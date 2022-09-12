Horror films have a way with the audience and we can never get enough. One such film is Jeepers Creepers which was initially released in the year 2001 and its fourth part, a reboot that is going to be titled Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is going to be released soon. the film is going to be separate from the original trilogy and will have its sequels in the future.

This upcoming horror is directed by Timo Vuorensola who is making his Hollywood debut with this film. Further in this article, we will get to know more about the Jeepers Creepers: Reborn release date, plot, cast, trailer, where it will be streamed, and more.

Is Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Based On A True Story?

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn release date has been officially announced and the 4th installment of the Jeepers Creepers franchise is going to be available for the audience soon. Jeepers Creepers: Reborn spoilers have hinted at the movie being extremely horrifying and the storyline only confirms this speculation.

The production companies of this film are Orwo Studios, Black Hangar Studios, and Infinity Films. The upcoming horror film Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is going to be distributed by Screen Media Films and will be available for the audience to watch on September 19, 2022.

Movie Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Director Timo Vuorensola Stars Sydney Craven

Imran Adams

Jarreau Benjamin Genres Horror

Mystery

Thriller Languages English, Brazilian Production companies Black Hangar Studios Release date September 19, 2022

There were obstructions during the setting of the film’s release and a lawsuit was also in the picture but the film now has a confirmed release date and will be available to watch soon.

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn 2022 Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the Jeepers Creepers: Reborn release date has been officially announced and the movie is going to be available for the audience to watch on September 19, 2022.

The Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is the 4th part of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. The film is the fourth part but is going to be set aside from the original trilogy of Jeepers Creepers and is going to act as a reboot with refreshing twists and more horror.

The writer of the film is Sean Michael Argo and its director Timo Vuorensola is making his Hollywood debut with this upcoming horror. Jeepers Creepers: Reborn cast includes promising actors including some well-known stars that have produced significant work in the past.

This horror thriller movie is originally going to be released in the theatres and will most probably be available on streaming platforms later on. The movie is also going to have two more parts that will be released in the future.

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Plot

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn plot is going to revolve around the character Chase and his girlfriend Lane who attend the Horror Hound Festival which is taking place for the very first time in Louisiana. Amidst this famous festival, strange events start taking place.

Laine begins to have premonitions that are associated with the town’s past. The original film was based on the serial killer Creeper who was nothing less than a demon and how he haunted the town.

The Horror Hound festival attracts avid fans of horror and one of them is Chase. With no interest in this festival, Laine is forced to accompany her boyfriend only to witness terrifying events related to the Creeper.

All the horror entertainment of the festival, but Laine is convinced that something demonic and supernatural is taking over due to which she is seeing such terrible and disturbing things. This reboot is said to have two more parts in the future.

Where To Watch Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Movie?

The best experience of a horror movie can definitely be achieved on the big screen and fortunately, Jeepers Creepers: Reborn streaming will also take place in the theatres. This upcoming horror film is going to be distributed by Screen Media Films and it is going to be available for the audience to watch soon.

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn release date has been set for the 19th of September 2022 and also has a trailer released which gives us a glimpse of the movie. The film is going to be available in the theatres for a limited period of time and will most probably be picked up by famous streaming platforms later on for the audience to watch online, in the comfort of their homes.

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Cast

The Jeepers Creepers: Reborn cast is said to be including some extremely talented and promising actors and they are listed below.

Imran Adams played the character of Chase.

Jarreau Benjamin has played the character of The Creeper.

Gabriel Freilich who has played the character of Sam.

Pete Brooke who has played the character of Stu.

Dee Wallace’s character is yet to be announced.

Gary Graham’s character is yet to be announced.

Ocean Navarro’s character is yet to be announced.

Matt Barkley who has played the character of Jamie.

Alexander Halsall’s character is yet to be announced.

Jodie McMullen’s character is yet to be announced.

Georgie Goodman’s character is yet to be announced.

Terry Bird’s character is yet to be announced.

Sophie Walker’s character is yet to be announced.

Lex Lamprey’s character is yet to be announced.

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn The Talk On Social Media

The upcoming movie Jeepers Creepers: Reborn has created a buzz on social media since the time of its announcement. The fans of the original movie series are hyped about this reboot and have expressed the same on various social media platforms.

Evil is Reborn.



Experience #JeepersCreepersReborn at a special 3-Night Fan Premiere Event on September 19, 20 & 21. @jeepersreborn #JeepersCreepers

pic.twitter.com/k95ihJSVlw — Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (Official) (@JeepersReborn) July 20, 2022

The film has pages dedicated to it on platforms like Twitter and Instagram that keep the audience updated. The audience has expressed that they are greatly looking forward to watching the movie and are hoping that it is nearly as good as the first part.

The viewers have also expressed that they are happy to see this modern horror showcasing real chase which seems to have been missing in horror films these days.

What To Expect From Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Movie?

Being associated with a famous movie about an urban legend serial killer, it is only fair that the audience expects great things from the film.

The Jeepers Creepers: Reborn spoilers have suggested that the movie is going to be scary and thrilling and will definitely bring entertainment to the table. Since it is going to have a theatrical release, the effects of the film will thoroughly be relished and will definitely give the audience the chills.

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Trailer

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn trailer has been officially released and it gives the audience a glimpse of what the movie is going to bring to the table. The trailer begins with a man mentioning The Creeper, the local legend. Later Chase is seen with his girlfriend Lane who is driving. He tells her that The Creeper comes back every 23 years.

As the trailer continues the couple is seen at a horror-themed festival that is vibrant and spooky. Glimpses of The Creeper in action are seen throughout on the sidelines during the festival. The couple along with a few more people have shifted to a different location which is secluded and scary and strange events start taking place. This spooky place gives escape room vibes and the trailer is concluded.

