Tommy Smith, Father of famous young dancer Everleigh Labrant died today and the cause of death is still unknown. Tommy Smith was born on 5th March 1993 and was 29 years old while having his last breath. The world came to know about his death after his current girlfriend Courtney Santaella shared a heartbreaking post with a few images and videos of her with Tommy Smith.

Everleigh LaBrant’s Bio Dad Tommy Smith’s Death

In the story, she wrote “ you were taken unexpectedly to be with Jesus. My heart is broken into a million pieces writing this. I feel numb and can’t think of words to say other than I wish this was a horrible nightmare. What I do know for sure is that I would not be the woman I am today without you.”

In the next line, she added

“ You taught me so much and I am forever thankful that you came into my life and that we were able to make so many amazing memories together. I will cherish those and hold them so tightly to my heart the rest of my life. I know you’re dancing and cracking jokes in heaven now. You will forever hold a special place in my heart. I love you so much Tommy”

Her words are full of pain and sadness due to the unexpected demise of her boyfriend. However, we have gone through the social media profiles of Everleigh Labrant, but she might be in a shock and not yet shared anything regarding her dad’s sudden death.

Who Is Everleigh Labrant?

Her real name is Everleigh Rose Smith Soutas. To those who are not familiar with the name, Everleigh Labrant is a young dancer who started dancing at the age of 18 months. She is the daughter of famous celebrity Savannah Rose LaBrant. The young Everleigh is also a model, YouTuber and well known Social media influencer.

Everleigh Labrant was born on December 14 2012. It is very sad that she lost her dad a few months before her 10th birthday.

Possible Causes Of Death

Even though we are not sure about the reason behind Tommy Smith death, our reporters collected data from various sources and we found a reddit thread that was posted 5 months before. In that thread, people are talking about Tommy’s drug addiction and there are several discussions on the platform regarding the reason behind his death. Most of them are pointing towards the aggressive use of drugs.

Who Exactly Is Tommy Smith’s Daughter? Who Is She?

Everleigh Smith is reportedly the child of Tommy Smith and Savannah Labrant and is their daughter. Even though the pair is no longer together, Tommy Smith has been seen on various social media platforms posing with his kid.

The father and daughter pair had a lot of fun together and frequently shared photos and videos of their adventures on social media.

The information that Everleigh Labrant’s true father is Tommy Smith and that Cole Labrant is not her biological father was confirmed by Savannah in an interview. She will let Tommy Smith Daughter see her father anywhere from once a week to twice a month, but she will block Tommy from Everleigh’s social media accounts.

