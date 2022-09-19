Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Live Updates!!

Sep 19, 2022 8:04 AM

Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin Leaves Westminster Abbey

As a procession from central London to Windsor Castle has begun, the casket of Queen Elizabeth II has departed Westminster Abbey. ELIZABETH II 1926-2022 will be etched on the marble slab holding the image of Queen Elizabeth.

Sep 19, 2022, 7:25 AM Monday

Britain’s King Charles III’s Card for Queen Elizabeth II

A note from King Charles III of Britain to the Queen was placed on top of her casket. It says, “In loving and loyal memory,” according to BBC. Charlie R As the formal burial procession for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II left the Abbey, King Charles walked next to the coffin of the monarch, which was draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown, the Sovereign’s orb, and sceptre.

6:45 AM

Choir sings “Anthem of Hope” at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

The choir sang “My soul, there is a country,” which was written by Hubert Parry during World War One but was based on the lines of the 17th-century poet Henry Vaughan, in front of members of the Royal family and other world leaders. According to the BBC, it was reportedly picked as an anthem of great hope for the funeral.

Sep 19, 06;37

Archbishop of Canterbury Honors Queen’s Contribution to Commonwealth and UK

Chancellor of Canterbury At the royal burial for Britain’s longest-reigning queen on Monday, Justin Welby hailed the life of duty and service Queen Elizabeth II had given to the UK and the Commonwealth. In any field, loving service providers are uncommon. The number of servant leaders is still decreasing. However, he was cited as saying in his funeral sermon, “In all circumstances, people who serve will be loved and remembered whereas those who cling to power and advantages are forgotten.

Sep 19, 2022 06;32

During her funeral, a metro station in Paris honours Queen Elizabeth II

As a mark of respect for the late British monarch during her funeral, a metro stop on the Champs-Elysees in Paris has been temporarily dubbed Elizabeth II. As a sign of respect for the British monarch, who will be buried later following a service in London, signs in the George V metro station, which bears the queen’s grandfather’s name, were changed on Monday. According to a spokesperson for Paris metro operator RATP, “We wanted to engage in the day of sorrow by putting up the sign ‘Elizabeth II 1926-2022’ in the George V station on Line 1.”

Sep 19, 2022 6:25 am

Royal Standard and Imperial State Crown Adorning Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin

The Queen Elizabeth II’s casket arrived today at Westminster Abbey in London during the State Funeral Service for the British monarch. It was draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown, the Sovereign’s orb, and a sceptre.

19.9.2022, 6:14

Great-grandchildren of the Queen Coffin’s path at Westminster Abbey

George and Charlotte, two great-grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth, followed the casket into Westminster Abbey. (Photo: AFP)

19 September 2022, 6:07 am

Carrying the coffin into Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral

According to news agency AFP, the body of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Westminster Abbey on Monday for a spectacular state burial attended by 2,000 people, including international leaders. A custom that dates back to Queen Victoria’s funeral in 1901 saw Royal Navy sailors pull the state gun carriage carrying the coffin to the abbey, while King Charles III and other senior royals followed in a sombre procession.

19 September 2022, 4:57 am

Bells from Westminster Abbey ring 96 times.

19.9.2022, 14:27 IST

Timeline of Significant Events for Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral in GFX

The state funeral will be a lengthy event, lasting longer than 12 hours in all. The UK will host international royal families and world leaders for the first time in many years.

19 September 2022, 4:40 am

The entire globe bids Queen Elizabeth II farewell.

After a state funeral attended by world leaders and a historically significant final ceremonial procession through crowded London streets, Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest on Monday.The last of the people arrived to Westminster Hall in parliament after standing in line all night to view the queen’s casket before the doors closed at 6:30 am (0530 GMT).The final person through the doors was Chrissy Heerey, a serving member of the Royal Air Force who joined the lengthy wait twice. She called the experience “wonderful.”Before leaving to join the crowds for the coffin’s procession through central London, she told AFP, “When they came to me and said, ‘okay, you’re the last person,’ I said, really?!”It was a long day, but definitely worth it. When compared to what the queen has accomplished for the nation, it is nothing.After a year of deteriorating health, the longest-reigning monarch in British history passed away on September 8 at Balmoral, her Scottish Highland home. She was 96.Her 73-year-old eldest son, King Charles III, succeeded her. Late on Sunday, he declared that he and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, had been “deeply affected” by the outpouring of condolences from the people.I just wanted to use this moment to say thank you as we all get ready to say our final goodbyes, he said. (AFP)

IST Sep 19, 2022 13:16

London is overrun with people attending Queen Elizabeth II’s burial

Overnight and early on Monday, large crowds gathered in central London to claim a seat to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.A steady flow of well-wishers left Embankment subway station in the direction of Parliament Square as dawn dawned over the River Thames. The funeral procession will travel through the Whitehall government district, but many people were already there, camped out in sleeping bags. Bethany Beardmore, a 26-year-old accountant whose brother is a member of the Grenadier Guard and participated in the festivities, said, “It’s part of history.”

2022-09-19 2:49 am

After the death of the queen, Republican movements gain traction in the Caribbean.

The Queen Elizabeth II painting in Antigua’s parliament is draped in a black fabric as a symbol of the island’s sadness and an unintended foreshadowing of a future Caribbean without the British monarchy.As calls for the crown to apologise for the slave trade and atone for the sins of colonisation persist, commentators claim that the queen’s death has given republican movements in a region formerly ruled by the British empire new life. As a wider spectrum of society deals with the challenges and asks themselves what has the monarchy ever done for us, the concept “has entered mainstream, ‘common-sense’ debate.” says Kate Quinn, a University College London associate professor of Caribbean history. Republicanism existed before the end of the second Elizabethan era, but Charles’ ascension and her death have given the discussion in the area more traction, according to Quinn.

Following the passing of the queen, Antigua and Barbuda was the first to announce preparations to proceed toward becoming a republic. Prime Minister Gaston Browne told the media that he hoped to hold a vote on the matter within three years. Similar aspirations have been expressed by his Bahamas colleague, albeit no timetable has been provided. The day after the queen passed away, Prime Minister Phillip Davis was quoted as saying, “For me, it is always on the table.”

“I will have to hold a referendum, and I will need the approval of the Bahamian people.” As Prime Minister Andrew Holness clearly informed the king’s son Prince William during a disastrous visit of the Caribbean earlier this year, Jamaica is also thinking about “moving on.” They are treading in the footsteps of Barbados, formerly known as “Little England,” whose ruling Labour Party last year utilised its majority to pass a constitutional change that abolished the monarch as head of state. (AFP)

19.9.2022 at 11:44 IST

Prior to her funeral, Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral is over.

Before her state funeral on Monday, the Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state ceremony at Westminster Hall officially came to an end and the doors were shut to the public. Tens of thousands of mourners had lined up for hours to pay their respects past her corpse over the course of five days. At Westminster Abbey, the funeral will be held in front of about 2,000 people. (AFP)

2:09 am , September 19, 2022

The Queen’s state funeral will be broadcast on hundreds of large screens.

The UK government announced this on the final day of a massive line on Sunday to pass the coffin of the late monarch Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall. Large screens across the parks of the UK and many cinema chains are being prepared to screen the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II from Westminster Abbey in London on Monday morning. The first state funeral held in the UK in 57 years adheres to rigid protocol and will be rooted in military traditions, with days-long preparations. There will be public viewing places set up in London and Windsor, where the Queen will be laid to rest later on Monday, a holiday in the UK, according to the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) Community groups, clubs, and other organisations, as well as people at home, are invited to observe a minute of silence in honour of the monarch during a National Moment of Reflection on Sunday at 8 p.m. local time. Big screens will be installed all throughout the UK, according to DCMS, including in London’s Hyde Park, Sheffield’s Cathedral Square, Birmingham’s Centenary Square, Carlisle’s Bitts Park, Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park, and Coleraine Town Hall in Northern Ireland. The funeral is bringing together local communities to remember, and cinemas all around the UK are opening their screens to watch it, it was noted. (PTI)

19 September 2022, 1:27 am

Biden claims the Queen made him think about his mother.

According to a news report, US Vice President Joe Biden stated on Sunday that Queen Elizabeth II made him think of his mother. Before going to Buckingham Palace, where he and First Lady Jill Biden had joined other foreign leaders and dignitaries for a reception given by King Charles III, the US president made the remarks, according to the BBC. The Queen gave out that “are you OK?” vibe. Do you need anything from me? Which do you require? Additionally, make sure you carry out your obligations, advised Biden, adding that the Queen made him think of his mother. That’s exactly what she communicated: “It’s about treating people with decency,” he stated.Biden earlier called the late queen “decent” and “honourable” in a homage to the Queen. After signing the Queen’s formal book of condolences, Biden expressed his nation’s “heartfelt condolences” to “all the people of the United Kingdom” in a speech at Lancaster House. We were all privileged to have her for 70 years, he added, adding that she made the world a better place.

2022 September 19 12:49 am

Before her funeral, world leaders and royalty paid their respects at Westminster Hall.

Following a state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London attended by royalty, chiefs of state, and dignitaries from around the world, the queen will be put to rest at Windsor Castle on Monday.

19 September 2022, 12:28 am

Before the funeral for the Queen, Charles considers his mother’s lifetime of service.

Prior to Monday morning’s funeral for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain’s King Charles III sent out a thank-you statement that reflected on his late mother’s lifetime of service. The heads of state and government from all over the world, including US President Joe Biden, attended an official state event hosted by the King and Queen Consort Camilla at Buckingham Palace on Sunday evening. President Droupadi Murmu, who is representing India at the state funeral, was also present.

On September 8, 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Since then, she has been lying in state at Westminster Hall, where Murmu and other world leaders have joined tens of thousands of mourners to pay their respects to the late monarch. After the nation observed a one-minute silence on Sunday at 20:00 local time as a national moment of reflection in memory of the Queen, Charles released a statement saying, “My wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many condolence messages and support we have received from this country and around the world over the last 10 days.” He stated, “Everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifetime service of my loving mother, the late Queen, in London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough, and Cardiff, we were moved beyond measure. I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank all of those innumerable people who have been such a help and comfort to my family and myself in this time of sadness as we prepare to say our final goodbyes,” he continued.

19 September 2022,11:54 pm

Look at the Invited and Uninvited List for the Royal Funeral as State Heads Arrive in Large Numbers

A swarm of foreign royals and heads of state are anticipated in London for Monday’s funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. One of the largest diplomatic gatherings is thought to be Britain’s first state funeral in 60 years. The UK has chosen not to invite the leaders of some nations with which it has poor relations. Iran, Nicaragua, and North Korea are a few of them.

Oct. 19 at 11:23 pm

View of London: The Colonial Shadow Over the Queen Elizabeth Line

Before criticising the late Queen, everyone who is aware of colonial history—and everyone should be—must remember how many of the ruled willingly submitted

19 September 2022,10:46

Before her state funeral, President Murmu pays respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

On behalf of the Indian government and the Indian people, President Droupadi Murmu paid respects to the late British monarch on Sunday at Westminster Hall in London, where her body is lying in state. Rashtrapati Bhavan posted a video of the President at the Hall within the House of Parliament complex, saying that she paid respects to the deceased soul on her own behalf and on behalf of all Indians. On behalf of the Indian government, President Murmu, who is in London on a three-day visit to attend the state burial of Queen Elizabeth II set for Monday at Westminster Abbey, also signed a condolence book. At Lancaster House in London, where visiting world leaders are stopping by to sign a book of condolence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96 in Scotland on September 8, she was joined by Acting High Commissioner of India to the UK Sujit Ghosh.