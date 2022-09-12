The American mystery drama by Erica Saleh is revived for a second season and we are here for it. One Of Us Is Lying has gained popularity since the time of its release in the year 2021. One Of Us is Lying season 2 release date has been officially announced and this mystery drama show is going to be available for the audience to watch on October 20, 2022.

One Of Us Is Lying Season 2 Release Date, Cast, And More

The plot of the show is inspired by Karen M. McManus’s novel with the same title. One of Us is Lying season 2 release date has been officially announced and the show is going to be available for the audience soon. the storyline of this drama series revolves around five high school students who time and again, attract drama.

A possible murder takes place among these students and an investigation ensues. Further in this article, we will get to know more about the One Of Us Is Lying season 2 plot, trailer, spoilers, where it will be streamed, and more.

What Will Season 2 Of One Of Us Is Lying Be About?

One Of Us is Lying is a tv series that has the genres of mystery and drama associated with it. its first season premiered in the month of October 2021 and the One Of Us Is Lying season 2 release date has also been officially set and the show is going to be available for the audience to watch on October 20, 2022.

This mystery series has taken its inspiration from a novel with the same title and is developed by Erica Saleh. The production company of this tv series is Universal Content Productions and it is distributed by NBC Universal Television Distribution.

One Of Us Is Lying season 2 spoilers have hinted at the show bringing back more mystery and more drama.

One Of Us Is Lying Season 2 Release Date

As mentioned earlier, One Of Us is Lying season 2 release date has been officially announced and this mystery drama show is going to be available for the audience to watch on October 20, 2022.

The show was officially renewed for a second season earlier this year and is expected to pick up from where it left. Season one of this mystery series gained positive reviews and included lots of drama. Season one was released and concluded in the month of October 2021.

One Of Us is Lying season 2 streaming will take place on its original network Peacock and will later be available on other streaming platforms. The plot of the show is captivating and season 2 will bring back the intense drama.

One of Us Is Lying season 2 cast will include most of its main characters and might also have some new additions. Unanswered questions will be answered once the show releases its second season in October.

One Of Us Is Lying Season 2 Plot

One Of Us Is Lying season 2 plot will pick up from where the season 1 finale left.

It was revealed towards the end of season 1 that it was Jake who was responsible for Simon’s death which was actually the result of a prank. The chaos that followed led to Jake’s death and the people believed that he ran away.

His body was disposed of by the rest of the students Cooper, Janae, and Addy. One Of Us is Lying season 2 plot will pick up from the events of the final episode wherein jake’s body is disposed of by the potential suspects of Simon’s murder. In this new season, the audience will get to know the truth behind Jake’s death and the fate of the students.

Chaos never seems to end and the second season too has a new mystery that will need solving. First Simon and now Jake, what started with mere detention and a sick prank led to crazy events that arose many questions and loss of life.

Where To Watch One Of Us Is Lying Season 2 ?

The mystery drama series is distributed by NBC Universal Television Distribution and was originally released on this distributer’s streaming platform Peacock. After its initial release on Peacock, the show was also released on the famous streaming platform Netflix.

Like its predecessor, One Of Us Is Lying Season 2 streaming will also take place on Peacock when it will be released on October 20, 2022. It can be safely assumed that the second season of the mystery drama will also be available to watch on Netflix soon after its initial release.

One Of Us Is Lying season 2 spoilers have suggested that the show will be picking up from the final events of the last episode of season 1 and will reveal the reason behind Jake’s death.

One Of Us Is Lying Season 2 Cast

One of us is Lying cast includes a bunch of talented actors that are listed below.

• Annalisa Cochrane has played the character of Addy Prentiss.

• Chibuikem Uche has played the character of Cooper Clay.

• Marianly Tejada has played the character of Bronwyn Rojas.

• Cooper van Grootel has played the character of Nate Macauley.

• Barret Carnahan has played the character of Jake Riordan.

• Jessica McLeod has played the character of Janae Matthews.

• Mark McKenna has played the character of Simon Kelleher.

• Melissa Collazo has played the character of Maeve Rojas.

• Jacque Drew has played the character of Detective Wheeler.

• George Ferrier has played the character of TJ Forrester.

• Martin Bobb-Semple has played the character of Evan.

• Karim Diane has played the character of Kris.

• Miles J. Harvey has played the character of Lucas.

• Zenia Marshall has played the character of Keely.

• Sara Thompson has played the character of Vanessa.

• Alimi Ballard has played the character of Kevin Clay.

One of Us Is Lying season 2 cast will include most of the main characters including Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel and more.

Since the first season of One Of Us Is Lying produced questions that haven’t been answered, the audience took to social media to express how eagerly they are waiting for a second season. The show has an official page on Instagram with the handle “oneofusislyingpeacock” which keeps the audience updated with news related to the show.

The audience expressed how they have been a fan of the show and are grateful for a second season since it has kept them on edge. The audience also hopes that the second season will not disappoint and will carry the storyline forward maintaining the mystery and drama.

What To Expect From One Of Us Is Lying Season 2?

The first season kept the audience entertained and received positive remarks hence it is only reasonable that we expect good things from the second season as well. by now we know that the show will be picking up from where it left off and hence we can expect a new mystery that will need unraveling and lots of drama and chaos.

In this season we will most likely find out the truth behind Jake’s death and the fate of the students that remain. All in all, the audience will be entertained by this upcoming mystery drama show.

Any Episode Guide For One Of Us Is Lying Season 2?

One Of Us is Lying season 2 episodes haven’t officially been released but we do know that the show is going to have a total of 8 episodes like its predecessor. One of Us Is Lying season 2 release date has been set and every episode is mostly going to have a run time of 44 to 52 minutes.