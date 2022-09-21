Trevor Noah (born 20 February 1984) is a South African comedian and television broadcaster who currently hosts The Daily Show on Comedy Central. Trevor Noah is worth a whopping $100 million as of 2022. This sum includes his eight-figure income from The Daily Show.

Noah has received several honors, including a Primetime Emmy Award, after receiving eleven nominations. Noah’s mother was a South African Xhosa lady, while his father was a white Swiss guy.

Full name Trevor Noah Gender Male Date of birth 20th February 1984 Age 38 years (as of 2022) Current residence Los Angeles and New York, United States of America Nationality South African Ethnicity Swiss-German-Xhosa Marital status Single Ex-girlfriends Dani Gabriel, Jordyn Taylor, and Minka Kelly Profession Comedian, author and television host Net Worth $100 million

Trevor Noah’s Net Worth, Salary, Career, Age, And More

Noah was born under apartheid, and his parents had to conceal their connection from authorities since interracial unions were prohibited. Noah was reared by his mother and grandmother in Soweto, a Black-only neighbourhood just outside of Johannesburg.

Because mixed children were frequently removed from their parents, they occasionally had to hide Noah from the authorities. Apartheid ended when he was roughly ten years old.

About Trevor Noah

If you enjoy the Daily Show, you may be curious about Trevor Noah’s net worth and how much he earns as the host of one of Comedy Central’s most popular shows.

Noah was uncredited in an episode of the South African soap series Isidingo in 2002. He later aired an educational show on a family public television channel before taking over as host of Noah’s Ark on the radio.

Friends dared him to perform a comic performance in a nightclub when he was 22 years old. He kept the crowd laughing with anecdotes about his friends and his life. Noah continued to perform at comedy clubs after that night, garnering more and more followers along the way.

As his reputation grew in South Africa, he began presenting television programmes such as a sports game show and a dating game show, as well as major award events.

Trevor Noah’s Net Worth & Salary

In 2014, Noah became a frequent contributor to The Daily Show, which was hosted by Jon Stewart at the time. In 2015, Noah was named as the next host of Comedy Central’s satire news show The Daily Show after Stewart announced his intention to quit after 16 years on the air.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Noah earned between $5 and $8 million every season as a Daily Show host during his first several years on the show. (In comparison, Stewart earned around $25 million every season.) According to Celebrity Net Worth, Noah’s income increased to a whopping $16 million each season.

Noah will host the Grammys for the first time in 2021, followed by the 64th Annual Recording Academy Awards in 2022.

So, how much money did Noah make presenting the Grammys? Noah got at least $5,000 because this is the minimum salary for a Grammys presenter.

However, Noah’s Grammys hosting compensation might have been considerably larger. Noah may earn anything from $5,000 to $20,000 for the three-and-a-half-hour concert, including rehearsals, according to Forbes.

For example, when James Corden hosted the Grammys for the first time in 2017, he earned roughly $20,000 each night. Given Noah’s multi-million dollar Daily Show pay, we anticipate his earning at least as much (if not more) as the 2022 Grammys host.

Noah is worth a whopping $100 million as of 2022. This sum includes his eight-figure income from The Daily Show, as well as the $14 million he’s earned on his previous comedy tours, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the magazine, he grossed $5 million from one tour alone in 2018. In addition to his comic career, Noah is the host of the podcast “On Second Thought” and the author of his best-selling book, Born a Crime, which he penned for seven figures. Forbes labelled him the fourth highest-paid stand-up comedian in 2019, with $28 million earned in that year alone.

Trevor Noah Early Life

His father, Robert, is Swiss-German, and his mother, Patricia Nombuyiselo Noah, is Xhosa. Under apartheid standards, Noah’s mother was categorized as Black, while his father was classified as White. Noah was classified as a person of colour.

The interracial relationship of Noah’s parents was illegal at the time of his birth, as he explains in his book. Interracial sexual contacts and marriages were outlawed until 1985, when the Immorality Act was amended, a year after his birth. Noah went to Maryvale College, a private Roman Catholic elementary and secondary school in Johannesburg.

Trevor Noah Career Beginning

Noah debuted his first solo comedy act, The Daywalker, in 2009. The sold-out event took place in a 1,100-seat Johannesburg theatre, and the DVD recording of the play became a best-seller.

He then presented the chat show Tonight with Trevor Noah on television (2010–11). Noah debuted his second solo show, The Racist, at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2012, and afterward toured with it.

In 2012, Noah became the first South African comedian to appear on the American television talk show The Tonight Show with Jay Leno after moving to the United States.

Noah appeared in the TV comedy special Trevor Noah: African American in 2013. His comedy tours throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East were a huge success, but he was hardly recognized in the United States.

Noah debuted as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s satirical news show The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in 2014. The next year, after Stewart announced his retirement as host, Noah was named as his replacement. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah maintained the half-hour news format.

The opening monologue usually covered the key stories of the day and featured caustic or humorous punchlines. It was frequently followed by a “mockumentary” segment with hilarious reporting on an odd or noteworthy issue.

The broadcast usually ended with an interview with a celebrity or a big political person. With The Daily Show, Noah’s fame soared in the United States, particularly once he included commentary on worldwide current affairs.

Trevor Noah Earnings By Year

Trevor’s 2019 casually reported that his comedy tours had made about $14 million, putting his earnings over the threshold. Trevor earned more than $5 million in 2018, according to reports.

Trevor honored us with his attendance at the Grammys this year, and it appears to have paid off! Forbes stated in 2017 (although prices may have escalated since then) that Grammy hosts are obliged to receive $5,000, but they frequently receive more like $20,000.

In the realm of A-list celebrities, it’s not much, but it’s nonetheless amazing for a night’s labor that includes this historic moment:

Trevor Noah Personal Life / Relationships

Life & Style can reveal that he and longtime girlfriend Minka Kelly have called it quits. In May 2022, a source told Us Weekly that the on-again, off-again pair “had been split up for a time.”

Trevor, like Minka, has always kept his love life quiet. Having said that, there are some known specifics concerning his brief dating history! Trevor’s first serious relationship was with Dani Gabriel, a prominent physiotherapist from his home country of South Africa.

Dani and the performer began dating in 2014, and she toured the world with him as he did stand-up and worked part-time as a foreign correspondent on the Daily Show.

Trevor Noah Awards & Honours

Trevor Noah has won many honors, including

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series at the NAACP Image Awards in 2018.

Again in 2020 for the NAACP Image Awards association Outstanding Individual or Ensemble Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special)

Outstanding Short-Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction for the Daily Show

Noah may have become a global celebrity as a result of his success with The Daily Show, but most South Africans know him for his stand-up comedy. His gigs were sold out months in advance, and when he began travelling and performing comedy internationally, South Africans rushed to see him when he returned to town.