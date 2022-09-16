After a long wait… Blackpink has finally released its second album BORN PINK on Friday and is now available for streaming. Blinks worldwide are going crazy after watching the official MV of ‘Shut Down,’ the lead single and the title track of their latest album. Check out the lyrics for the ‘Shut Down.’
BlackPink Shut Down Lyrics
Blackpink in your area…
Blackpink in your area…
It’s not a comeback since we’ve never left
Head’s turning, careful you’ll strain your neck.
Pink ice drip-drip-drip freeze ‘em on sight
Shut it down what what what what
It’s not a game since we’ve never lost
The leash on your neck is mine.
Flooring the gas pedal we go two zero five
Shut it down uh uh uh uh
Make it rain. Don’t trip, baby
Be humble, Just sit, baby
Praying for my downfall, many have tried, baby
Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go vroom vroom vroom vroom.
When we pull up you know it’s a shutdown
Pull down the shutter, lock the door, shutdown
Whip it whip it whip it whip it
Whip it whip it whip it whip it
It’s black and it’s pink once the sun down
When we pull up you know it’s a shutdown
Pull down the shutter, lock the door, shutdown
Whip it whip it whip it whip it
Whip it whip it whip it whip it
Keep watching me shut it down
Nah…
You don’t wanna be on my bad side, that’s right I’m sliding through.
Bunch of wannabes that wanna be me, me three if I was you
Been around the world, pearls on ya girl, VVS’s we invested uh…
Need a lesson see the necklace, see these dresses
We don’t buy it, we request it uh…
A rockstar, a popstar, but rowdier…
Say bye to the paparazzi, get my good side, I’ll smile for ya
Know it ain’t fair to ya, it’s scarin’ ya like what now
Blackpink in your area, the area been shut down. It’s a shutdown
You’re looking at your next answer key, don’t sleep baby
Flip it over it’s the price tag, ain’t cheap baby
Stay in your own lane ‘cause I’m ‘bout to swerve
Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go vroom vroom vroom vroom.
When we pull up you know it’s a shutdown
Pull down the shutter, lock the door, shutdown
Whip it whip it whip it whip it
Whip it whip it whip it whip it
It’s black and it’s pink once the sun down.
When we pull up you know it’s a shutdown
Pull down the shutter, lock the door, shutdown
Whip it whip it whip it whip it
Whip it whip it whip it whip it
Keep watching me shut it down.
Shut it down… Blackpink in your area
Shut it down Woah Woah Woah Woah
Shut it down… Blackpink in your area
Keep talking, we shut you down.
BORN PINK: SHUT DOWN
Blackpink, the South Korean girl group, is back with a boom after the release of their second album ‘Born Pink.’ There were teasers, campaigns, and announcements circulating all over the internet on the album release. Blinks worldwide were highly anticipated with the release.
On Friday, Blackpink officially released the title track, ‘Shut Down’ on its official YouTube channel. And within 2 hours, the MV gained 10 million views and 1.6 million likes. The MV looks so vibrant and has many neon colors, making it a visual treat for the viewers. The album, Born Pink was released on September 16, 2022, with a total of eight tracks and had different genres like hip-hop, pop, disco, ballad, and rock. The first song, Pink Venom, was released on August 19, 2022, and has received 90.4 million views within 24 hours.
Shut Down appears to be a song specially written for the haters of Blackpink. The girls sing more about the success they have achieved throughout these years. They even mention the paparazzi who always interfere with the artists’ privacy to expose them to the world. The song ends with the girls asking their haters to keep watching and talking as they shut them down with their success and world domination.