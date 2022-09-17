Henry Silva, a prolific character actor, passed away at the age of 95. He was one of the versatile American actors, always a staple of international genre cinema. Silva usually played the roles of astounding criminals or as a gangster.

Only one day left until his 96th birthday Silva passed away on September 14, 2022. He died at the Country house and hospital in Los Angeles.

Who Is Henry Silva? What Made Him The Legendary Tough Guy Of Hollywood?

Henry is strongly known for his vociferous performance in the films Ocean’s 11 and The Manchurian Candidate. The cause of death was as per natural causes as he was 95. His son Scott pronounced his death news to the media and this was indeed excruciating to the people who stan him.

His death news has left a void and the internet, and social media is flooded with tributes and condolences. As Henry was at the age of 95, his health condition was deteriorating and doctors envisaged that the ultimate day would be soon. He was suffering from natural causes as it is inevitable in the life of an old man who has crossed 90 years.

Dean Martin was the person behind his commercial success film Ocean’s 11 and his daughter Deana Martin has tweeted about this loss as “our hearts are broken at the loss of our dear friend Henry Silva, one of the nicest, kindest and most talented men I have had the pleasure of calling my friend”. Silva was the only surviving star that was there in the Ocean’s 11 film and now he also took a heavenly residence.

Most of the characters that Silva pulled off were that of a villain or of a gangster. He had his way of portraying characters and he always stood alone in his career because of his mesmerizing talents. Silva appeared in over 130 projects and some of the significant films in which Silva was able to demonstrate his talents were, ‘The Return of Mr Moto’, ‘The Italian Connection’, ‘The Boss and Weapons of Death’.

Henry Silva was born on September 15, 1926, in Brooklyn, New York City. Silva was of Scilian and Spanish descent. He always harbored a passion in acting and he without having a second thought dropped his school at the age of thirteen and set out to attend drama classes. Silva grew up in Harlem and he had done several jobs to support himself like as a dishwasher and a waiter. Henry from a very small age had desired to become an actor and with or without anyone’s support he has managed to make his career highly sophisticated with his incessant hard work.

Henry Silva was the son of Charles Patrick Short and Olive Grace Hayter. He has siblings and details of them are unknown. Silva has two children. Ruth Earl was Henry’s wife from 1966 to 1987 and after their separation, Henry married Mary Ramus. Henry’s height was estimated at 5 feet and 7 inches.

In 1955, Silva garnered the strength to go for the audition for the Actors Studio. And to his surprise he was selected and this paved the way for his prominence in the entertainment industry. Later his breakthrough was when he got a golden opportunity to be an arrogant hunter in the film Alligator.

He portrayed the character of a ruthless hunter Colonel and his performance was highly acclaimed. His next adventurous character was in the film Sharky’s Machine. Other films were Escape from the Bronx, Cannonball Run II, Above the Law, Dick Tracy. In these films Henry came in several roles such as a former prison warden-turned into enforcer, as a comedy gangster, as a villainous CIA agent.

God speed Henry Silva. He was the last surviving member of the original Ocean's 11. pic.twitter.com/zFwL3wFjqV — Raquel Stecher (@RaquelStecher) September 17, 2022

Apart from depicting these ruthless characters Henry also starred in a spoof of In Search of… His most promising comedy show was Amazon Women on the Moon. Henry has managed to leave his vestiges in the entertainment industry and he will always be remembered for his impeccable acting skills. His successful career was not fortuitous but in fact his hard work. He really toiled to achieve something in his life and now everything he had, he left to his children and peacefully happily bid adieu to his loved ones.

His major selected filmography includes A Hatful of Rain, Crowded Paradise, The Tall T, Ride a crooked Trail, Green Mansions, The Bravados, A Gathering of Eagles, The Secret Invasion, The Reward, The Hills Run Red, Matchless, Assassination, Never Dull a Moment.

Henry Silva was a versatile actor and he always had his volition in choosing the films and with that capacity, he managed to take his reputation as an astounding actor steep till his last breath.

During that period gangster films were ruling the realm and Silva was so lucky that he got umpteen characters to a role in. Henry rose to prominence in the 1950s and 1960s. His other renowned characters were in the movies Houseboy and in Johnny Cool.

Henry Silva had a net worth estimated at $5 Million at the time of his death. With his stupendous acting talents, he has managed to garner tremendous amounts of love and recognition from his audiences. He was the epitome of a passionate man and he has proved his worth in the industry and he always has an irrefutable place in the entertainment industry.

