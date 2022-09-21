Demario Jackson Is Being Sued by Two Women for Sexual Assault

The Bachelor in Paradise contestant, and the former Bachelorette, Demario Jackson, have been sued by two separate women citing sexual assault.

TMZ obtained the statement filed in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Tuesday against Jackson, 35, by two women accusing him of sexual harassment. Their whereabouts are concealed to date. Victim number one was a 25-year-old Pittsburgh native, who claims that she and Jackson got familiarized with each other on a dating app, whereas victim number 2, was a 28-year-old woman from Cleveland who alleged that she met Jackson online.

The attorney on behalf of their two clients accused Jackson of misusing his celebrity status as the season 13 contestant of ABC’s The Bachelorette and season 4 contestant of Bachelor in Paradise. As per the complaint explained, Jackson was attempting to locate the unsuspecting women, only to abuse them.

In a statement shared by the plaintiff’s legal administrator, Keith M. Davidson, he praised the unparalleled bravery of the 2 adults who stepped ahead in unleashing the truth behind Mr. Jackon, who was manipulating and intimidating innocent women, using his celebrity status. “ The victims of the #metoo reckoning, will not be silent anymore, and justice should be served for the deserved ones. We anticipate for a day when each wrongdoer would be held responsible for their despicable acts, said, the attorney.

The first victim alleges in the filing to have gone on a date with Jackson in Los Angeles. By the end of the day, when she was about to exit the car, Jackson all of a sudden grabbed her and kissed her, before exposing him completely. Initially, he promised her not to cross the limits, whereas, in reality, he pinned her to the bed and scared her to the fear of her life.

In the complaint, victim 1 elucidates her helplessness and added that she told him directly about his unacceptable behavior for which Jackson apologized. The two then continued to go for a couple more dates as victim 1 was wooed by his overwhelming charisma.

As per the complaint, Jackson again forced himself on her when she was repeatedly shouting about her repulsion. The following day, victim 1 had to get a rap kit done, which made her completely exhausted, coupled with hallucinations of Jackson assaulting her.

The incident was then publicized by a South Carolina University Professor before the class, later in which victim 1 had to seek mental therapy to regain her lost self. According to the lawsuit, it was the most traumatic experience she ever faced by far, which forced her to quit her job as well.

When coming to victim 2, the filing claims that she was introduced to Jackson via social media in early 2019. A year later, he asked her out on a date but alleged not to go in the public eye as his fame would ruin their privacy. Later then victim 2 was convinced to meet him at his private house, which seemed like the only viable option for the couple to enjoy the limited time they had.

When reached, she explained that he tried and tried to have intercourse with her which she refused. Per the complaint, once again Jackson attempted to invade her privacy and forced himself onto the Plaintiff, despite victim 2 demanding to thwart him.

The complaint said that she was frantic and shocked by the unexpected act of Jackson, who committed an unconsented act on her. However, Jackson later confessed that he did wrong and apologized to the second victim as well.

Like the former victim, victim 2 was also severely traumatized and was utterly distressed following the tragic incident.

Currently, Jackson is being sued by the attorney stating false imprisonment, and intentional sexual infliction and mainly for the emotional distress he caused. The plaintiffs have fixed their minds to sue Jackson for an unspecified amount of damages.

Five years ago, Jackson was accused of sexual misconduct on teh sets of Bachelor in Paradise, resulting in winding up the production.

At that time, Warner Bros initiated an investigation in the accused case, sending all the contestants back home, except Jackson and Corinne Olympics, who received legal counsel. However, the production company then revealed that no misconduct had occurred.