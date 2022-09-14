Leati Joseph “Joe” Anoa’i, professionally well known as Roman Reigns is one of the best American professional wrestlers. Recently, Reigns appeared as a guest on the Impaulsive podcast by Logan Paul in which he revealed his biggest rival which shocked most of the fans. Who could it be?

Before becoming a professional in wrestling, Roman Reigns was a football player. In 2007, he started his professional football career with the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL).

Afterward, in 2008 he played for the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) Edmonton Eskimos for a whole season and later he retired from football.

How Many Times Roman Reigns Has Been WWE Champion?

In Logan Paul’s podcast, Roman Reigns opened up that the 10-time WWE champion Brock Lesnar is one of his greatest rivals in the company. They even have fought several times since 2016 and have headlined three WrestleManias concurrently. It was for the world title match and the latest one was held earlier this year.

Roman Reigns have signed to WWE and were performing on the SmackDown brand. Currently, he is the longest-reigning WWE Universal Champion in his second reign and the current WWE Champion in his fourth reign. This makes him WWE’s one of the undisputed world champions.

As mentioned earlier, Roman Reigns who is known as The Powerhouse has fought multiple times for the world title matches. And at his latest appearance in the IMPAULSIVE podcast, he even reminisces about working with Brock Lesnar and referred to him as the biggest rival.

Roman Reigns is known by different names for his performance in the ring. He is called ‘The Big Dog,’ ‘The Powerhouse,’ ‘The Enforcer,’ ‘The Tribe Chief,’ etc. while at the same time, Brock is also known by multiple names like, ‘The Beast Incarnate,’ ‘Brock Solid,’ etc. Roman Reigns is a member of the Anoa’i wrestling family that includes his father Sika Anoa’i, brother Rosey, and a huge line of cousins. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, Umaga, Solo Sikoa, Yokozuna, The Tonga Kid, and Rikishi are some of the known relations.

The Beats Incarnate and The Big Dog had fought at an event to decide the inaugural Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in which Reigns defeated Lesnar. And in a rematch at the SummerSlam, Reigns acquired another victory by defeating Lesnar to maintain his title.

In the podcast, The Tribe Chief spoke that he and Lesnar had fought in huge events and had covered almost the whole calendar year. He even added that huge shows like WrestleMania also witnessed their fight and from his experience, he says that Brock Solid has been his biggest rival so far.

When asked about the experience of working with Lesnar, he stated that Brock Solid is one of the prevailing competitors in the history of combat sports. Also, he said that The Beast Incarnate is not at all afraid of imposing pain on his competitors.

During the podcast, Paul asked Roman Reigns whether it is hard to work with Brock Solid in the ring to which he just said, “Yeah, he’s f**king Brock Lesnar man. He just picks you up and tosses you on your head, there’s nothing fun about that.” He also added that it is very hard to work with a person who is called ‘The Alpha Male of Our Species.’ Reigns even added that the name Lesner got from the ring is not out of fun but for what he really is.

Brock Edward Lesnar, known by his ring name Brock Lesnar, is an American-Canadian professional wrestler. Earlier, he was a martial artist, amateur wrestler, and professional football player with both American and Canadian citizenship. Presently, he is signed to WWE and is the one and the only person who won all the primary heavyweight championships in WWE, UFC, NCAA, and NJPW. Reigns stated, “Lesner is a great businessman, and at the same time, he has a legitimate background of MMA that when you get in the ring, there has to be some kind of security of that legitimacy. ”

After Roman Reigns defeated Lesner and won the undisputed WWE Universal Champion, The Tribal Chief chose a lighter schedule and only made a few appearances than usual. He then teamed up with The Usos for the WrestleMania Backlash and even overthrew Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro.

At the SummerSlam 2022, Lesner challenged Roman Reigns and thus a title match was fixed. It was named the ‘Last Man Standing’ and was also announced as the last time ever. Roman Reigns won the match defeating Lesner. The Tribal Chief also defeated Riddle in an episode of SmackDown thus achieving his first defense title as the Undisputed Champion.

