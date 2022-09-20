Redman is an American rapper, record producer, actor, and DJ and has a net worth of about $16 million in 2022. Redman is the stage name he uses and his real name is Reginald Noble. He was born 1970 on April 17 in Newark, New Jersey.

He was brought up by his mother Darlene Noble, father Eddie Noble, and sister Rosalyn Noble who is also a known rapper and goes by the stage name ‘Roz.’ She has appeared and performed in Redman’s songs too. He is one half of the rap combo duo Method Man (Clifford M. Smith) and Redman.

How Much Is Redman Worth?

Redman earns most of his income through record (music) production, acting, and rapping. He has made money from his solo albums as well as collaborations with other artists and bands.

He has also portrayed various characters in video games and music videos. As a multi-talented celebrity, some other sources of fortune for him are endorsements and sponsorships.

Redman, one of the best American rappers, has a net worth of about $16 million according to various sources like IMDb, Wikipedia, Forbes.

Full Name Redman Profession American Rapper Sources of Income Rapper, Producer, Dj, Actor Residence Newark Date of Birth 17 April 1970 Age 52 Gender male Marital Status Married Education Montclair State University,West Side High School Children 2 Spouse Name Amanda Redman Nationality American Net Worth $16 million

Redman Albums

$1.73 million album- Blackout! With his duo partner, Method Man.

$1 million album- Malpractice

$1.06 million for Doc’s da Name

Red Has Gone Crazy Thee Album: for $500k

$500k for Dare Iz a Darkside

$500k for Muddy Waters

Whut? Thee Album: $500k

Blackout! 2 – $178,500

Redman gathered a worldwide box office collection of $32 million from his acting career. He is most recognized for his roles in the films “Backstage” and “How High.”

“How High” was a stoner comedy film that featured both Method Man and Redman. While shot with a budget of $20 million, the film made about $31 million at the box office worldwide.

Annual revenue: $1 million

Monthly revenue: $83k

Weekly earnings: $19,000

Daily earnings: $2,739

Earnings per hour: $114

Redman has released 8 solo albums and 3 with his duo with Method Man. His debut solo album is called “Whut? Thee Album”, which he released in 1992. It got Gold and reached #49 on the ‘Billboard 200’ chart for that year.

His most commercially successful album is the 1998’s “Doc’s da Name 2000,” which was certified Platinum. Some of his singles like- “Da Goodness” (featured Busta Rhymes), “Blow Your Mind,” and “How High” (with Method Man)- have cracked the top on the Hot Rap songs chart.

Redman Early Life

Redman was never good at school but was very much interested in music. After getting into high school, he was expelled due to poor academic performance and was thrown out of his house by his mother due to his involvement in illegal activities. For months Redman was involved in selling drugs as a part of a gang.

But after some time, he realized that he must leave all of that or else he might be forced to live his life as a prisoner. After turning 18, he started to work as a DJ at house parties and parks under the stage name DJ Kut-Killa. His introduction into the music industry was as a backup singer. He sang for many superstars in the ’90s. He released his debut album in 1992 and it became the highest-selling record of the year.

He has been working in the industry for about 30 years now and has earned $25 million from the music industry. He also writes screenplays and earns $5 million from his side ventures. He still lives in 2 two-bedroom 2-bathroom house in Staten Island, New York, and the property is estimated for $5 million. This house was also featured on an episode of “MTV Cribs.”

Redman Career Beginnings

At 16 Redman was expelled from school, Montclair State University, and at 18 he started to work as a DJ and MC by the name DJ Kut-Killa. When he was working as DJ for Lords of Underground, he was noticed by EMPD’s Erick Sermon.

He made his singles in group albums called Business as Usual in 1990, on the tracks “Brothers on My Jock” and “Hardcore.”

Then he released his first album “Whut? Thee Album” in sept, 1992.

His first solo album was “Dare Iz a Darkside” which he released in 1994. It peaked at #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, #13 on the Billboard 200 chart and received 9/10 on RapReviews.

His debut album from 1992 became the best-selling record of the year. During the same time, stone magazine’s album of the year got a Grammy nomination.

He is a part of a famed band- “Wu-Tang clan.” He had great success as a record label owner, music producer, performer, music composer, actor, voice actor, and director.

He is one of the rare artists to have three certified Gold Records under his belt.

Redman Earnings By Year

Net Worth in 2022 $16.0 Million

Net Worth in 2021 $15.0 Million

Net Worth in 2020 $14.0 Million

Net Worth in 2019 $13.0 Million

Net Worth in 2018 $12.5 Million

Net Worth in 2017 $ 12.0 Million

Redman Personal Life

While nowadays it is effortless to find out about a celeb’s personal life like relationship status or children, Redman is one of those rap artists who prefers to keep his personal life, especially his family, away from the limelight. Redman is a father to five kids. He got married to his longtime fiancée and had three children with her.

Although the question ‘who is Redman’s wife?’ remains a mystery, the fact that the couple is raising the two kids that Redman had in another relationship before his wife is no secret. It is a well-known fact that rapper Redman is a smoker but he doesn’t smoke in front of his kids and plans on teaching them about the repercussions of this disgusting habit. However, he has left the decision to his kids themselves. Redman is undeniably a family-oriented person and likes to keep his family away from the public eye.

Redman The Talk On Social Media

According to various tweets, Redman’s friend Dupre L. Kelly founded a non-profit organization called ‘211 community impact’ and it is well supported by Redman himself.

The purpose of this charity is to provide innovative community education programs, public policy data information and resources, and forums for active community engagement and comprehensive decision-making in Newark.

