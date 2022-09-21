Menu
What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Where To Watch?

Written by Pihu
Estimated reading time: 6 minutes
What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Release Date

The most recent episode of What We Do in the Shadows finished on a doozy of a cliffhanger that we’ll expectantly see resolved with the beginning of season 4. In the penultimate episode, Colin Robinson died as a part of an energy vampire’s natural life length of 100 years, ridding the Long Island vampire house of one of its most iconic associates.

What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Release Date

The final episode then saw Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, and Guillermo in several attitudes of mourning before they finally started to part manners. But when Laszlo runs around a baby Colin that has appeared from his corpse, he sabotages the others’ schedules and sends Guillermo to England with Nadja while Nandor leaves on a world tour alone.

SeriesWhat We Do In The Shadows Season 4
CreatorJemaine Clement
StarsKayvan Novak
Matt Berry
Natasia Demetriou
GenresComedy
Fantasy
Horror
Release dateMay 19, 2019
Country of originUnited States
Production companiesFX Productions
Two Canoes Pictures
343 Incorporated
Filming locationsToronto, Ontario, Canada
LanguageEnglish
What We Do In The Shadows
Season 4 Release Date		July 12, 2022
Official siteFX Networks
What We Do In The Shadows
Season 5 Release Date 		2023

With everyone dispersed and Colin Robinson now a baby, What We Do in the Shadows season 4 has some stimulating work to do to gather the gang together again for more hijinks.

What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Release Date

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 premiered at 10 p.m. on July 12th on FX across the US. On-demand access to Seasons 1 and 2 is also available via Disney Plus.

And there’s more decent news — the hit vampire comedy series has been rehabilitated for two more seasons, so we’ll be seeing even more episodes soon! 

What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Plot

a lot happened in season 3, such as Guillermo’s incarceration and debates concerning his fate, as well as a message from the Supreme Vampiric Council notifying them that the title of Front-runner of the local Vampiric Council now belongs to the group, so they had a lot on their plate!

As a result of this, Guillermo becomes the group’s guard, which generates an interesting dynamic, and they end up reeling from an unanticipated death when Colin passes on, as he kept it a top secret that energy vampires only live to 100.

But Colin still occurs in a new form, as Laszlo was left looking after a baby who looks like the now-deceased Colin, so there’s adequately more for season 4 to pick up on and answer…

What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Cast

We can see, once again, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, Natassia Demetriou as Nadja, and Harvey Guillen as the familiar Guillermo of the group, so all our favorites are back once again on the screens. 

The Shameless star Parisa Fakhri joins the cast, where she plays one of Nandor’s 37 wives from the Al-Quolanudar, Marwa. 

What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Trailer

Yes, a trailer for what we know as “In the Shadows” season 4 was finally released and baby Colin Robinson seems to be the aim as the group tries their finest to raise him as well as Nadja, who is opening a new self-titled nightclub where she wants the drinks to be “very expensive” so she can fascinate the rich humans.

Meanwhile, Nandor endures the search for a new wife, but his efforts haven’t been positive, mainly owing to the fact that he has no clue what he’s doing with up-to-date women!

