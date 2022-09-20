Handful anime have as easily captivated millions of viewers as Chainsaw Man. Audiences have been captivated by the part-man, part-devil who can really change into chainsaws since its 2018 manga debut and the anticipation building for its upcoming 2022 anime release. The Chainsaw Man series will premiere on the streaming platform Crunchyroll on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022, after a significant wait since the series’ announcement.

Yes, the title is literal, and we’re about to have a bloody great time with what may possibly be the next big thing in anime if initial teasers are any evidence.

Chainsaw Man Anime Series Release Date Revealed! Where To Watch?

The horror-comedy comic series Chainsaw Man was created by Tatsuki Fujimoto. Denji, a young child, must repay his father’s substantial debt in a world where demons arise from human worries.

With the aid of his devil-dog friend, Pochita, the lead character, who has no cash to spare, transforms into a scrappy devil hunter.

But when Denji was killed while on the duty, he makes a deal with Pochita into becoming his new heart, thus, transforming him into the “Chainsaw Man”—a human-devil hybrid.

What Is Chainsaw Man Anime Series About?

Based on the same-named Manga, Chainsaw Man is an upcoming anime series. The manga has been available since 2018 and is printed in Shueisha’s Weekly Shnen Jump. The very first arc has eleven volumes and a total of 97 chapters were completed in 2020. The anime series Chainsaw Man has still been going strong. On July 13, 2022, Chainsaw Man’s second part of the manga was made available.

Studio MAPPA is producing an anime version of Chainsaw Man. The anime will be written by Hiroshi Seko, and it will be directed by Ry Nakayama and Makoto Nakazomo while Kensuke Ushio will produce the music. Since around September 2022, we are aware that the formal anime premiere will take place on October 11, 2022. Chainsaw Man’s television adaptation pledges to be true to the source material and to showcase its uncontrolled energy.

Series Name Chainsaw Man Genre Animation, Action, Adventure, Comedy Director Ryū Nakayama

Makoto Nakazono Writer Hiroshi Seko Producers Mappa

Shueisha Composer Kensuke Ushio Country of Origin Japan Original Language Japanese Available Languages Japanese, English, Spanish Number of Seasons 1 First Episode Release Date October 11th, 2022 Episodes in Upcoming Season 24 Main Characters Power, Denji, Aki Main Cast Fairouz Ai, Kikunosuke Toya, Shogo Sakata Where to Watch Crunchyroll

Chainsaw Man Season 1 Release Date

The Chainsaw Man series will premiere on the streaming platform Crunchyroll on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022, after a significant wait since the series’ announcement.

The Chainsaw Man manga gets new chapters on Tuesdays, thus this launch date does technically make logical sense, even though many fans may have been anticipating a Sunday evening debut because this is the famous “Golden Slot” for the series in Japan.

Viewers outside of Japan must be aware that this would imply Chainsaw Man will premiere through Crunchyroll on Monday mornings in the United States and Monday afternoons in Europe due to time zone issues and the normal gap between local and international screenings. However, neither MAPPA nor Tatsuki Fujimoto has yet to formally acknowledge this information.

There are also speculations that the television adaptation will span two cours, but no official statement has yet to confirm this. A cour is a 3-month broadcast cycle, and if both broadcasts take place simultaneously, this rumor suggests that 24 episodes will be created, airing from October 2022 to March 2023.

Must check:

Nick Cannon Net Worth- Is the Cannon Family A Billionaire? Kids, Age, Wife, Career

Who Are The Top 10 Most Handsome Men In The World 2022? Updated List

Chainsaw Man Plot

In a universe where devil occurrences are common, the story of Denji is followed in this blood-grunge horror thriller. The terror of the humans who live there gives birth to devils. Depending on how strong the dread is, devils can assume various forms and possess various abilities.

In a setting where human terror gives rise to such abnormalities, the protagonist Denji joins with a devil named Pochita and discovers special skills that enable him to hunt devils. Denji quickly discovers his membership with a particular Devil hunter organisation, but how will he handle the variety of changes that are thrust upon him as this horrifying violent action series gets underway?

Where To Watch Chainsaw Man Anime Series?

The Chainsaw Man Season 1 will be premiered officially on the Crunchyroll streaming platform.

Chainsaw Man Series Cast

Chainsaw Man’s Japanese vocal cast has indeed been made public. Details about the English dub are yet to be verified. Kikonosuke Toya will provide the voice of Denji, the boy who turned into Chainsaw Man; Tomori Kusunoki will portray Makima, who is the crush and superior of Denji; and Shogo Sakata will provide the voice of Aki.

Fairouz Ai, who is best known for providing Jolyne’s voice in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean, is the voice actor behind Power, who may be the character that anime fans are most familiar with.

Meanwhile, Kazutaka Sugiyama and Kiyotaka Oshiyama would develop the characters and devil’s design, respectively, whereas Kensuke Ushio will write the soundtrack.

Social Media Talk About Chainsaw Man Series

The Chainsaw Man anime series has quite a long list of followers who are so dedicated that they wait for the episode released every Tuesday.

Follow me if you like Chainsaw Man. I will post daily manga/anime content. pic.twitter.com/q7ee4fqQml — CHAINSAW MAN (@ChainsawManCSM) April 27, 2021

Imagine, if the Manga had so many followers what will happen when the anime will release online? Well, you don’t have to wait for so long because it will soon be going to release and the buzz which only the trailer had created on social media platforms will going to be double very soon.

What To Expect From The Chainsaw Man Anime Series?

Denji, a homeless youngster who shares a home with Pochita, a dog that resembles the devil, lives in a universe where devils are made out of people’s anxieties in Chainsaw Man. The television show, which is based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga, features Denji on his quest to gather devil bodies. He soon dies, however—this is not a spoiler, I promise—and makes a deal with Pochita to return to life as “Chainsaw Man.”

Although it is the main premise, in the first tale, “Public Safety,” he teams up with the Public Safety Demon Catcher to hunt down—you guessed it—devils everywhere. But Denji has a trick up his sleeve which is that he can morph into Chainsaw Man by pulling a string on his chest, replacing his chainsaws with limbs and feet.

However, Makima, the director of Public Safety Division four, as well as fellow hunter Aki, a fighter, and Power, a more conventional devil, join Denji in his adventure.

The Public Safety Storyline will be adapted for the first season, however, it’s unclear though all 97 chapters will be covered. If it happens, although an official count hasn’t been announced as of this writing, anticipate it to have roughly 24 episodes.

Chainsaw Man Series Episode Guide

The episode guide of the anime series, The Chainsaw Man has not been declared yet but if we estimate then, that the series will have 24 episodes, though, it is not necessary.

Chainsaw Man Trailer In Detail

There have already been two significant Chainsaw Man trailers aired. The first, which debuted in June 2021, is so distinctly mysterious that at first sight, you might mistake it for a slice-of-life anime. The teaser features a number of serene urban landscapes and unremarkable home scenes, with the main character Denji even having fun with his buddies on the beach. Then, the action picks up, with sounds of frightening roaring accompanying giant dogs, fight scenes, and a chainsaw bloodbath.

The anime’s narrative is highlighted more in the most recent Chainsaw Man clip from August. Denji is depicted battling with his new life as the titled Chainsaw Man, who has the ability to transform into a demon. The red-coloured hair Makima, is a figure who plays a significant role in this trailer and whose motives appear evil but are unclear. Anticipate violence, lots of bloodshed, and an abundance of skin-crawling monsters getting in Denji’s way.

Also Read:

Classroom Of The Elite Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date, Spoiler & More!

Ken Jennings Net Worth – How Much Does the Jeopardy Host Have?