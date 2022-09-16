Steph Pappas is a famous Youtuber from Ohio, United States of America. Her full name is Stephanie Pappas, however, people know her by the name of Steph Pappas which is also the name of her YouTube channel.

She is a big foodie which is the reason why she makes mukbang videos, which are loved by many across the globe. From reviewing new fast-food items to cooking meals in her kitchen, she has entertained her subscribers for years. She has approximately 1.4 million subscribers on her channel.

Who Is Steph Pappas ? What Happened To Her Father?!!

Steph Pappas is 22 years old Youtuber and was born on 14 July 2000 in Ohio. She is 5’2” tall. She has always been into YouTube ever since she was a kid and has been making videos since she was only 8 years old. Her passion for making videos and entertaining her followers makes her the most loved Youtuber of today’s generation.

Apart from making mukbang videos, Steph Pappas also loves making haul videos and day in my life vlogs. In 2022, she started a second channel which goes by the name of ‘Steph vlogs’, in which she posts her haul videos, decorating her house videos, and shares her makeup as well as a skincare routine. She also has her own merch and releases a new collection every year and sells items such as hoodies, notebooks, sippers, etc.

What Is Steph Pappas Net Worth And Salary?

As of 2022, Steph Pappas’ YouTube channel has approximately 1.4 million subscribers. She posts about 2-3 videos in a week and each of her videos manages to get over 100,000 views, therefore, based on the ads that appear on her videos her salary is estimated to be 800 dollars per day. Based on her followings on different platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and TikTok, Steph Pappas net worth is estimated to be 500,000 dollars.

Steph Pappas Early Life

In school, Steph Pappas has always been into participating in outdoor activities. As a young girl, she played softball, and volleyball and even participated in dancing and cheerleading. Steph was never really into studies and used to not score well in her exams, which is the reason why she graduated from Hoover High School a year early (in 2018), in order to pursue her career in YouTube and make an earning out of it.

Steph Pappas Career Beginnings

Steph Pappas has been making YouTube videos since she was 8 years old. When she was young, she used to make random videos such as vines and post them on YouTube, however, she later deleted her old videos and started a joint channel in 2015 with another YouTuber Ashley Rivera and the channel was named Ashley Steph.

But in 2016, they decided to part ways, and then Steph started her own channel where she started posting videos of her eating fast food, which helped her gain a lot of subscribers and is now known to be the most entertaining Youtuber.

Her love for food and her trying different foods on camera as well as sharing her life experiences make her channel fun to watch. She also makes haul videos and vlogs her day in her second channel ‘Steph Vlogs’ which she recently started in 2022.

Steph Pappas Earnings By Year

Since 2016 and as of 2022, Steph Pappas has uploaded a total of 628 videos and has approximately 2.8 billion views on her channel.

Although her earnings year by year is not mentioned, based on the views and engagement on her channel, her average earnings per year are expected to be around 500 dollars to 1500 dollars and her net worth is estimated to be around 500,000 dollars.

Since Steph Pappas net worth is calculated on the basis of monthly views, country, subscribers, and user engagement, Steph Pappas is estimated to earn 11.3 thousand dollars every month from her YouTube channel.

Steph Pappas Personal Life & Relationships

Steph Pappas was raised alongside her brother Nick Pappas who is two years older than her. Her brother works as a manager. Steph is extremely close to her father John Pappas and her mother Kris Pappas.

Steph’s family has always been supportive of her pursuing YouTube as a career and has even been part of her videos. Steph also has a family dog named Cookie who has been a part of her family for over 6 years. She can always be seen making TikTok videos with her father, who is also a YouTuber, and has a YouTube Channel that is called Papa Pappas.

Steph Pappas is a very family-oriented girl and makes sure to make some time for her family. After living with her parents for over 20 years, Steph decided to move out of her parent’s house and moved to Columbus, Ohio in the beginning of 2021.

During that time, she started dating the famous YouTuber Ross Smith, however, after dating for a few months, they decided to call it quits in November of 2021. She is not suspected to be dating anyone as of now. In March 2022, after going back and forth whether or not to get a pet, Steph decided to adopt a French bulldog, who she named Hershey Pappas.

Steph Pappas Awards & Honors

Steph Pappas has been awarded with two YouTube play buttons, the silver play button for reaching the goal of 100 thousand subscribers as well as the golden play button for reaching the goal of one million subscribers.

Social Media Talk About Steph Pappas

The recent talk about Steph Pappas on social media has been about the death of her father John Pappas. The news of her father passing away was given to the followers by Steph herself. Steph, on her Instagram story, broke the news of her father’s as well as her puppy’s death which came as a shock to her fans and her well-wishers.

I want my dad back 😭 pic.twitter.com/bgsbPWXXEW — steph pappas (@steph_pappas) September 13, 2022

Steph Pappas has always been really close to her father and used to call him her best friend. Her relationship with her father was really appreciated by her subscribers and they were often called the best father-daughter duo ever.

Is Steph Pappas Father Died In A Car Accident?

Although the cause of her father’s death was not revealed, Steph, in her new YouTube video, that she posted on September 13, 2022, revealed that her father along with her family dog cookie were both killed in a terrible car accident when they were hit head-on by a drunk driver late at night, on September 11, 2022.

Her mother, who was also present in the car managed to come out alive, which she described being a miracle. In her recent video, she revealed that she won’t be posting on her channel as much as she used to post and will take out some time to heal and find peace.

