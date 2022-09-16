The Emmy-nominated comedy, Abbott Elementary, is coming back soon with its second season which gives fans the perfect time to recall the previous 13 episodes.

Abbott Elementary Season 2 Release Date Revealed! Where To Watch?

The show follows the story of teachers of an underfunded public school and their hilarious principal. They do their best to mould young minds, played by equally hilarious child actors, with the help of fewer resources but all the heart. Keep on reading to know about the cast, plot, release date, etc of Abbott Elementary.

After the success of Abbott Elementary Season 1, America’s favorite teachers are coming back with the Season 2 of Abbott Elementary. The sitcom follows the lives of the teachers who try to do their best to make it work for the kids at their public school in Philadelphia which is heavily underfunded. Teachers try to do so under the management of a hilariously blundering principal along with dealing with their own lives.

Does Gregory Get The Principal Job In Abbott Elementary?

The Abbott Elementary Season 1 is currently airing on ABC and was met with universal critical acclaim. Even after receiving positive reception and gaining a passionate fanbase, it is safe to say that a renewal announcement should’ve come a lot sooner. Despite being a comedy, the show often highlights different ways in which public school systems are neglected.

Janine Teagues

Gregory Eddie Main Cast Janelle James

Quinta Brunson

Tyler James Williams Where to Watch ABC , Hulu Filming Location Los Angeles, California, USA

Abbott Elementary Season 2 Release Date

Abbott Elementary is coming back with its second season on the ABC network and the announcement was made in march this year via the team’s Twitter handle. The tweet was made by the fictional principal of the series- Ava Coleman (played by Janelle James).

Along with the announcement of the next season, a request for donations to a non-profit, DonorsChoose, was also made that aids in allocating funds and supplies to teachers across the country.

Season 2 of Abbott Elementary will premiere on September 21, 2022, on ABC and will be available on Hulu for streaming.

Where To Watch Abbott Elementary Season 2?

To watch Abbot Elementary Season 1, you have a couple of options like Hulu and HBO Max as season 1 is available there since august of 2020.

Regarding the Abbot Elementary Season 2, the first episode will premiere on September 21 on ABC at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.

The season will have 22 episodes and will air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. It can be noted that ABC’s flagship comedy slot will now be occupied by Abbot Elementary Season 2 which previously had Modern Family. In case you don’t have access to ABC through cable, you can watch Season 2 of the series on Hulu as new episodes will be available every Thursday.

Abbott Elementary Season 2 Plot

Quinta Brunson who plays Janine Teagues said that two people need to grow up and he named Janine- to grow “up” and Gregory to grow “down.” He further added that the team wants to show the modern experiences of people who are in their mid-20s and the show must showcase what growth is really like on network TV.

Tyler James Williams who plays Gregory Eddie said that he is excited to continue the “will they won’t they” romance between Janine and Gregory. He further added that Gregory along with Janine has to grow a lot before they are ready for a relationship. He pointed out that he can see how they could have something special if they ever work it out among themselves.

When William was teased about his part, he said that the team will find interesting ways to give it to the audience, and it’s not going to be the way it is expected. Yet he assured that there is some of that to look forward to.

Abbott Elementary Season 2 Cast

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues

Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie

Janelle James as Ava Coleman

William Standford Davis as Mr. Johnson

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti

Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill

Mr. Johnson, played by William Stanford, has been promoted to the series regular now.

After the debut of Abbot Elementary Season 1, the show got strong online support. Cast member Lisa Ann Walter (who plays Melissa) said, “it makes me incredibly happy to see how many people have found the show and are watching it and have shared on social media about their experienced and how they felt after watching it.”

She shared how she once read- “I have nothing good going on in my life right now and I’m worried about everything. But the show has become my safe spot. It is a source of joy for me. And it makes me laugh and forget about everything.”

The series is created and written by Quinta Brunson and directed by Randall Einhorn and Shahrzad Davani.

Williams, who plays Gregory, reflected on the series rising to success and said, “I don’t like to be cocky but it was pretty clear to us once we shot the pilot that this was something unique. After calculating the ways of casting and network placement it was clear on paper that it would work.” He further added that when the January 4 episode aired, he texted Quinta and said that he’ll be calling that a hit. He said so because of the type of numbers it was holding.

Abbott Elementary Season 2 Talk On Social Media

It's going to be a great year. 😌 Head back to school with your favorites when #AbbottElementary returns for Season 2 on Wednesday, Sept 21 at 9/8c! Watch on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/tN8TvuTMFq — Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) September 12, 2022

What To Expect From Abbott Elementary Season 2?

Fans can expect the second season to delve deeper into the personal lives of beloved teachers of Abbott Elementary. All the fans who want Janine and Gregory together will probably have to wait as at the moment– Gregory is dating Barbara’s daughter, Taylor (played by Iyana Halley).

The show’s cast and showrunners seem to have a lot of ideas for the coming season. Brunson, in an interview, revealed plans for more field trips, figuratively and literally. Meanwhile, Sheryl Lee Ralph who plays Barbara wants the character to start a choir in the vein of Sister Act 2; and Lisa Ann Walter who plays Melissa Schemmenti wants the character to gather a crew to travel to a teaching convention but they can’t afford it as it is an expensive one.

Since Janine (played by Brunson) finally broke up with her boyfriend Tariq (played by Zack Fox), we can expect her life to change as she navigates through single life—while still being herself, i.e., the perky, lovable, and charmingly annoying teacher she is.

Abbott Elementary Season 2 Episode Guide

Pilot Light Bulb Wishlist New Tech Student transfer Gifted program Art teacher Work-family Step class Open house Desking Ava vs. Superintendent Zoo Balloon

The first episode aired on Jan 4 and the season finale on 12 April 2022.

Abbott Elementary Season 2 Trailer

The Abbot Elementary Season 2 trailer teased everyone’s return to school. Janine seems to accept the new changes in her life while Melissa starts to get saturated by her professional responsibilities.

