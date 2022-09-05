Dungeons & Dragons: Honor among thieves is an upcoming American movie exploring the genres of fantasy, action-adventure, and comedy. Dungeons and Dragons’ Release date is expected to be released on 3rd March 2023. As of now, no news regarding the show’s streamers has been provided by the makers of the show.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves

The movie is from a story by Chris McKay and Michael Gilio, based on Dungeons & Dragons, a tabletop role-playing game. The movie is produced by Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner, and Nick Meyer along with Paramount Pictures, Entertainment One, and Wizards of the Coast being the movie’s production companies involved.

Paramount Pictures is the original distributor of the movie. The movie was originally created in United States with English as its original language.

The Forgotten Realms campaign setting is where the movie is set in, Ed Greenwood was its original creator. There is no connection between the movie and the trilogy that was released between 2000 and 2012. The movie’s main lead stars are Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.

What Will The Dungeons & Dragons Movie Be About?

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor among thieves is the story of a charismatic thief and a band of some unlikely adventurers that embarked on an epic and amazing quest to retrieve a previously lost relic, but things did not go as planned and takes a dangerously awry turn when they run into difficulties of the wrong people.

Dungeons and Dragons streaming partners have not yet been revealed by the makers of the show but since Paramount pictures are its production company then it is expected to be released on the online streaming service paramount plus.

It is not yet sure whether the movie will also be having a theatrical release, but the chances are high, anyways the film is going to be released on some of the online streaming services for sure, the details will soon be released by the makers of the movie. The movie will be released on 3rd March 2023.

Dungeons & Dragons Expected Release Date

What Is The Plot Of Dungeons And Dragons?

Dungeons and Dragons’ plot will revolve around an especially skilled group of band adventurers setting out together for a redemptive mission. The group having ‘helped the wrong person steal the wrong thing’ must take up a daring heist to find the stolen relic.

Edgin the Bard (played by Chris Pine) is centered as the lute-playing planner of the robbery. Holga, the Barbarian (played by Michelle Rodriguez) provided muscle and sheer force and Xenk the Paladin (played by Regé-Jean Page) is portrayed as the only warrior.

The team also needs its fair share of brutal strength and physical skill, which is provided by some subtle specialists of the magical arts. Simon, an Elf sorcerer (played by Justice Smith) will be seen as a gifted practitioner, a magician born with some inherent abilities.

Simon’s skills will be matched by Doric, a Tiefling Druid (played by Sophia Lillis), who had the abilities to summon and harness the power of the environment.

Where To Watch Dungeons And Dragons?

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor among thieves is set to be released on March 3rd, 2023. It is not yet confirmed whether the movie will be having a theatrical release or not and no news regarding the movie’s related streaming services has been provided by the makers of the film.

It is being speculated that since the movie is a paramount-based production movie, it is expected to be released on the Paramount plus streaming service.

Dungeons And Dragons Expected Cast

Dungeons and Dragons cast involves

Edgin (played by Chris Pine)

Bard Holga (played by Michelle Rodriguez, a Barbarian)

Xenk (played by Regé-Jean Page, a Paladin)

Simon (played by Justice Smith, a Sorcerer)

Doric (played by Sophia Lillis as a Tiefling Druid)

Forge Fitzwilliam (played by Hugh Grant as a Rogue)

Chloe Coleman, Dralas (played by Jason Wong)

The Talk On Social Media About Dungeons And Dragons

Dungeons and Dragons spoilers have stated that some of the cast members from the Dungeons and Dragons web series are also set to make some cameo appearances in the upcoming 2023 movie.

The fans are really excited about the casting of Hugh Grant for the role of the Rogue, a villainous character. Hugh’s late-stage career choice for this role has really impressed the fans.

The audience will have to wait a little longer to know where the movie will be released. As per the sources, it is set out to premiere on the Paramount plus streaming service.

What To Expect From Dungeons And Dragons?

The audience will see the team of these highly skilled humans up against some powerful evil forces making use of their strength, courage, and magic while simultaneously keeping their paths clear of the aristocratic Rogue, Forge Fletcher (played by Hugh Grant).

The upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor among thieves, 2023 movie is expected to be filled with dragon fire, magic spells, action, animal transformations, and thieves fighting against the evil forces to protect and save the world from the ultimate peril.

Dungeons & Dragons Trailer

Dungeons and Dragons trailer was released on 22nd July 2022. The two-minute fifteen seconds long trailer opens with a voice-over and a clip of the main cast members walking together. The voiceover said, “Here’s a thing, we are a team of thieves.”

It also made a reference to the made enemies and them coming to seek revenge, simultaneously the cast was seen at different adventurous sites seeking a helmet, some battle scenes of the dragons ascending, and the focus was led on the statement “we helped the wrong person steal the wrong thing” with a clip of the ancient relic.

The cast members were seen assembling to fix what they have spoilt with the help of courage and magic. The trailer had some amazing magical scenes and fights with the dragons.

