The Bachelorette 2022 Winner: Who did Rachel choose?

OOH, you have landed at the most suitable place you could ever be for the intention of carving the full scoop of The Bachelorette before ABC does. Well wait, has Rachel already chosen the winner? Are we late for the spoilers?

Bachelorette finale 2022 : Who wins The Bachelorette 2022?

This historic season had a lot in store, leaving no time for us to predict its future. The spoilers were literally scarce and by now, the show has already crossed its climax. The Bachelorette 2022 was not what you thought, it was more than what you were capable of imagining.

On Wednesday, September 20, 2022, precisely at 8 pm, the final episode of The Bachelorette Season 19 wound up with the stars handing two roses, instead of the usual one, hinting at double winners during the two-part finale.

The viewers were excited enough to know who would accept the final rose from Rachel Recchia, a flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Those who have already watched yesterday’s finale would know by now who the mystery partner is. It was none other than the general contractor from Playa Del Rey, California, Tino Franco. Yes, you heard it right, Rachel gave her final rose to Tino Franco in the finale episode aired on Wednesday.

Franco initially had an interest in Rachel as he was seen proposing to the young pilot during the first quarter of the latest episode. Disappointingly, there were more twists to handle as the duo didn’t end up being engaged. So what actually happened last night? Why did Rachel choose Franco? Why was the duo engaged by the end? Here is everything you are longing for.

Did Rachel and Franco Get Engaged?

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, The Bachelorette Season 19 surprisingly had two bachelorettes, and therefore two individual winners.

Towards the closure of the final episode, Rachel chose Franco, who expressed his love for her during the first part of the last episode. Soon, Rachel was engaged to Franco, later it was revealed by Rache; herself that their engagement failed to last as Franco ended up cheating on her. The revelation was made during the reunion session of The Bachelorette.

“ Franco cheated on me, he was the person I thought I would spend the rest of my life with, it was heartbreaking ”, she said.

Rachel then vaguely mentioned the root of the duo’s split when she said that Franco was bringing up the past relationships which were toxic.

Furthermore, she added, “ We had naturally growing hardships in our relationship, it was difficult and we went through a difficult time, these are just the perks of having your life on screen.”

Excitingly, host Jesse Palmer played the footage of Rachel confronting Franco. He told her that he messed things up by kissing another girl.

Well, the major twist from the final episode was yet to happen. Right after the tragedy, runner-up Aves Jones came on stage to Rachel and Franco, after all the rose-giving scenes, which is the highlight, he confronted Rachel and asked her if she would catch up with him, on the heels of her partner ending up as a diddler.

Her reply was even more power packed when she said, “ I would love nothing more”.

So, are Rachel and Franco still together?

Apparently, Rachel and Franco had a situation similar to Rachel and Ross from friends as they were confused about whether the two were on a break or not. However, things now seem streamy and therefore, they have unfortunately parted ways. It was caught that although the duo was engaged, they were overhead fighting over what Franco was said to have committed while Rachel was away. From the clip, we heard Rachel enquiring about the exact explanation for what actually Franco did and why he did that. No chances of reconciliation can be hinted at from the way the couple behaves with each other. They were done talking and the communication was anyway poor.

However, the second Bachelorette, the ICU nurse from Colorado, Gabby Windey gave her final rose to the real estate analyst from New Jersey, Erich Schwer. Schwer, who beat out runner-up Jason Alabaster, was then engaged to Windey.

Have you missed the season finale last night? Do not fret, you can still watch the finale episode today although it was aired on ABC once. You can now simply log in through your provider via ABC.com if you have a cable. Meanwhile, the others can watch the finale on DIRECTV Stream, FuboTV, and Hulu Live.