-producers. The cinematography will be handled by Charlie Sarroff, while the editing will be handled by Elliot Greenberg. As a result, we can anticipate that Smile movie director Parker Finn will not disappoint their fans.

Smile Movie Episode Guide

Because Smile is a film rather than a series, there is no episode guide. It will be accessible to view on internet streaming services shortly after its theatrical premiere. The film is planned to run between one hour and one hour and fifty-five minutes. The film will be distributed in English, its native language. It is also anticipated to be published in a few more dubbed language variations.

Smile Movie 2022 Trailer

The scary video has piqued the interest of viewers all around the world, with the two-minute and 22-second clip showing numerous scary figures smiling as a mysterious phenomenon appears to take possession of their bodies.

You may see its official trailer by clicking on the link below:

Read More:

