Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is an upcoming American film exploring the genres of horror, suspense, and thriller. The movie is written and directed by John Lee Hancock taken from a Stephen King novel of the same name “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” from the collection called If It Bleeds.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot, And More

The producers of the film are Jason Blum, Carla Hacken, and Ryan Murphy. The production companies involved are Blumhouse Productions and Ryan Murphy Productions. The entertainment network Netflix is its original distributor. The country of origin is the United States with English as its official language.

Movie Mr. Harrigan’s Phone Genre Horror Director John Lee Hancock Writers John Lee Hancock

Stephen King Stars Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Donald Sutherland

Jaeden Martell Country of origin United States Language English Filming locations Fairfield, Connecticut, USA Production companies Blumhouse Productions

Ryan Murphy Productions Network Netflix Mr. Harrigan’s Phone Release Date October 5, 2022

What Mr. Harrigan’s Phone Be About?

The movie will be featuring a boy named Craig (who will be played by Jaeden Martell), he will be seen befriending an elder man named Mr. Harrigan (who will be played by Donald Sutherland) and giving him a mobile phone.

It was seen that after Mr. Harrigan’s death, Craig takes his phone and later starts sending messages on his old number just to find out that Mr. Harrigan can still communicate with him even after his death.

Eventually, Mr. Harrigan’s spirit from beyond the dead starts taking revenge for his young friend. The movie’s main cast members are Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Mr. Harrigan’s phone streaming will be done on the online streaming platform Netflix on October 5, 2022. As of now, no information has been revealed by the makers of the show whether the movie will also be having a theatrical release or not.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone Release Date

The filming has primarily been done in the English language, but it will also be available to stream in other dubbed versions as well.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone Plot

Mr. Harrigan’s phone plot revolves around the movie’s main character Craig (who will be played by Jaeden Martell) and his old billionaire friend Mr. Harrigan (who will be played by Donald Sutherland).

Craig builds a friendship with the old man and spends each afternoon with him. He also gave him a mobile phone as a gift. Things start to take a suspicious turn after Mr. Harrigan’s death, Craig takes his phone and puts it in his pocket before the old man’s burial.

He sends messages and calls Mr. Harrigan’s old number about all his troubles and tormentors. Little to his surprise, did Craig know that Mr. Harrigan was listening to all his troubles and set out to avenge him.

Where To Watch Mr. Harrigan’s Phone?

The upcoming horror movie Mr. Harrigan’s phone will be available to watch on the online streaming service Netflix. It is not yet been confirmed by the makers of the movie whether the film will also be following a theatrical release or not.

It will be available to stream on different online streaming websites like movies, Dailymotion, and many more once it gets officially released on its actual distributing platform.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone Cast

Mr. Harrigan’s phone cast includes:

Jaeden Martell (who will be playing the role of Craig), happens to be a young teenage boy, who befriends an old Billionaire man called Mr.Harrigan

Donald Sutherland (Who will be playing the role of Mr. Harrigan), who happens to be the old billionaire friend of Craig’s, who after his death sets out to avenge his young friend craig and will be seen playing a horrific character.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Who will be playing the role of Ms. Hart)

Joe Tippett (Who will be playing the role of Craig’s dad)

Colin O’Brien (Who will be playing the role of Young Craig)

Cyrus Arnold (Who will be playing the role of Kenny Yankovich)

The Talk On Social Media About Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Fans are readily excited for this upcoming Horror tale which will be perfect for the Halloween season. Adapted from the work of one of the greatest authors of all time, Stephen King has raised the bar for the film.

Stephen King posted through his official Twitter account about the movie’s released trailer with a short tweet saying, “The trailer for MR. HARRIGAN’S PHONE, based on my short novel, premieres tomorrow on Netflix. Give it a check.”

The trailer for MR. HARRIGAN’S PHONE, based on my short novel, premieres tomorrow on Netflix. Give it a check. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 14, 2022

The released trailer has also created a buzz all over the internet. It looks quite promising and appealing to the viewers.

What To Expect From Mr. Harrigan’s Phone?

After the old man’s death, Craig was shaken to his core when he found out that Mr. Harrigan was communicating with him beyond the grave through the phone that he had previously gifted him when he was alive.

The movie will be following a similar storyline to the previously Hit novel of the same name “Mr. Harrigan’s phone” by Stephen King. It is said to have an ominous tone, the setting, plot, and everything are all very gloomy and ominous given the fact that it is a horror film.

In the novel, Craig was portrayed as a 25-year-old boy who was narrating the most tragic and thrilling tale of his life from his teenage years.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone Trailer

Mr. Harrigan’s phone trailer was released on 15th September 2022. The two-minute and thirty-one seconds long trailer opens with an amazing view of the greenery and a stream of flowing water.

It shows a young boy named Craig having conversations and spending time with an old man, Mr. Harrigan. Craig was seen giving his elder friend, Mr. Harrigan an iPhone as a gift. He later asked him whether anyone had ever tried to take advantage of him and how he dealt with it, to which Mr. Harrigan replied, “Harshly”.

The trailer then displayed a very ominous setting, it was shown that after Mr. Harrigan’s death, Craig had put the iPhone in Mr. Harrigan’s pocket before his burial.

He was later trying to make calls on his number telling him about the bullies in his school and all the troubles that he was facing as a boy and was shaken to his very core when he receives a text from the old man. Mr. Harrigan was trying to take revenge for his young friend.

