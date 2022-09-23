Roswell, New Mexico, named after the city of Roswell, New Mexico, is an American series that explores the genres of drama, science fiction, and mystery based on the book series Roswell High, written by Melinda Metz. The last and final was released on June 6, 2022, and concluded Roswell New Mexico Season 5 Cancel with the season finale episode on September 5, 2022.

Carina Adly MacKenzie created the series for The CW network. The cinematography of the series was done by Alan Caso, David Daniel, and Rich Paisley and edited by Christopher Nelson, Tyler L.

Cook, Rachel Katz-Overstreet, Karen Castaneda, Robert Ivision, Sunghwan Moon, and Betsy C. Thompson.

Will There Be Season 5 Of Roswell?

The executive producers of the series are Carina Adly MacKenzie, Kevin Kelly Brown, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Lawrence Bender, and Julie Plec.

Series Roswell, New Mexico Genres Drama

Romance

Sci-Fi Creator Carina Adly MacKenzie Country of origin United States Language English Filming locations Las Vegas, New Mexico, USA No. of seasons 4 No. of episodes 52 Original release January 15, 2019 –

September 5, 2022 Original network The CW

The production companies involved are My So-Called Company, Bender Brown Productions, CBS Television Studios, and CBS Studios, with Warner Bros. Television as the distribution partners. The United States of America is the country of origin, with English as the original language.

What Roswell New Mexico Season 5 Be About?

The first season of the series premiered on January 15, 2019, and as of 2022, there have been four seasons of the series. In May of 2022, the makers of the series announced that the fourth season would be the last season of the series, which premiered on June 6, 2022.

Ever since the first season of the series premiered at the beginning of 2019, it has been highly appreciated by the audience as well as the critics. Since 2019, fans have been very lucky to be able to watch a new season of the much-loved American series every year.

Roswell New Mexico Season 5 Expected Release Date

Roswell New Mexico season 5 release date has not been announced since the show’s fourth season was announced to be the last ever season of the series. The series’ last and final season (season 4) was released on June 6, 2022 and concluded with the season finale episode on September 5, 2022.

What Could Roswell New Mexico Season 5 Plot Be About?

The much-loved American series revolves around the story of a girl, Liz, daughter of an immigrant, who, when she returns to her hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, develops an unintentional crush on a guy, Mac, who is in fact an alien and has kept his secret hidden all his life.

When both of them grow fond of each other and she discovers the truth about his unearthly abilities, she tries to protect his true identity at all cost.

However, things do not go well when a violent attack suggests that there could be a possibility of the presence of aliens on Earth, which was bad news for Max, who had a fear of his identity getting exposed.

Where To Watch Roswell New Mexico Season 5?

The audience can watch all the seasons of Roswell, New Mexico on online streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. The audience can even watch the series on the official website of The CW or on The CW app.

They can even stream the much-loved series on live TV streaming platforms such as FuboTv, YouTubeTV, and DirectTV. The audience can also stream all the seasons of the American series on Apple TV+.

Roswell New Mexico Cast

The cast of the American series “Roswell, New Mexico” include

Jeanine Mason (as Liz Ortecho)

Nathan Dean (as Max Evans)

Michael Vlamis (as Michael Guerin)

Lily Cowles (as Isobel Evans)

Tyler Blackburn (as Alex Manes)

Heather Hemmens (as Maria DeLuca)

Michael Trevino (as Kyle Valenti)

Trevor St. John (as Jesse Manes)

Karan Oberoi (as Noah Bracken)

Amber Midthunger (as Rosa Ortecho)

The recurring cast of the series include:

Carlos Compean (as Autro Ortecho)

Kayla Ewell (as Nora Truman)

Rosa Arredondo (as Michelle Valenti)

Dylan McTee as (Wyatt Long)

Riley Voelkel (as Jenna Cameron)

Sherri Saum (as Mimi DeLuca)

Claudia Black (as Ann Evans)

Kiowa Gordon (as Flint Manes)

Justina Adorno (as Steph)

Jason Behr (as Tripp Manes)

The Talk On Social Media About Roswell New Mexico Season 5

Ever since the makers of the series announced that there won’t be Roswell New Mexico Season 5 of the series and that the fourth season will be the last and final season of the show, fans have shown their disappointment and have requested the makers to renew the season for its fifth season.

RT and Like if you think Roswell New Mexico should be renewed for a season 5!! #RoswellNM #RenewRoswellNewMexico pic.twitter.com/8cMmpElYmd — Britney 🛸👽 MALEX ARE MARRIED❤️ (@captainswan58) March 23, 2022

The entire series has been received so positively by both the audience and the critics that they hope that the makers listen to their request and try to renew the series for its fifth season.

What To Expect From Roswell New Mexico Season 5?

Since the fourth season of the series aired in June of 2022, fans have been anticipating the fifth season of the show. Sadly, as announced by the makers, there won’t be a fifth season of the series.

The last and final season of the series premiered on June 6, 2022, and ended with its season finale and the last episode ever of the series on September 5, 2022.

Any Episode Guide For Roswell New Mexico Season 5?

There is no episode guide available for the fifth season of the series since there will be no fifth season of the series. The show concluded its story with the previously aired fourth season. Season four had a total of thirteen episodes. The episode guide for the fourth season is given below:

Episode No: Title 1 Steal my Sunshine 2 Fly 3 Subterranean Homesick Alien 4 Dear Mama 5 You Get What You Give 6 Kiss From A Rose 7 Dig Me Out 8 Missing My Baby 9 Wild Wild West 10 Down in a Hole 11 Follow You Down 12 Two Sparrows in a Hurricane 13 How’s it Going to Be

Is There Trailer For Roswell New Mexico Season 5?

The trailer for the Roswell New Mexico Season 5 of the American series will not be there since the series ended with the fourth season.

