Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral ceremony is slated for Monday, September 19, and several state heads have confirmed their visit to Westminster Abbey.

According to Buckingham palace, the ceremony will begin in London and end in Windsor, with the honored presence of foreign royal families, realm prime ministers, heads of the state, governors general, and global government representatives.

Who’s Invited & Who’s Not Invited To Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral?

Along with the heads of the Commonwealth, including Indian President Droupati Murmu, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

They will be joined by the French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska, and the presidents of Hungary, Poland, Ireland, Finland, Austria, Germany, and Italy. The funeral will include everyday honorees among other representatives.

Will Princess Alexandra Be At The Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral?

The Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, and Prince Michael of Kent- the Queen’s four living cousins would also join the royal funeral and, of course, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will definitely be present at the ritual pomp. Apart from them, Andrew and Anne, Charles’s siblings, would be there along with their spouses.

Must check:

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Live Updates!!

To pay their respect to the demised Queen, her grandchildren Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor, Peter Phillips, Princess William, and Harry, Viscount Severn, James and Princess Beatrice, and Eugine are sure to attend. David Armstrong and Lady Sarah Chatto, the Queen’s sister, late Princess Margaret’s children might also be seen at the ceremony. Plus, royals from other European countries expected to be seen at the funeral are the representatives of Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, and Monaco.

Among all others, there will be a special person to attend the honorary event, an 88-year woman from London, who records audiobooks for the convenience of the blind, and a man who led a campaign near Manchester to save his fellow soccer club.

Other than the two, there are several other people, who are being invited to the congregation for their unmatched help during the COVID-19 pandemic and for other separate endeavors over the course of time.

Natalie Queiroz, 46, revealed to the media, that while she was doing her daily chores, she received a call from an unknown number who invited her to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, solely as an acceptance for organizing campaigns against knife crime, after being a victim of physical abuse from her husband, while she was carrying.

She said that she was about to ignore the call thinking that it was for sales, but she luckily attended it only to hear a posh gentleman informing her about the funeral ceremony from the Cabinet Office.

Ms. Queiroz has done a wonderful job, helping out the teenagers who are suffering from difficult times, working in schools and universities, spreading awareness, and extending a helping hand regarding knife crimes. However, she further expressed her gratitude for inviting her to the Queen’s funeral despite the fact that she was only sad about not having anything better to wear.

Would The Funeral Be Attended By The World Leaders?

US President Joe Biden, South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol, China’s Vice President Wang Qishan, Japanese Emperor Empress Masako and Naruhito, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, and Finnish President Sauli Niiisto, will join the ceremony along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, French President Emmanual Macron, European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, Indian President and Draupadi Murmu.

The congregation will include nearly 200 individuals along with the dignitaries, who were honored for their public service as part of the Queen’s ceremony, said the representative of Buckingham palace.

Which Countries Are Excluded From The List?

For specific reasons of violations, several other countries are forbidden to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. To be precise, Belarus for organizing the barrage, Myanmar due to last year’s military coup, Russia for invading Ukraine, Syria which has no diplomatic relations with the UK in the light of the ongoing civil war, Afghanistan which is still remaining under Taliban, as well as Venezuela, for having no ties with the UK.

Where To Watch Queen’s Funeral?

For those in the United States of America, they can still view Monday’s funeral ceremony live on Fox News on cable TV, CNN, ABC, and NBC. Starting at 4 am EST, BBC America will also steam the funeral live at Westminster Abbey.

The live coverage will only be available through BBC News, BBC One, and Sky News in the UK.

Also Read:

House Of The Dragon Episode 5 Ending, Explained: Is King Viserys Dead?

Versatile Hollywood Villain Henry Silva Passed Away At 95!