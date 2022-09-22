Lisa Rinna is Seeking $2 Million For ‘Rhobh’ Season 13 

Lisa Deanna Rinna, renowned as Lisa Rinna, is an American actress, television personality, and author. Recent news hit the internet that she is seeking $2 million as compensation for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, season 13. Right after the news spread swiftly, like a fire, she got tagged to be the highest-paid housewife.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Rhobh) is an American reality television series that fruitfully premiered on Bravo. The series hit television on October 14th, 2010, and has successfully aired 12 episodes and is now focusing on coming up with its very new 13th episode. The storyline highlights the professional and personal lives of women residing in Beverly Hills, California.

Lisa Rinna has been the main cast who delivered her best in bringing up her character to a better place, noted well by her fans. She got recognized by millions for her role on Rhobh – Bravo’s hit reality television series.

As Bravo is now planning to open up a storyline for season 13, Lisa Rinna, the leading cast member, is found to be re-negotiating her contract for the new season with Bravo. She is demanding not less than $2 million to show up herself as the character in Rhobh season 13. She is summoning such a huge amount that makes her the highest-paid actress among her co-actors in the series. And this makes her the highest-paid Real Housewife ever!

The demand she put forward to Bravo seems strong, and she said that she is not ready to take a step back from her need. If Bravo is not willing to please her with $2 million, she won’t come back to play the main character in Rhobh anymore. These words delivered by Lisa Rinna look solid, and nothing could bring any changes to her decision.

For the making of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, season 13, Bravo needs Lisa Rinna, as she was the main character in the previous 12 seasons of the series. She delivered incredible acting and performed amazingly to give her character life. The effort she invested in stringing up her character in Rhobh was appreciated by her fans across the globe. From season 1 of Rhobh to the latest season 12, Lisa Rinna was constantly trying hard to attain her desired heights in her acting career. This makes it hard for Bravo to find an ideal substitute for Lisa in the series.

Lisa holds a clear picture of her current worth, and she knows the proper way of negotiating. Her latest move shows that she is not like her co-stars, who are not willing to upset Andy (Cohen). They are very much frightened and don’t hold the guts to act anything other than usual. But Lisa is not that type as she is not frightened of anything or anyone else. She is a strong lady with high willpower.

The discussion for negotiations is still going on, and the Bravo team is waiting for Lisa Rinna to get signed in the contract for Rhobh season 13.

The speculations are popping up on social media platforms that Lisa is not willing to join her team or other Bravo stars. Another news that flooded shows Lisa was heartily invited to the meetup with her co-stars, but she couldn’t make it due to her tight schedule.

Give me a break Lisa Rinna now she’s traumatized being around Kathy Hilton… All the fake storylines you pull out thru the years with Kim… Saying that Kim’s on drugs and on death door 🚪 Girl Bye #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/VWUOTncazM — Dallas (@Dallas926282124) September 22, 2022

Like a yearly increment in every sector, the paid reward for the actors in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills increased in all seasons substantially over the past years. In news that was revealed in late 2014, the information regarding the increased pay for the actors in Rhobh got unwrapped. It showed $500k as the reward eight years back. Based on the information provided by a source in 2014, Lisa was making $450k at that time, and the same pay was offered to her co-actor, Kim Richards.

Read More Lisa Rinna Net Worth – Richest Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!

As of now, Kandi Burruss gets paid a little less than $2 million, which was the round figure demanded by Lisa. Even this difference in the pay makes Lisa Rinna the highest-paid Real Housewives of Beverly Hills television series.

Though the negotiations between Bravo and Lisa are still going on, fans are eagerly waiting for Lisa Rinna to come back in the 13th season of Rhobh. They are eagerly waiting to see her stunning performance in the series, which is something that makes them sit before the television even without holding popcorn for snacking. This shows her level of performance, which is equally entertaining for all the viewers.

Fans are rushing to know whether Lisa and Bravo cross their hands to come up with another amusing episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Anyway, the fans have to wait and see whether the extraordinary housewives of Rhobh sit on either side of Andy Cohen or not.