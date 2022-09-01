The Wheel Of Time is an American television series exploring the genres of epic fantasy, drama, and action. The show was developed by Rafe Judkins for the online streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The show is based on the novel series of the name “The Wheel Of Time” by Robert Jordan.

Will There Be A Season 2 For The Wheel Of Time?

The executive producers of the show are Rafe Judkins, Rick Selvage, Larry Mondragon, Ted Field, Mike Weber, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Sanaa Hamri along with Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios, Radar Productions, Iwot Pictures, Long Weekend, and Little Island Productions being the involved production companies.

Sony Pictures Television Distribution and Amazon Studios are the distributors of the series. The original distributing network of the show is Amazon prime videos. The show released its first season on 19th November 2021.

Where Was Mat At The End Of Wheel Of Time?

The show’s main lead cast members include Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris, Kate Fleetwood, Priyanka Bose, Hammed Animashaun, Sophie Okonedo, Kae Alexander, and Fares Fares.

The Wheel Of Time Season 1 had a total of eight episodes which were released on Amazon Prime videos on 19th November 2021. The first three episodes of the series were released in a single go whereas the remaining five episodes were released on a weekly basis and finally concluded with a season finale episode on 24th December 2021.

The show was renewed for a second season in May 2021, much before the official release of season one. Then in July 2022, ahead of the release of the second season, the show was renewed for a third season. The primary filming locations of season two are the Czech Republic, Morocco, and Italy.

The Wheel Of Time Season 2 streaming will be done on the online television platform, the official release date has not yet been announced. However, according to the ongoing speculations it is expected to have a late fall release in the year 2022. Since the Wheel Of Time Season 1 wrapped up in May 2021 and was released the following November it makes sense that season two will follow a similar fall release pattern.

Name The Wheel Of Time Season 2 Creator Rafe Judkins Stars Rosamund Pike

Daniel Henney

Madeleine Madden Genres Action

Adventure

Fantasy Original Network Prime Video Language English Production Company Sony Pictures Television

Amazon Studios Release Date Not Yet Confirmed

The Wheel Of Time Season 2 Expected Release Date

The Wheel Of Time Season 2 release date has not yet been confirmed by the makers of the show, but it is expected to be released by the end of the year 2022. The official announcement will soon be made about the show’s official release date.

The show is expected to follow a similar fall release pattern just like the previous season one.

The Wheel Of Time Season 2 Cast

The Wheel Of Time Season 2 cast members will be the same as that of season one including

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred

Daniel Henney as al’Lan Mandragoran

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere

Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara

Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon

Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale

Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani

Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche

Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw

Fares Fares as the Dark One.

Dónal Finn will be seen playing the role of Mat Cauthon in the upcoming Season 2. Also, a few of the new cast members include Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand, playing the role of daughter-heir of Andor, Natasha O’Keeffe and Meera Syal will be playing an unknown role as of now, and Ayoola Smart playing the role of Aviendha, an Aiel Maiden of the Spear.

The new recurring cast members include Guy Roberts as Uno Nomesta, Arnas Fedaravicius as Masema, and Gregg Chillingirian as Ingtar Shinowa.

Must Check:

Ashley Judd Net Worth, Best Movies, Salary, Career, Early Life, Affairs!

On The Come Up Expected Release Date On Paramount+, Trailer, Cast, And More

The Wheel Of Time Season 2 The Talk On Social Media

The Wheel Of Time Season 2 spoilers reveal that there will be a chase for the Horn of Valere, a glimpse of which might be given in the upcoming trailer.

Also according to sources, the Wheel Of Time Season 2 first episode will be titled “A taste of Solitude”.

“There are neither beginnings nor endings to the turning of the Wheel of Time. But it was a beginning." #WOTonPrime #WheelofTime pic.twitter.com/xgQY433MSr — The Wheel Of Time (@WheelOfTimes) September 13, 2019

According to the ongoing rumors on the various social media platforms, it is revealed that The Wheel Of Time Season 2 will have better visual effects, more immersive set design and costumes, a more consistent writing and structure. It is expected to follow the source material which is the wheel of time series novels better this time.

What To Expect From The Wheel Of Time Season 2 ?

The Wheel Of Time Season 2 plot will pay focus on the second book named The Great Hunt. The plot of the upcoming season will indicate the thread of the great hunt. Padan Fain acquired the Horn of Valere from Fal Dara, so it is expected that season two will surely display the show’s main lead characters Aka the heroes of the show chasing Padan Fain to reacquire the Horn of Valere from him.

Season two will follow the storyline of the original novels, there will be a lot of action and battle scenes. The audience will also witness a few new cast members like Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand, Natasha O’Keeffe, Meera Syal, and Ayoola Smart.

The Wheel Of Time Season 2 Episode Guide

The Wheel Of Time Season 2 episodes will have an increased run length as compared to season one episodes. There will be a total of 8 episodes just like season one, no information regarding the release pattern of the episodes has yet been revealed by the makers. It is expected that a few episodes could be released in one go whereas others could follow a weekly release pattern.

As revealed by the sources Episode 1 of season 2 will be titled “A taste of Solitude”

The Wheel Of Time Season 2 Trailer

The Wheel Of Time Season 2 trailer has not yet been revealed by the makers of the show. The makers of the show did release a teaser that displayed a wrap of season 2 filming and highlighted the props, writers, and the cast of the show working on set. The official trailer will soon be released by Amazon prime videos.

The YouTube link of the released behind-the-scenes teaser of the upcoming second season of the wheel of time is given below:

The Wheel Of Time Season 2 – Official Behind the Scenes Look (2022) Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney

Also Read:

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Release Date & Everything You Want To Know!

Tár Movie Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer & Much More!