Golden Kamuy is an anime series that has been adapted from the manga with the same title and is set in early 20th century Japan. The series has released 3 successful seasons and the Golden Kamuy season 4 release date has also been officially announced.

The fourth season is going to have a different production studio and is highly anticipated by the audience. The authentic historical theme of the anime is one of the reasons why it is so popular.

Further in the article, we will get to know more about the upcoming Golden Kamuy season 4 plot, cast, spoilers, trailer, where it will be streamed, and more.

The manga series Golden Kamuy has won awards and the anime series too has received a lot of appreciation. Golden Kamuy season 4 release date has been officially set and the show is going to be available for the audience to watch on October 3, 2022.

Satoru Noda is the writer and illustrator of the manga series that has recently been concluded and the Golden Kamuy anime series takes inspiration from the same.

Animation

Action

Adventure

History

Stars: Haruka Shiraishi

Chikahiro Kobayashi

Kentarô Itô
Country of origin: Japan
Release date: April 9, 2018 (Japan)
Language: Japanese
Production companies: Brains Base

Geno Studio

NBC Universal Entertainment
Golden Kamuy Season 4 Release Date: October 3, 2022

Geno Studios was originally responsible for the production of the show but for its fourth season, Brain’s Base is taking over. The Golden Kamuy season 4 plot will revolve around its main characters Saichi Sugimoto and Asirpa, in the early 20th-century setting and will showcase the war between Russia and Japan.

Golden Kamuy Season 4 Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the anime Golden Kamuy season 4 release date has been officially announced and the season will be available for the audience to watch on October 3, 2022.

The first three seasons of the show are directed by Hitoshi Nanba and the upcoming fourth season is going to be directed by Shizutaka Sugahara. The production house of the new season is Brain’s Base and the distributors include Crunchyroll, Funimation Global Group, and Muse Communication.

The show is written by Noboru Takagi and is going to pick up from where the 3rd season ended. The manga series Golden Kamuy has a total of 314 chapters and the 3rd season of the anime series Golden Kamuy concluded the 200th chapter of the manga. Hence season 4 will take inspiration from the remaining chapters.

The show brilliantly showcases the Ainu people who are the original people from the lands that surround the Sea of Okhotsk. Golden Kamuy season 4 will bring back the theme of war history and adventure.

"Golden Kamuy" TV Anime is getting a Season 4. #ゴールデンカムイ pic.twitter.com/TZAFPZN731 — Sugoi LITE (OECUF) (@SugoiLITE) December 5, 2021

Golden Kamuy Season 4 Plot

The Golden Kamuy season 4 plot will pick up from where the 3rd season ended and will focus on the events after the Ainu people discovered gold, which became a major problem as they started fighting amongst themselves.

While something valuable can be a blessing it can also cause problems since greed gets the best of people and can cause conflicts. The location of the gold mines is concealed by a survivor who is taken by the Japanese Government in order to get the location out of him using unconventional methods.

The survivor remains adamant and doesn’t give up the location and rather leaves the map to the location on the bodies of other prisoners in the form of tattoos.

Eventually, the prisoners escape and the news about the location of the gold is also out which gains the attention of a lot of people including Sugimoto and Asirpa. They will be seen journeying through Karafuto and back to Hokkaido during the crazy gold frenzy.

Where To Watch Golden Kamuy Season 4?

The Golden Kamuy season 4 streaming will take place on platforms like Crunchyroll and Funimation. The original networks of the show are Tokyo MX, Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation, Sapporo Television Broadcasting, Nippon BS Broadcasting, and Animax Asia.

Golden Kamuy season 4 will be simultaneously released on Crunchyroll once the show is out along with the original networks. The English dub version of the new season will most likely be available on Funimation and the show might also be available on other famous streaming platforms in the future.

The new season will mostly be available in Blu-ray/DVD like its predecessors. Golden Kamuy season 4 spoilers seem intriguing and the storyline has attracted a large audience.

It is speculated that the new season will mostly conclude the entire manga which was recently finished.

Golden Kamuy Season 4 Cast

Golden Kamuy season 4 includes the voice actors that are listed below.

• Sugimoto Saichi voiced by Kobayashi Chikahiro.

• Asirpa voiced by Shiraishi Haruko.

• Shiraishi Yoshitake voiced by Itou Kentarou.

• Ogata Hyakunosuke voiced by Tsuda Kenjirou.

• Tsurumi Tokushiro voiced by Ootsuka Houchuu.

• Tanigaki Genjirou voiced by Hosoya Yoshimasa.

• Koito Otonoshin voiced by Konishi Katsuyuki.

• Tsukishima Hajime voiced by Takemoto Eiji.

• Kadokura Toshiyuki voiced by Yasuhara Yoshito.

• Oosawa Fusatarou voiced by Seki Tomokazu.

The Talk On Social Media Golden kamuy Season 4

Golden Kamuy has received a lot of appreciation since the time of its release and the arrival of a new season has created hype among the audience. Several fan pages are made for the show on various social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram and the audience takes to it to express their feelings towards the show.

The fans have expressed that this show is a gem of a series and think that it is a greatly underrated anime in the western anime community.

The viewers have also expressed that since the production studio has changed for the new series, they are hoping that the quality of the show does deteriorate and the new season is better than the previous seasons.

Talks on social media also suggest that this show should receive more attention and should actually be internationally recognized. All in all, the audience is eagerly waiting to see what the new season brings to the table.

What To Expect From Golden Kamuy Season 4?

Golden Kamuy season 4 is expected to be a great turnout since the previous seasons were a success and with a new studio producing it, there will be a refreshing change that could act as an advantage.

The storyline of the new season is promising and the audience can expect to see a great chase. Since the setting of the show is the early 20th century, the audience will get historical-themed adventures.

The new season is expected to do justice to the manga series it is being adapted from and since this could be a concluding season of the show, it will definitely bring the best to the table.

Any Episode Guide For Golden Kamuy Season 4?

Golden Kamuy season 4 episodes have not been released yet but we can expect the new season to have a total of 12 episodes since the previous seasons had the same number of episodes.

Golden Kamuy Season 4 Trailer

Golden Kamuy season 4 trailer was officially released and it begins with a character confessing to murder. As the trailer follows, certain flashbacks are shown. The two main characters are seen reuniting.

Background music is playing and different characters are seen determined in their settings and it seems like they are after a certain thing. Towards the end of the trailer, it is hinted that all the havoc is due to the search for the gold’s location. The trailer strategically gives us glimpses of what the new season is going to bring to the table.

