Violent Night is an upcoming American Christmas film exploring the genres of action and comedy. The movie was directed by Tommy Wirkola from an original screenplay which was written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. The producers of the movie are David Leitch, Kelly McCormick, and Guy Danella.

The production company involved in the movie is 87North Productions with Universal Studios being the original distributor of the film. The United States is the country of origin with English as the original language.

What We Know About Violent Night?

Violent Night’s filming was scheduled to take place from the month of January to March 2022. Thus, the shooting started in February of 2022 in Winnipeg. The movie’s main cast members are David Harbour, John Leguizamo, and Beverly D’Angelo.

In March 2022, it was announced by Universal Pictures the show’s original distributor, that they had acquired the original screenplay to Violent Night, which was written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, with 87North Productions being the producers of the project.

In November 2021, David Harbour was taken into consideration to play the lead role and it was later confirmed that he will be playing the role of Santa Claus in the movie the Violent Night which will be directed by Tommy Wirkola.

Then later a few other actors joined the cast which included John Leguizamo, Beverly D’Angelo, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Edi Patterson, Cam Gigandet, and André Eriksen. It was then revealed by the sources that John Leguizamo will be playing the role of a villain in this upcoming action comedy Christmas film.

Violent night streaming will be done on December 2, 2022, by universal pictures. No information has been provided about the online streaming platforms which will be releasing the movie, but it is sure that the movie will be released on a few of these famous streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, Hulu, Disney Hotstar, etc.

Violent Night Expected Release Date

The violent night release date is December 2, 2022, by Universal Pictures. It is not yet confirmed whether the upcoming Christmas thriller will also be having a theatrical release or not. As of now, no information has been disclosed by the makers of the show about the streaming services that will premiere the movie.

Violent Night Plot

Violent night plot will revolve around Santa Claus rescuing a family from a group of elite mercenaries that breaks into a wealth compound of a rich family on Christmas eve and holds every member of the family hostage. Santa Claus (played by David Harbour) takes the matter into his own hands and tries to teach the robbers a lesson. The movie will display some action scenes coming from the badass Santa.

Where To Watch To Violent Night?

The upcoming holiday action-thriller Violent Night will be released on 2nd December 2022 by Universal Pictures. As of now, no information has been revealed by the makers of the movie as to on which streaming platforms the movie will be released. It is also not confirmed whether the movie will also be having a theatrical release or not.

The information about its release will soon be disclosed by the makers and the cast of this upcoming movie. The information will be available in the upcoming fall season, most probably by the month of October.

Violent Night Cast

Violent night cast includes:

David Harbour playing the role of Santa Claus

John Leguizamo as Ben

Beverly D’Angelo as Anne

Alex Hassell as Skyler

David Harbour was previously seen on the Netflix hit show Stranger Things, Hell boy, Black widow, extraction, and snitch.

John Leguizamo will be playing the role of a villain named Ben. John was last seen in the movies Infiltrator, Spawn, American Ultra, Executive decision, and playing with fire.

The other cast members whose roles have not yet been revealed by the makers of the show are Alexis Louder.

Edi Patterson

Cam Gigandet

André Eriksen

The Talk On Social Media About Violent Night

Violent night spoilers John Leguizamo will be playing the role of a villain. It has also been stated that the upcoming movie has quite a resemblance to Die Hard by Harbour on the CinemaCon stage.

The movie is centered around Harbour’s Santa Claus saving a family that has been held, hostage. The movie has been given a description of being a violent action-packed comedy.

The first look of the upcoming movie Violent Night was revealed by Focus Features during CinemaCon.The Norwegian filmmaker Tommy Wirkola’s new movie the Violent Night was assumed to be looking like a violent cult classic in the making by film critics.

The movie features David Harbour playing the role of a badass, ass-kicking Santa Claus. David was earlier seen in the Netflix hit series stranger things. Fans are having extremely high hopes for this upcoming Christmas action-comedy film

What To Expect From Violent Night?

In this upcoming film, a group of elite mercenaries breaks into a wealth compound of a rich family on Christmas eve and holds every member of the family hostage. The audience will see some amazing action coming from the cast.

Little did the team of robbers know that they will be facing a surprise combatant from the Christmas savior himself, Santa Claus will also be present on the grounds, and he will show why Nick is no saint.

A better understanding of what the fans can expect from this upcoming movie will soon be known once the trailer is released. It is expected to be released in the fall of 2022 before the movie’s actual release date.

Any Episode Guide For Violent Night

There will be no episode guide for this upcoming movie since it is not a series, but it is a movie. It is expected to have an average run length of about one hour thirty minutes to one hour fifty minutes. The movie has originally been produced in the English language, but it will also be available in other dubbed versions as well.

Is There Trailer For Violent Night

The Violent Night trailer has not yet been released by the makers of the show. It is expected to be released by the month of October. Fans will be able to stream the trailer and get a little better sneak peek as to what they can expect from this upcoming Christmas thriller.

