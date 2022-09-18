Menu
TikToker Britt Barbie’s Period Ahh, Period Ohh Is Shaking The Internet. What Made It Go Viral?

Britt Barbie Period Ahh

The famous TikToker Britt Barbie’s fans went crazy after she posted a video on her TikTok profile, in which she performed “Period Ahh, Period Uhh” on Drake and Future’s “I’m The Plug,” an instrumental from What A Time To Be Alive. The hilarious post has already received a lot of feedback and there are many artists who have blended it with jazz to give it a new style and rhythm. 

Britt Barbie Period Ahh

Who really is Britt Barbie?

Britt Barbie is a TikToker having more than 400k followers and most of her videos have Millions of likes. She went viral due to her cringe and hilarious videos that immediately gained a vast number of audiences. 

What really is “Period Ahh, Period Uhh”? – The Origin

Period Ahh is a viral video posted on TikTok by Britt Barbie (@Brittbarbie3). The video was first published on 11 September 2022. In the video, Britt Barbie wears eyelash extensions, fake nails, a headband, and a yellow T-shirt while rapping on a hip-hop beat. In the same video, she repeats the sounds “Period ahh! Period uhh!” again and again, resembling the slangy word “periodt.” 

@brittbarbie3

#periodahh #perioduhh #spongebob #bestdayever #brittbarbie22 #affirmations #tarus

♬ original sound – Brittbarbie3

How did “Period Ahh” go Viral?

  • On September 11, 2022, on the same day Britt posted the video, TikToker iamerikafr100 posted a duet with Brittbarbie3 in which she laughed as the video went through. The video then got 2.9 Million plays and 600k likes in four days. 
  • On September 14, 2022, TikToker ayame.p imitated Brittbarbi3’s motions in a duet that received about 3.4 million views and 8,67,100 likes in one day.
  • Real rappers, including Yung Baby Tate, made a duet putting their own spins on her viral tune.
  • Chlöe Bailey, half of the pop duo Chloe X Halle, and Bebe Rexha are the last artists to stir up the viral sensation.

The fans are now begging Britt Barbie for the full version of her Period Ahh song. 

What is the Meaning of the “Period Ahh” song?

We can’t say specifically what Britt means by repeating Period Ahh, Period Ohh. But, it is related to menstruation for sure. There are many versions of the song is released on the internet now. You can find a few such videos below.

