The Conners is an American television sitcom created for ABC network which is a sequel to and is preceded by the series Roseanne. The show was created by Matt Williams and is developed by Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen, and Bruce Helford.

The executive producers of the show are Tom Werner, Tony Hernandez, Sara Gilbert, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen, and Bruce Helford. The production companies that are involved in the sitcoms are Mohawk Productions, Sara + Tom, Gilbert TV, Jax Media, and Werner Entertainment.

Season 1 of the sitcom originally came out on October 16, 2018, and there have been four seasons of the sitcom till now. The sitcom has also been renewed for its fifth season.

What Is The Conners Season 5 Series About?

The Conners is a story about a middle-class family—Dan Conner (played by John Goodman), Jackie Harris-Goldufski (Played by Laurie Metcalf), Darlene Conner (Played by Sara Gilbert), Beckie Conner-Healy (Played by Lecy Garonson) and D.J. Conner (Played by Michael Fishman), involving their daily life struggles that deal with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial struggles, etc., in Lanford, Illinois.

As of now, there is no synopsis for The Conners Season 5 but the first episode of the season is all set to be released in September of 2022. It can be seen that season 5 may have even more drama after having witnessed two weddings (Darlene-Ben and Jackie-Neville) in season 4.

Series Name The Conners Genre Comedy Director Jody Margolin Hahn

Gail Mancuso Writer Dave Caplan Producers Jax Media

Gilbert Films

Mohawk Productions Composer Antonio Beliveau Country of Origin United States Original Language English Number of Seasons 5 First Episode Date October 16, 2018 Final Episode Date May 18, 2022 Upcoming Season Release Date September 21, 2022 Episodes in Upcoming Season 20 Main Characters Dan Conner

Jackie Harris

Darlene Conner Main Cast John Goodman

Laurie Metcalf

Sara Gilbert Nominations Critics’ Choice Television Awards

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards Where to Watch ABC Network Filming Location Warner Brothers Burbank Studios – 4000 Warner Boulevard, Burbank, California, USA

The Conners Season 5 Release Date

The first episode of The Conners season 5 is expected to be released on September 21, 2022. The sitcom’s last season, which was season 4, was released on September 22, 2021, and concluded with the season finale episode on May 18, 2022. The Conners’ season four ends with Darlene & Ben, Jackie & Neville, and Harris & Aldo planning to have a triple wedding.

However, the season ends with Harris and Aldo breaking up and calling off their wedding. On the other hand, Darlene & Ben and Jackie & Neville get married at the Conner house with opera music playing in the background. The thought of everyone moving out of the Conner house makes Dan sad, and Louise tries to console him.

The Conners Season 5 Plot

In season 5, it is being said that the newly weds, Darlene and Ben, and Jackie and Neville, will go on a double honeymoon, the same way they had their wedding together. The season will further indulge in the married lives of both the newly weds and how their lives will change after their wedding, for good or for worse.

The season will also focus on Becky’s (played by Lecy Goranson) life and her character development. Furthermore, the season will be focused on the love life of Mark Conner-Healy and will feature him developing deep feelings for his love interest. The makers of the sitcom promise a lot of drama as well as even more life struggles of the characters in the upcoming season of the series, which is the fifth season.

Where To Watch The Conners Season 5?

The audience will be able to watch the fifth season of The Conners live on the ABC network every Wednesday at 8 pm ET/PT, the same way they watched it for its fourth season. If the audience has switched to live streaming platforms, they can easily stream the show’s fifth season since the ABC network is available on streaming platforms such as Hulu with live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

The good news is that if the viewers somehow are not able to catch the episode when it airs on Wednesday, they can watch the episodes on Hulu a day after the episode airs on TV and watch them with their friends and family at their own convenience. The previous seasons of The Conners are also available on Hulu, if someone wants to watch the first season.

The Conners Season 5 Cast

Since there is no official announcement of any new characters joining the series, here are some of the actors who have been part of the show for several seasons:

John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris-Goldufski, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner (Season 1-4), Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner, Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena William-Conner (season 1; quest starring season 3) and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben Olinsky.

The other recurring star members include Katey Sagal as Louise Conner, James Pickens Jr. as Chuck Mitchell, Rene Rosado as Emilio Rodriguez, Estelle Parsons as Beverly Harris, Johnny Galecki as David Healy, Natalie West as Crystal Anderson, Matthew Broderick as Peter, Eliza Bennett as Odessa, Noel Fisher as Ed Conner Jr., Alexander Billings as Robin, Nat Faxon as Neville Goldufski, Evelina Frenandez as Jaunita, Brian Austin Green as Jeff, Andrew Leeds as Nick, Matt Walsh as Glen and Christopher Lloyd as Lou.

The Conners Season 5 The Talk On Social Media

The show fans have been eagerly waiting for the show’s fifth season to hit the screens. They are anticipating what will happen after the wedding of the two couples, Darlene & Ben and Jackie & Neville, and how their lives will change.

We can't WAIT to see how this goes 😅 #TheConners season premiere is WEDNESDAY on ABC! pic.twitter.com/PWFZbDP5rG — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) September 16, 2022

The fans are also keen to see how Harris and Aldo will overcome their breakup and move on with their respective lives.

What To Expect From The Conners Season 5?

After witnessing two weddings and a break up in the previous season (season 4), the makers have promised that a series of dramas will unfold in this upcoming season, which will keep fans hooked to their screens. They have further revealed that fans can expect a lot of growth and development in the storylines as well as the characters.

The Conners Season 5 Episode Guide

As of now, the makers of the show have not yet released the official episode guide for the upcoming fifth season of the show, but the season is expected to have 20 episodes, as in the previous seasons. The fifth season of the show is set to be released on September 21, 2022. The episode guide for the first two episodes of the fifth season is given below:

Season 5, Episode 1: Double Honeymoon and Seeing Double

Season 5, Episode 2: Scenes from Two Marriages: The Parrot Doth Protest Too Much

The Conners Season 5 Trailer In Detail

The trailer for the fifth season of The Conners has not been released yet by the makers of the show. However, the show’s first episode is set to be released on September 21, 2022.

