Santo is the first Netflix original production from Brazil and Spain, will mostly shoot in Salvador de Bahia and Madrid. Ral Arévalo (Antidisturbios, The Fury of a Patient Man, Black Beach), Bruno Gagliasso (O Sétimo Guardia, Sol naciente, Babilônia), Victoria Guerra, and Greta Fernandez are the stars of the series, which was developed by Carlos López (Hache, El prncipe, La embajada).

When Will Santo Season 1 Premiere On Netflix? Everything We Know So Far!

Nostromo Pictures produced the Santo tv series for Netflix. More than 20 domestic and foreign feature films have been made by Nostromo Pictures since its founding in 2010.

These include the Fernando González Molina-directed Palm Trees in the Snow, the Rodrigo Cortés film Red Lights with Cillian Murphy, Sigourney Weaver, and Robert De Niro, the Eugenio Mira film Grand Piano with Elijah Wood and John Cusack, the Rodrigo Cortés film Blackwood with Anna Sophia Robb and Uma Thurman.

It released the critically acclaimed Rodrigo Cortés film Love Gets a Room in 2021 as well as the smash success Through My Window on Netflix, which managed to rank third among non-English language films in its first 28 days of release.

A través del mar, the follow-up to the critically acclaimed Netflix film Through My Window, is now in production, while Rich Flu, the upcoming movie from director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia (The Platform) and starring Rosamund Pike and Daniel Brühl, is currently in pre-production. Both the eagerly anticipated Los renglones torcidosde Dios by Oriol Paulo and the Netflix series Santo, created by Carlos López, are still to be released.

The company’s projects have been nominated for 18 Goya, Forqué, Sant Jordi, and Méliés prizes, among others, and have appeared at major international festivals including Sundance, Toronto, San Sebastian, and Venice.

All You Need To Know About Santo TV Series 2022 Release Date

Santo 2022 is a Netflix original series in Spanish, has received its first teaser and release date. Santo, an international action-thriller series, will debut on Netflix on September 16. A fascinating crime, action, and thrilling thriller series with elements of dread, Santo. It depicts the tale of Santo, the most sought-after drug dealer in the entire globe, whose identity remains a mystery.

The two pursuing police officers, Cardona (Bruno Gagliasso) and Millán (Ral Arévalo), are initially complete opposites, but they will need to learn how to work together in order to solve the case and stay alive. This Netflix original series is written by Miguel Angel Fernández (Tiempos de guerra, Desaparecidos) and Gustavo Lipsztein (Travesa Mortal, Losing my Marbles). It is directed by Gonzalo López-Gallego (Néboa, La zone), and produced by Nostromo Pictures.

Movie Santo Creator Carlos López Stars Raúl Arévalo

Victoria Guerra

Greta Fernández Genres Action, Crime, Thriller Official site Netflix Languages Spanish, Portuguese Production company Nostromo Pictures Release Date September 16, 2022

Santo 2022 Release Date

Santo season 1 will debut on Netflix’s OTT service on September 16, 2022. Santo release date has been officially announced,we anticipate it to arrive in September.

Santo TV Series Plot

It tells the tale of two police officers from two separate countries who cross paths while pursuing an unknown mutual adversary. Santo is the most sought drug dealer in the world whose identity has never been made public. Cardona and Millán, two police officers who pursue him, are at first diametrically opposed, but they will need to learn to work together and understand one another in order to solve the case and stay alive.

Must Check:

Reboot Release Date, Cast, Spoiler, Trailer & More!

A Jazzman’s Blues Release Date, Cast, Trailer & More Updates!

Where To Watch Santo Season 1?

The online streaming service Netflix offers the Santo TV series for viewing. Regarding Santo’s release, there are no formal announcements. However, according to the source, it will be released on September 16, 2022. If published, it will do so on Netflix.

Santo TV Series 2022 Cast

Ral Arévalo (Antidisturbios, The Fury of a Patient Man, Black Beach) and Bruno Gagliasso (O Sétimo Guardio, Rising Sun, Ambitious Women) are the subject of persistent cast rumours for Santo. The cast is completed by Mara Vázquez (Eye for an Eye, Mara y los demás), Greta Fernández (Elisa & Marcela, A Thief’s Daughter), Luiz Felipe Lucas (Jailers, Confisses Médicas), and Victoria Guerra (Auga seca, 3 mulheres).

The Talks On Social Media About Santo Season 1

Carlos Lopez creates the series, and according to a fan tweet, the fans are really thrilled with the Santo teaser “I eagerly await the day when television and movies will have more color. It’s been much too long, and Brazil is a country with a wide variety of cultures. But this trailer is quite encouraging. Good cast”.

Another fan is really satisfied with the time and work put into the series. Given that the series is focused on a drug dealer, several fans claim it reminds them of Pablo Escobar. Added supporter: “Every year, Spanish movies grow better! Netflix, continue! However, series, especially the limited, play to your strengths.” As we draw to a close, it is clear that The Santo fans are thrilled about the future series.

What Can We Expect From Santo TV Series?

The Santo is modeled after a drug dealer whose identity is unknown. To solve the crime and protect their lives, two polar opposite police officers who are pursuing him, Millán and Cardona, will need to learn how to work together. Santo is the most sought narco in Brazil and a killer, but no one has ever seen his face. To help identify him, authorities were gathering images that were similar to Santo’s visage.

For his followers, The Santo is more like a parent than a drug dealer. Vicente Amorim is the director of the Spanish thriller/crime film The Santo. The series, which featured entirely original material from Brazil and Spain, was mostly shot in Salvador de Bahia and Madrid. We can be confident that The Santo will satisfy their fans, who are anxious about the series, as a consequence. People who like watching suspenseful and crime-themed movies will certainly appreciate this series because the entire run is centered on a drug dealer and his life.

Santo TV Series Episode Guide

The official episode guide about this upcoming crime drama series has not yet been released. However, it is expected that The Santo Season 1 episodes will have an average runtime of about forty minutes to fifty minutes and that there will be a total of eight episodes. All the episodes will be released in one go on the online television streaming platform Netflix.

The official release date of its episodes is not yet revealed by its makers, but the series is expected to be released in the month of September on the 16th of the year 2022.

Santo 2022 Trailer

The Santo Spanish tv series 2022 teaser is quite intriguing for their fans since the trailer depicts a drug dealer who also happens to be a killer in the city of Brazil. The city’s police officers are looking for him even though they haven’t even seen him; they can only guess based on specific pictures. The core cast of the series includes Greta Ferandez, Thomas Aquino, Victoria Guerra, Bruno Gagliasso, and Raul Arevalo.

The Santo Season 1 trailer is excellent for anyone who like watching criminal or suspenseful television. Santo, the first Spanish fiction film made between Spain and Brazil and produced by Nostromo Pictures for Netflix, will debut on September 16 according to a recent announcement from Netflix.

The Santo official trailer, which will be available on Netflix on August 31, 2022, is available at the link below.

Also Read:

5 LGBT Movies You Ought to Binge Watch

Luke Bell Net Worth- Late Country Singer Dead At 32!!