Saturday Night Live is an American late-night sketch comedy show. For 77 years old Lorne Michaels is the producer of the show. This American comedy show is one of the longest-running network programs in American television history.

It has been running for 50 years on NBC Television Network and has broadcasted over 900 episodes. The first episode of season 1 of Saturday Night Live was originally aired on 11 October 1975.

Saturday Night Live Season 48 Premiere Date Revealed By NBC!

They have made a total of 47 seasons till now and the makers are fully set to release the 48th season of the show on NBC, it will also be simulcasted live on Peacock.

This show has delivered countless hilarious moments that range from fantastically weird to

political satire. Various sketches of the show have been featured in films including A Night at the Roxbury, The Blues Brothers, Coneheads, Wayne’s World, MacGruber, Superstar, and The Ladies Man.

Everything We Know About Saturday Night Live Season 48

Saturday Night Live is returning with its forty-eighth season on October 1, 2022. This time no information is given about who’s going to host the show. There are some changes in this season as the old cast which was there in season 47 have left the show and are not going to return and new ones have arrived.

Every time, a musical guest will be invited to perform, and surprise guests will be called too. Lindsay Shookus, who is a producer and head of its talent department, is also leaving after 20 years. Every season of this show either aired in the month of September or October. Mostly, the last episode of each season is aired in the month of May.

Series Name Saturday Night Live Genre Sketch Comedy

Stand-up comedy Director Liz Patrick Writer Lorne Michaels and Michael O’Donoghue Producer Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward Composer Lenny Pickett, Leon Pendarvis, Eli Brueggemann Country of Origin United States Original Language English Number of Seasons 48 First Episode Date October 11, 1975 Final Episode Date May 05, 2021 Upcoming Season Release Date October 1, 202 1 Main Characters Repertory player, Featured player Main Cast Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes Where to Watch NBC , Peacock Related Series TV Funhouse

Saturday Night Live Weekend Update Thursday Filming Location Studio 8H, NBC Studios, New York City

Saturday Night Live Season 48 Release Date

Saturday Night Live Season 48 the longest-running American comedy show will premiere on October 1, 2022, on NBC and on Peacock, the next day. This season will be a fresh start for the whole Saturday Night Live show as about 7 cast members have left the show. It is expected that after Season 48, only two more seasons will be released and then the show will end.

Saturday Night Live Episodes will be released weekly not daily. In this show, every week, a new host who is a famous celebrity is called who delivers a monologue and with the cast of the show, performs the sketches.

Weekly rotation of surprise guests and musical artists happens. It is expected that like the old seasons, this season would also be liked by a lot of viewers.

Saturday Night Live Season 48 Plot

Saturday Night Live is a comedy show which is designed to attract viewers between the age group of 18 to 35. Even after the change of casts every season, the show has maintained its legacy. Each episode features the show’s regular ensemble of comedic actors, surprise guests, musical guests, and a new host every week. The show always begins with an opening sketch that ends with the signature phrase, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night”.

It is filmed in front of the studio audience and is broadcasted live. The hard work of the whole crew makes this show a great success. On Monday, cast members and writers meet to toss around story ideas and pitch jokes. On Tuesday, they write it.

On Wednesday, everyone sits together and practices their part by reading through their sketches. The set on which they will perform starts getting prepared on Thursday. Rewrites and rehearsals are done on Friday and then the main big show day is on Saturday.

Where To Watch Saturday Night Live Season 48?

You can watch Saturday Night Live Season 48 on NBC every Saturday at 8:30 pm PT/11:30 pm ET

From 1 October, 2022 onwards. You can watch the premier of the show, the next day on Peacock too. If you want to watch the previous seasons of the show, then you can watch it on DVD (season 1 to season 5) and the remaining are there on Peacock. Various sketches of the show can be made available by streaming on platforms such as Netflix and Hulu.

Saturday Night Live Season 48 Cast

The Saturday Night Live cast of SLN is always updated with each and every season with new faces. This time too several big names announced that they are leaving the show. It includes Aristotle Athari, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Melissa Villasenor, Alex Moffat, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney.

Saturday Night Live Season 48 features a two-tiered cast: the newer cast members, known as Featured Players and the repertory players. The repertory players are players Michael Che, Colin Jost, Chloe Fineman, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Chris Redd, Ego Nwodin, Bowen Yang, Cecily Strong and Kenan Thompson.

The executive producer of the show called this season “A transition year” as apart from some cast members making the exit from the show, they will be having 4 new cast members. They are Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker and Molly Kearney. The other featured players are Andrew Dismukes,

James Austin Johnson, Sarah Sherman and Punkie Johnson.

Social Media Talk On Saturday Night Live Season 48

As soon as the announcement about the new grand season 48 of SLN broke, the fans of the show became really excited. But on the other end, some of the really big names are departing from the show.

SEASON 48 pic.twitter.com/Nclu3uluGk — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 12, 2022

It made some viewers sad as watching previous episodes of the show, it makes them attached to the cast and if their favorite cast leaves the show, it is not accepted happily by many viewers as they get used to the show and its stars. Some viewers are eagerly waiting for the new episodes as with the new cast, the new talent will also shine.

What To Expect From Saturday Night Live Season 48?

In previous seasons, several famous hosts like Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian have been to the show which lit up the internet with viral sketches. This year too , we are expecting some really famous and talented stars like the previous time.

The show is going to have a lot of comedy scenes that will leave your stomach ache by laughing. The other surprising factors of this season will be seen only when the episodes are released.

Saturday Night Live Season 48 Episode Guide

As of now, no such information about the episodes of this season is known. But it is announced that three episodes will be released on respective dates October 1 (premiere) , October 8, and October 15. It is expected that there would be about 18-22 episodes in season 48.

The average running length of the show is estimated to be the same as in previous seasons which is 1 hour 7 minutes.

Saturday Night Live Season 48 Trailer

Saturday Night Live Season 48 Trailer is not been released yet by the makers. As the first episode of the new season is going to premiere on 1 October and is expected that it will be released really soon.

