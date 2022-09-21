Is Four More Shots Please Season 3 Release Date Confirmed?

Four More Shots Please is one of the most daring Indian shows ever made and it has received both positive and negative reviews. the first season of this bold show premiered in the year 2019 and the second season came out the following year.

Four More Shots Please season 3 release date has not been officially announced but it is confirmed that the new season is in progress.

The show follows four women who are vibrant, bold, fearless and leave a mark wherever they go. Further in this article, we will get to know more about the Four More Shots Please season 3 plot, cast, trailer, spoilers, where it will be streamed, and more.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Release Date, Plot, Cast, And More

The directors of the show are Anu Menon and Nupur Asthana and Four More Shots Please season 3 is reportedly going to be directed by Joyeeta. The production company of this series is Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd and it is an Amazon Prime original.

The previous seasons have provided the audience with constant entertainment and drama and have often been compared to the very famous series Sex and the City, mostly because both these shows have 4 female protagonists.

Four More Shots Please season 3 release date has not been officially set yet but the show can be expected towards the end of 2022 if everything works out or at most the show will be released in early 2023. The plot will be picking up from where it left and the spiced-up drama will be back on Prime soon.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the Four More Shots Please season 3 release date has not been officially announced yet but it was confirmed that the show was being revived for a third season as soon as season 2 was concluded.

The final episodes of the season were reportedly filmed in Europe in the month of April and if that is the case the show can be expected to be released soon, by the end of this year or at most at the beginning of the year 2023.

Four More Shots Please season 3 cast is going to include its main characters and the storyline will pick up from where the second season left. The second season finale has made way for a lot of content and drama for the new season and it will be interesting to see how the new season picks up. The four women went through different things in their lives but found a common outlet in each other to feel free and that is what made the show very interesting.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Plot

Four More Shots Please showcased the lives of 4 women named Damini, Umang, Sidhi, and Anjali. Damini is a successful journalist; Sidhi belongs to a rich household in South Bombay and is seen exploring different career options throughout the show until she finds herself gravitating toward the world of Stand-Up comedy which seems to be working out for her.

Anjana is a successful lawyer who is also divorced and has a daughter. Umang is a fitness trainer who has been exploring her sexuality in the city until she falls in love with a celebrity. Four More Shots Please season 3 plot is going to pick up from where season 2 left and will revolve around these 4 women who are facing different crises.

Damini has recently gone through a miscarriage and is stuck between two men who want to be with her. Umang is facing heartbreak as she makes the difficult decision of leaving the love of her life at the altar. Anjana faces the consequences of her poor choice of being involved with her married boss and Sidhi receives heartbreaking news of losing her father whilst being at the wedding that never happened. the lives of the 4 women have been turned upside down, and the new season will throw light on the same.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Where To Watch?

Four More Shots Please season 3 streaming will take place on the same platform as its predecessors and that is Amazon Prime. The official release date has not been announced yet but the show will be available for the audience to watch soon on the famous streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

Prime has been the host to many more popular shows and upon its release, Four More Shots Please trended at the top for a long duration. Four More Shots please season 3 spoilers have suggested that the show is going to be back with more scandals, relationship drama, feminism, women empowerment, fashion, glamour, and much more. The run time of the show is around 28 to 35 minutes approximately.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Cast

Four More Shots Please cast includes some extremely talented and promising actors that are listed below.

Sayani Gupta plays the character of Damini Rizvi Roy. Bani Judge plays the character of Umang Singh. Kirti Kulhari plays the character of Anjana Menon. Maanvi Gagroo plays the character of Sidhi Patel. Lisa Ray plays the character of Samara Kapoor. Milind Soman plays the character of Dr. Aamir Warsi. Jiya Lakhiani plays the character of Arya Menon Khanna. Prateik Babbar plays the character of Jeh Wadia. Paras Tomar plays the character of Mohit Mehta. Simone Singh plays the character of Sneha Patel. Amrita Puri plays the character of Kavya Arora. Rajeev Siddhartha plays the character of Mihir Shah. Sameer Kochhar plays the character of Shashank Bose. Prabal Panjabi plays the character of Amit Mishra. Shibani Dandekar plays the character of Sushmita Sengupta. Padma Damodaran plays the character of Aparna Sahukar. Monica Dogra plays the character of Devyani Rana. Mohit Chauhan plays the character of Mahesh Roy. Nimisha Mehta plays the character of Myra.

Four More Shots Please season 3 cast will include most of its main characters including Damini, Sidhi, Anjana, and Umang played by the same respected actors who have previously made these roles.

Other than the four main leading ladies, the cast will also most likely include recurring actors like Milind Soman, Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhoopalam, and more.

The Talk On Social Media About Four More Shots Please Season 3

The show has created a lot of hype since it was released and social media went bonkers after seeing such bold content on Indian television. While the show has had mixed reviews, it has definitely managed to entertain the audience.

The show has an official page on Instagram with the handle “4moreshotspls” and an official page on Twitter as well with the handle “@4moreshotspls”. These pages keep the audience updated with news related to the show and the fans have expressed how they are eagerly waiting for season 3 to see what happens next.

The season 2 finale induced a lot of questions in the audience and they are hoping to get answers from the new season soon.

What To Expect From Four More Shots Please Season 3?

Not much about Four More Shots please season 3 has been revealed yet but from how season 2 ended, we can be sure that the new season will be picking up from where it left and the story will continue with much more drama, scandals, chaos, glamour, and more.

The 4 women’s lives have been turned upside down by major events and unfortunate circumstances and the new season will beautifully depict the same. All in all, we can expect to be thoroughly entertained by the new season.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Episode Guide

Four More Shots Please season 3 episodes have not been released yet as the new season still doesn’t have an official release date. The first 2 seasons had 10 episodes each and the new season can also be expected to have the same number of episodes.

Is Four More Shots Please Season 3 Trailer Out?

Four More Shots Please season 3 trailer has not been released yet but it can be expected to be out once the show’s official release date is confirmed.

