How Much Is Roman Reigns Net Worth In 2022

Roman Reigns has a hefty net worth estimated at $15 Million. An astoundingly amazing American Professional wrestler and former Football player was born on May 25, 1985. Roman Reigns is his ring name and his original birth name is Leati Joseph ‘Joe’ Anoa’i.

How Much Does Roman Reigns Make In WWE?

With his impeccable talents in wrestling he has achieved a great amount of handsome net worth of $15 million.

Being a ferociously hot rival in the wrestling field, Roman Reigns has managed to withstand all the encumbrances life has thrown and made his career soar.

Full name Roman Reigns Profession American Professional Wrestler Sources of Income WWE Residence Florida, US Date of Birth May 25, 1985 Age 37 years Gender Male Nationality American Marital Status Married Education Pensacola Catholic High school

Georgia Institute of Technology Children Joelle Anoa’i Spouse Name Galina Becker Wealth Type Inheritted

Roman Reigns Net Worth & BioGraphy

Leati Joseph Joe Anoa’i born on May 25, 1985 in Florida US is an outrageously ferocious professional wrestler, actor and football player. He is popularly known by his nicknames ‘Leakee’, ‘Roman Leakee’ and ‘Roman Reigns’. Being of mixed descent of English, Italian and samoan his family also holds a strong legacy in wrestling.

Being luckily born into the Anoa’i family his father and brother were professional wrestlers with immense abilities. Also his cousins were former wrestlers named Yokozuna, Rikishi, and Umaga. With his greatest achievements he is still reigning the wrestling profession.

Roman Reigns Early Life

Born into a family of great legacy that holds the strong power in wrestling Roman Reigns also diverted his career that was already chosen by his forefathers. His mother’s details are petite on the internet and of course his father ,Sika Anoa’i is indeed a fervent man with mesmerising capabilities.

Just like his father, his brother, Rosey also guards himself and looks up to their father. Having a strong legacy in wrestling Roman Reigns after completing his education at Pensacola Catholic High school and Escambia High School. Also he has managed to acquire a master in management at Georgia Institute of Technology.

Roman Reigns Physical Stats

The physical stats of a wrestler would be in perfect condition and Roman Reigns being the wrestler of a great family from the childhood he has tried to maintain his fitness. Roman Reigns is indeed a tall man with height 6 feet and 3 inches (191 cm) and weighs 120 kg. He is at his golden age of 37 and he has managed to achieve quite the great honours and recognition with snap of fingers.

Roman Reigns Career Beginnings

Roman Reigns commenced his football career with the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League. His endeavours in the Football field is quite grateful and he has managed to make his reputation steep.

In 2008, he played a full season with Edmund Eskimos of the Canadian Football League and later he announced his retirement from football. After retiring from football he chose the path of his father’s and brother’s and cousin’s and he stepped into the world of wrestling. On August 19, Roman Reigns made his television debut in a 15 man battle royal with the ring name Roman Leakee and the title winner was Alex Riley.

His ferocious debut was in November 2012 with Dean Ambrose and ‘The Shield’ was formed along with Seth Rollins. His deal with WWE gave him several opportunities to prove his worth and he has the same blood that runs through his ancestors’.

He has attained a six time WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship. 2022 was a capacious year for Reign to ‘reign’ over the wrestling profession and he became the longest reigning universal champion within 744+days.

His roster play was with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins alongside on November 18, 2012 thus proclaimed themselves as villains at the Survivor Series Pay-per-view. The trio highly acknowledged themselves as ‘The Shield’ and fought and rallied against ‘injustice’.

To win the WWE tag Team Championship, the compadres Roman Reigns and Rollins mercilessly defeated Team Hell No at a tornado tag team match. This wrestling profession could turn into a kind of professional vengeance and when this same team defeated Reigns and Rollins once, they gave them a payback to retain the tag of WWE Team Championship.

The shield seemingly attacked Jerry Lawler in March. This competition inadvertently led to a match of Kane and the shields and ferociously the trio won the title by their poignant capabilities.

Following the betrayal of Rollin’s Reign couldn’t continue with Ambrose and he then decided to step out of his comfort zone and he embarked on singles run. This placed him rapidly into the world’s title contentions and he soon came back with a powerful and appealing pact.

Roman Reigns suffered from a nose broken injury on December 30, 2015 against sheamus. But this affected him so badly and he had to undergo nasal reconstructive surgery and this made an alter in his nose.

Roman Reigns Personal Life

Having a great legacy in wrestling Roman Reigns has made his career intact with his intrinsic talents. Having a massive reputation, the world was enamoured with his inexplicable talents.

Roman Reigns married Galina Joelle Becker in December 2014. Georgia Institute of Technology became the reason for their encounter and they started dating and finally ended up marrying each other. They both share five children altogether out of 2 pairs of twins. Reigns stan Bret Hart. Reign always looks up to Bret and idolises him.

Roman Reigns Championships, Awards & Honours

National Collegiate Athletic Association for First team All-ACC

WWE Championships four times

He has won WWE Universal Championship twice

Reigns was acknowledged as the sixth time World Championship in WWE

WWE Tag Team Champion

WWE United States Champion

For CBS Sports he was awarded as the Feud of the Year of 2020

ESPY Awards for Best WWE Moment

Florida Championship Wrestling Florida Tag Team championship

Pro Wrestling Illustrated comeback of the year

Pro Wrestling Illustrated Inspirational Wrestler of the year

Pro Wrestling Illustrated as the most hated Wrestler of the year

Pro Wrestling Illustrated as the most improved Wrestler of the year

Pro wrestling illustrated as the Tag Team of the year

Reigns was ranked as the Number 1 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500

In 2021, Sports Illustrated as the wrestler of the year

Twenty Eighth Triple crown championship

Ninth Grand Slam champion

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament

Slammy Award for Breakout star of the year

Slammy Award for Extreme moment of the Year

Slammy Award in 2014, for Superstar of the year

WWE Year-end Awards for Best Reunion

WWE Year-end Award for Hottest Rivalry

Bumpy Award for Superstar of the Half-Year

