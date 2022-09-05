Warrior Nun season 2 release date is not yet been revealed by the makers of the show but according to the released trailer by Netflix, the series is set to make its premiere on Netflix in the winter of 2022.

Warrior Nun is an American television series exploring the genres of fantasy, supernatural, occult detective, drama, superhero, and action. The show was created by Simon Barry and is based on Warrior Nun Areala, an American comic book (manga) series by Ben Dunn.

Is Warrior Nuns Season 2 Cancelled?

The comic book series follows the titular character who is God’s Champion on Earth. Jeff Russo is the creator of the show. The United States is the country of origin of the show Warrior Nun with English being the original language.

Season one had a total of ten episodes. Part one of the Warrior nun was released on 2nd July 2020 and received a ton of positive reviews by critics. Later the show was renewed for a second season in August of 2020.

The show is narrated by Ava Silva (played by Alba Baptista). She was a quadriplegic orphan, who later found out that she was in possession of some supernatural powers which in turn resulted in forcing her to join an ancient order of warrior nuns.

About Warrier Nun Season 2

Warrior Nun starring Alba Baptista, Toya Turner, Thekla Reuten, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, and Tristán Ulloa has been a great hit on Netflix. The series was originally developed to be a feature film but then the idea was changed and re-imagined to be a television series for the famous online streaming platform Netflix.

The filming of Warrior Nun took place in various locations including Andalusia, Spain, and the place Antequera where the headquarters of the fictional Order of the Cruciform Sword was earlier filmed.

Warrior Nun season 2 streaming will be done on the online streaming platform Netflix in the winter of 2022.

Is Warrier Nun Season 3 Release Date Out?

Warrior Nun season 2 plot will follow from where season one ended with Ava silva (played by Alba Baptista), a 19-year-old orphan girl for whom life changes forever when she finds herself waking up in a morgue along with a divine artifact embedded in her back and in possession of some surprisingly new superpowers.

Later in the show, she was recruited in an ancient order comprising of warrior nuns who were tasked to protect the planet earth against demons and other powerful forces. Where both heaven and hell were trying to find and control her.

Warrier Nun Season 3 Expected Cast (Old And New)

Warrior Nun season 2 cast comprises Ava, a Portuguese actress who will be seen reprising her role as Alba Baptista in the upcoming sequel of the series Warrior Nun. This show serves ad Baptista’s debut in English language shows.

The members of the cast will include:

Sister Mary/Shotgun Mary (played by Toya Turner)

Jillian Salvius (played by Thekla Reuten)

Sister Lilith (played by Lorena Andrea)

Sister Beatrice (played by Kristina Tonteri-Young)

Father Vincent (played by Tristan Ulloa)

Mother Superior (played by Sylvia De Fanti)

The Talk On Social Media About Warrier Nun Season 3

Warrior Nun season 2 spoilers have stated that season two will be having a season finale battle between the show’s lead character Ava Silva and the alleged demonic creature Adriel.

Having watched all of #WarriorNun S2 this week, I can officially declare it a ‘Holy Hand Grenade’ season. Prepare yourselves for 💥💥#holyhandgrenade pic.twitter.com/VFphgVaXvV — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) December 4, 2021

According to the news circulating all over the internet it is all expected that most of the cast from season one will be seen reprising their roles in this upcoming sequel of the Warrior Nuns.

What To Expect From Warrior Nun Season 2?

It is expected that the upcoming season two will be dealing with a lot of battle scenes. As revealed by the officially released trailer Ava Silva (played by Alba Baptista) was seen gearing up for the upcoming battle with Adriel. A lot of action numbers are to be expected from season two. An intense training will be given to Ava, she was also seen running over water saying that “I told you I would learn to swim”.

Season two will be a fight between Ava and Adriel (the one who nobody has ever defeated and lived).

Any Episode Guide For Warrior Nun Season 2?

The episode guide for the upcoming season two of the series warrior nun is not yet provided but it is expected to have a total of ten episodes also Warrior Nun season 2 episodes will have a run time of about thirty-seven to forty minutes.

Thus, following a similar pattern to that of the previous season. It is also expected that Netflix will be releasing all the ten episodes in just one go on its official release date.

Warrior Nun Season 2 Trailer

Warrior Nun season 2 trailer was released on 6th June 2022. The one-minute 42-second-long trailer opened with a not-so-clear clip where a man was using her powers and there were the nuns as well as the show’s lead character Ava Silva them standing.

Then it showed Ava Silva (played by Alba Baptista) narrating her story, thus reciting the lines that “I know you want to know what happened” and thus answering on her own saying that even she is trying to figure things out.

The trailer showed some clips from season one of the series, where Ava Silva (played by Alba Baptista) woke up in the morgue with a few scenes of the divine artifact embedded in her back. Telling how she was first dead and then became alive. How she was tricked and eventually how she got her ass kicked by the devil.

Also stated that she still has 1000 things left on her to-do list but unfortunately cannot do them since she is dead. Then came a few snippets of the nuns, the father walking down a hallway of church and a wall with graffiti of the Fallen angel.

She was also seen saying that nobody had ever defeated Adriel and stayed alive saying that “looks like we are going to have to make history”. Then came a few clips from the fights that are to be expected in season two. The trailer ended with a demonic creature proceeding forward and Ava using all her powers up and projecting them upfront.

