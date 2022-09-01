On The Come Up Expected Release Date On Paramount

On the Come Up is a 2022 film that explores the genres of drama and comedy. The movie is based on the YA novel of the name “on the come up” by Angie Thomas. Wanuri Kahiu and Sanaa Lathan are the directors of the upcoming movie along with Kay Oyegun and Angie Thomas being the writers of the movie.

All About Battle Rap Movie ‘On The Come Up’

George Tillman, Jr., Robert Teitel, Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, Angie Thomas, and Timothy M. Bourne are the producers of the movie along with John Fischer is the executive producer.

The story revolves around a sixteen-year-old girl named Bri who aims to become one of the greatest rappers ever. She is seen navigating her way through the controversies and dealing with an eviction notice staring down at her family. Bri sets out to prove herself, thus making it her goal.

The movie is produced with an undisclosed overall budget, the makers of the show have not revealed the actual budget in which the film was made. The movie tells the story of a young sixteen-year-old aspiring rapper and the daughter of an underground hip-hop legend.

On The Come Up Expected Release Date

On The Come Up release date is 23rd September 2022. It is not yet confirmed whether the movie will be released in theatres or not. Still, it will be released on the paramount plus streaming service on the actual date of its release and it is also rumored to be premiering on various online streaming platforms like Amazon Prime videos. It might be released on Hulu as well.

The movie will first be released in the United States, Canada, and Italy, and then later in the year, it will be released in other parts of the world. By that time, the movie will be available to stream on various online streaming platforms.

Bri’s father died just before making it big. Bri’s father’s reputation and legend make him a hard act to follow for Bri herself. Her father’s career was cut short due to gang violence. Bri was filled with all the rage and frustration to prove herself and better the living standards of her family after her mother lost her job, she set out to gain a name in the music industry and finally released her first ever self-written song.

Her song goes viral but for all the wrong reasons and the youngster gets caught up in controversies and finds herself torn apart between the authenticity that helped her get to this far in the initial stages of her career and the false gangster image that the music industry wants her to play.

In the come up streaming will be done on the online streaming platform Paramount plus and it is also rumored to be released on Amazon prime videos as well. The movie is set to premiere on 23rd September 2022.

On The Come Up Cast

On The Come Up cast includes:

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Lil Yachty

Miles Gutierrez-Riley

Justin Martin

Titus Makin

Michael Cooper Jr.

Gata, Lathan

Cliff “Method Man” Smith

The Talk On Social Media About On The Come Up

On the come up spoilers have stated that Bri the movie’s lead cast will be bullied in school and watching her mother’s struggle after she lost her job made Bri filled up with rage and frustration which she poured out in the form of art. She started writing songs that also became immensely popular and big viral hits in the music industry.

The fans are excited to watch the young black girl Bri’s attempt to take the battle rap scene by storm to do justice by the legacy of her father who was himself a legend in the hip hop music industry and to bring her family out of the burden of poverty and financial issues.

The movie is based on one of the Newyork’s best-selling YA novels by Angue Thomas of the same name “on the come up”. Angie has also written The Hate U Give.

What To Expect From On The Come Up?

On the come up plot will revolve around the movie’s main lead character named Bri (played by Da’ Vine Joy Randolph), who will be portrayed as the daughter of a dead underground hip-hop legend who had died before he had hit the big.

Thus, Bri will be seen having to fill in massive shoes, her father had left behind his legendary name, and was a tough act to follow. Bri will be seen as bullied at her school and labeled as a hoodlum simultaneously facing a lot of budgetary crises after her mother’s job had been lost.

Bri transforms her anger and frustration into the form of art that she knew since her birth and was passed down to her by her father, she had always been passionate about music. Thus, she eventually finds an escape from music and finally produces her first ever self-written song which was the result of all her bottled-up anger and rage.

The song goes viral and becomes a hit for all the wrong reasons. Thus, leaving Bri wounded up at the center of a controversy portrayed by the media. As well as dealing with an eviction notice staring down at her family. This increased her urge to finally become someone known and famous, it soon became a necessity for her, it was no longer a sufficiency.

On The Come Up Trailer

On The Come Up trailer was released on 29th August 2022. The two minutes ten second long trailer opens with the movie’s lead character Bri in a boxing ring, the trailer had a few different clips which are believed to be from the soon-to-be-released film.

There was also a scene of Bri hugging her mother. The trailer then begins with Bri telling the audience that “In this fairytale, my father was once a king and now I’m chasing his dream”. It also showed her being bullied at school and her mother confessing to her that she lost her job. Bri was then seen writing and recording her own songs, rapping in the boxing ring in front of the audience. The trailer also displayed a kiss between Bri and a boy.

