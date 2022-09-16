Menu
BlackPink Shut Down Lyrics and Meaning : The Latest Album By BlackPink Reviewed!

BlackPink Shut Down Lyrics

After a long wait… Blackpink has finally released its second album BORN PINK on Friday and is now available for streaming. Blinks worldwide are going crazy after watching the official MV of ‘Shut Down,’ the lead single and the title track of their latest album. Check out the lyrics for the ‘Shut Down.’ 

Blackpink shut down English lyrics
BlackPink new album Lyrics
Black pink Shut down lyrics
Blackpink lyrics of Shut down album

BlackPink Shut Down Lyrics

Blackpink in your area…

Blackpink in your area…

It’s not a comeback since we’ve never left

Head’s turning, careful you’ll strain your neck.

Pink ice drip-drip-drip freeze ‘em on sight

Shut it down what what what what

It’s not a game since we’ve never lost

The leash on your neck is mine.

Flooring the gas pedal we go two zero five

Shut it down uh uh uh uh

Make it rain. Don’t trip, baby

Be humble, Just sit, baby

Praying for my downfall, many have tried, baby

Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go vroom vroom vroom vroom.

When we pull up you know it’s a shutdown

Pull down the shutter, lock the door, shutdown

Whip it whip it whip it whip it

Whip it whip it whip it whip it

It’s black and it’s pink once the sun down 

When we pull up you know it’s a shutdown 

Pull down the shutter, lock the door, shutdown

Whip it whip it whip it whip it

Whip it whip it whip it whip it

Keep watching me shut it down

Nah…

You don’t wanna be on my bad side, that’s right I’m sliding through.

Bunch of wannabes that wanna be me, me three if I was you

Been around the world, pearls on ya girl, VVS’s we invested uh…

Need a lesson see the necklace, see these dresses 

We don’t buy it, we request it uh… 

A rockstar, a popstar, but rowdier…

Say bye to the paparazzi, get my good side, I’ll smile for ya

Know it ain’t fair to ya, it’s scarin’ ya like what now

Blackpink in your area, the area been shut down. It’s a shutdown

You’re looking at your next answer key, don’t sleep baby

Flip it over it’s the price tag, ain’t cheap baby

Stay in your own lane ‘cause I’m ‘bout to swerve

Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go vroom vroom vroom vroom.

When we pull up you know it’s a shutdown

Pull down the shutter, lock the door, shutdown

Whip it whip it whip it whip it

Whip it whip it whip it whip it

It’s black and it’s pink once the sun down.

When we pull up you know it’s a shutdown

Pull down the shutter, lock the door, shutdown

Whip it whip it whip it whip it

Whip it whip it whip it whip it

Keep watching me shut it down.

Shut it down… Blackpink in your area

Shut it down Woah Woah Woah Woah

Shut it down… Blackpink in your area

Keep talking, we shut you down.

BORN PINK: SHUT DOWN

Blackpink, the South Korean girl group, is back with a boom after the release of their second album ‘Born Pink.’ There were teasers, campaigns, and announcements circulating all over the internet on the album release. Blinks worldwide were highly anticipated with the release.

On Friday, Blackpink officially released the title track, ‘Shut Down’ on its official YouTube channel. And within 2 hours, the MV gained 10 million views and 1.6 million likes. The MV looks so vibrant and has many neon colors, making it a visual treat for the viewers. The album, Born Pink was released on September 16, 2022, with a total of eight tracks and had different genres like hip-hop, pop, disco, ballad, and rock. The first song, Pink Venom, was released on August 19, 2022, and has received 90.4 million views within 24 hours. 

Shut Down appears to be a song specially written for the haters of Blackpink. The girls sing more about the success they have achieved throughout these years. They even mention the paparazzi who always interfere with the artists’ privacy to expose them to the world. The song ends with the girls asking their haters to keep watching and talking as they shut them down with their success and world domination. 

