Beyond Meat COO Accused of Biting Man’s Nose

One of the prominent news that has been circulating worldwide over the internet is the COO of Beyond Meat company was allegedly accused of biting a man’s nose.

Beyond Meat’s Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey has been arrested for his unapologetic behaviour and his impertinence to commit a serious and heinous crime.

Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey arrested

According to the reports, COO Ramsey got arrested this weekend when he bit a man’s nose after the college football game in Arkansas. This incident took place from the parking garage in Arkansas and the man who got bit bled so much that he had to endure tremendous pain.

The altercation took place as a result of a small collison or a small contact made with the front tyre of the victim’s car and that of Ramsey’s. CNBC has asked to comment about this incident to Ramsey and Beyond Meat company but they did not immediately respond to the allegations.

The Perpetrator Ramsey, a man of 53 years old, is charged with unapologetic terroristic threatening and moreover a third-degree battery. After his arrest he was transferred to Washington County jail on Saturday evening and later one day, he got released on Sunday without charging him guilty.

According to some of the preliminary reports, both Ramsey and the anonymous man were brought into a fight when their respective cars led to a small collision. The back of the windshield had a slight contact with the front tire of the COO Ramsey’s car. Inadvertently hit by this Subaru car, the owner stepped outside his car and without saying anything Ramsey started punching him relentlessly and bit his nose by ripping the flesh at the tip of the nose and this left the Subaru owner in excruciating pain.

This appalling behaviour of a company’s COO is really a serious case of violence. And moreover witnesses have given their statement that Ramsey even threatened that he would try to kill him. Threatening a person publicly without any mercy is a big offence and he should be in prison for days or months. But as he has the wealth and power, he got bailed out the next day after his arrest and by not charging him guilty for his poor actions.

Since December Ramsey was appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of Beyond Meat and his poor behaviour towards the customers has caused them a black mark in their field. Also at the same time, this company was at stake as it was surrounded with sceptic eyes because of its appalling and disappointing sales and products.

Investors of this company were sceptical about their impoverished sales and challenges in its operations. So the Beyond Meat was travelling through a rough patch in the business field and the frustration got the best of Ramsey and he out of the blue bit the man’s nose without having a proper conversation. The fight was about a daft reason as both of their cars don’t have any adverse effects after the collision.

Beyond Meat’s stock has miserably failed beyond their expectations, that is 73% this year and this led to the abject downfall of their market rate to $1.09 billion. This abject failure in the business was affecting its employees and its higher authorities and may be this reason affected the best of him and Ramsey did a heinous crime as a deranged man. From estimating the company’s present scenario with that of three years back, the turn over was estimated at $13.4 billion.

A company which had a turnover around $13 billion, has now lost its wings and it is drowning with no one to escape them from this uncanny predicament. The company has to encounter umpteen impediments and still it cannot reach the shore. Before being the COO at Beyond Meat he was working at Tyson Foods three decades back. He worked as an overseer in its poultry and McDonald’s business.

Must Read Michael Heaton Death- The Plain Dealer’s Minister Of Culture Dies At 66!! What Really Happened?

His audacity to do whatever he wants with anyone makes Ramsey a ruthless monster and he became the stick in the mud as his escapades have no end. The Subaru car owner beseech him to cease his escapades but relentlessly he punched him and bit the nose.

Doug Ramsey, COO of Beyond Meat, was arrested for biting a man’s nose after a college football game.



There's a vegan joke in there. pic.twitter.com/BTZQLn47nN — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) September 19, 2022

Though a meticulous report regarding this incident is not revealed, after the altercation, Ramsey was arrested after this quarrel one day evening and he got bailed the next day and leaving him without charging him as guilty is quite a surprising thing. The poor Subaru car owner and the victim stated that Ramsey mercilessly pulled him close and started to punch him all over. But before escalating this situation further into a dastardly deed the other occupants in both the cars and the witnesses managed to separate both of them. The parking garage was the place where this heinous deed took place and later with the arrival of police the situation got under control.