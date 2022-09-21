The movie Catherine Called Birdy is based on the 1994 novel by Karen Cushman by the same name. The genre of the movie is adventure, drama, and comedy.

Lena Dunham is the director and writer of this 2022 medieval comedy film. The producers of the movie are Tim Bevan, Jo Wallett, and Eric Fellner. The cinematography is done by Laurie Rose and the editing is done by Joe Klotz.

Music in the movie is provided by Carter Burwell. Good Thing Going and Working Title Films are the production companies associated with the movie. Amazon studios are the distribution partner.

The production budget of the movie “Catherine Called Birdy” is about $178 USD (approx). It is the second movie that Lena Durham who is also known as the “Girls Stars” was directed in 2022. The MPAA rating of the movie is PG13.

What Is Catherine Called Birdy About?

In the movie “Catherine Called Birdy”, the character Catherine is a girl who lives by her own rule, her mother wants her to behave more like a civilized lady or ladylike. On the other hand, her father is just using her daughter to gain some money and land and waiting for Catherine to get married.

Later on in the movie, Catherine begins to examine what it means to be a woman and why women and young girls are forced to keep up with toxic patriarchal traditions.

Catherine Called Birdy Release Date

Catherine Called Birdy will be having its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on 12 September 2022. It will also be released in theaters on 23 September 2022. The average running length of the movie is 1 hour and 44 minutes or 108 minutes. It’s going to be released in language- English.

Catherine Called Birdy Plot

The plot of the movie “Catherine Called Birdy” revolves around the time period of 1290 and a girl who’s 14 years old named Catherine also known as Birdy.

She lives with her mother (Lady Aislinn) and father ( Lord Rollo) in the Medieval English village of Stonebridge and is the youngest child in the house.

Her playground is Stonebridge Manor, a house that, like the family, has seen better days. The financial situation of her family was very bad and in greed, her father decides to marry her off to a wealthy man for land and money as sees her as the path through which his financial problems will be solved.

It is the story of the adventure of a brave girl who navigates through life and tries to avoid the arranged marriages that her father has planned for her just for his own sake.

She is shown as a clever and spirited girl who will fight for her independence even with her parents. When the vilest suitor of all arrives, they are presented with the ultimate test of love for their daughter.

Where To Watch Catherine Called Birdy?

You can watch the movie in the theaters nearby your houses from 23 September 2022. It will be available to stream on the online streaming service prime video globally from 7 October 2022. In order to watch the movie on prime video, you need to have a prime subscription.

Catherine Called Birdy Cast

The cast members of the movie Catherine Called Birdy includes

Lady Catherine (played by Bella Ramsey)

Lord Rollo who is Catherine father (played by Andrew Scott)

Lady Aislinn who is Catherine’s mother (played by Billie Piper)

George who’s Catherine’s uncle Joe Alwyn

Catherine’s older brother named Robert (played by Dean-Charles Chapman)

Golden Tiger (played by Ralph Ineson)

Aelis (played by Isis Hainsworth)

Lena Dunham, Russell Brand, and Archie Renaux are some of the other few stars who are also present in the movie but their role is not specified as such.

As it’s the first part of the movie, there are no new cast members as such. Only the above-mentioned actors will be present there in the film.

The Talk On Social Media About Catherine Called Birdy

Since the movie’s trailer has been released, it is getting a lot of love from the viewers. The director of the movie Lena Dunham calls this movie a boisterous, ballsy, and medieval delight.

The movie is getting great reviews about the trailer and a decent rating making it an ideal watch for everyone. All the stars have also mentioned their great experience while shooting the film.

What To Expect From Catherine Called Birdy?

As the movie is all about girl power, we will get to see a lot of scenes where it is depicted. It is expected to be a great movie for kids. It is related to the concept of feminism that begins and ends with a note that girls should be able to determine their own destinies and that they don’t require a man to do it.

It is a timeless theme and Birdy in one sequence of the movie says that You don’t get to decide who you are or where you go or how much you cost — like we’re just things! We’re not things. We’re people. And we can think and we can hear and we can feel!”

Any Episode Guide For Catherine Called Birdy?

There is no episode guide for Catherine Called Birdy because it is not a series but a film. The average run length of the film is going to be about one hour and forty-four minutes or one hour and forty-eight minutes. The film will be primarily available in the English language. However, it is expected to be available in other dubbed versions as well.

Catherine Called Birdy Trailer

The trailer of the movie Catherine Called Birdy was released in August 2022 on the YouTube channel of Prime video. The movie seems to be a comedy as well as an adventurous movie, which the makers are appealing to.

In the trailer, Catherine who is forced by her father to marry an old guy doesn’t want to marry him and also mentioned that if there will be two options of dying and being forced to be married, she will not choose any of them. As she wants to live her life as a normal girl lives. The trailer seems to be great and shows some amazing glimpse of the movie.

