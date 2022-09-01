The plot of Armor Wars is based on a similar plot in Marvel Comics. An anticipated American web television series is called Armor Wars. The program is the sequel to Avengers: Endgame. It is the twenty-fifth television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios produced the program, which will air on Disney Plus. Although “Armor Wars” occurs in two different iterations in comics—one from the 1980s and one from 2015—Disney claims that its program is based on the original event. The “Armor Wars” storyline appeared in the Iron Man comic book between 1987 and 1988.

When Will Marvel’s Armor Wars Be Available On Disney Plus?

It centered on Tony Stark’s concerns about how other Marvel characters were utilizing his armor. Stark came to know the shocking revelation when he saw that his competitors were utilizing his technologies.

It appears that Justin Hammer sold the schematics for his armor. After learning of this, Stark became upset and feared that his technology would be misused. He then started a campaign to ensure that his creations did no damage.

Despite the Disney+ series not receiving a mention from Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Armor Wars writer Yassir Lester has reassured fans that it is still in production.

According to CBR, Lester posted an Instagram story to allay fans’ fears that Armor Wars might be canceled after they noted that it wasn’t mentioned in this year’s Marvel announcements at SDCC. According to Lester’s accounts, a blank screen with the words “I promise it is still coming out” on it alluded to the previously announced Disney+ series featuring Don Cheadle’s War Machine.

Is Tony Stark In The Armor Wars MCU?

Armor Wars was a seven-issue Iron Man storyline that was co-written by David Michelinie and Bob Layton and featured art by Mark D. Bright and Barry Windsor-Smith. It was previously announced at Disney’s Investor Day 2020 with the promise that War Machine would explore “what happens when Tony Stark’s technology slips into the wrong hands.” The MCU series is predicted to be based on that story.

The Cheadle-starring Armor Wars series is one of two MCU projects—the other being Iron Heart, which will also be accessible on Disney Plus—that will honor Tony Stark’s legacy. The story of Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, “a genius scientist and the developer of the most advanced armor since Iron Man,” will be told in that series, which will begin publishing in the fall of 2023.

In addition, when Secret Invasion premieres on Disney+ in the spring of 2023, War Machine will appear in it. Cheadle’s character was shown in a teaser for the MCU series that debuted just at SDCC. The video showed Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury in action as he launches an investigation into a group of Skrulls who have infiltrated the MCU’s highest levels of government.

Armor Wars release date is not set yet but this TV series is speculated to come somewhere in the year 2023.

Armor Wars MCU Expected Release Date

There is much to keep Marvel fans occupied while waiting for the arrival of Armor Wars. At SDCC, the studio debuted a wide range of previously unveiled projects while also previewing upcoming Marvel productions like Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. By presenting the majority of Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU, the company hinted at what’s to come.

Armor Wars Plot

Armor Wars streaming will take place on Disney+. This series starring War Machine is based on a similar Marvel Comics event. Since Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark is no longer alive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the live-action adaptation of the Iron Man tale will now center on James Rhodes played by Don Cheadle.

Aside from this Currently, not much is known about Armor Wars’ storyline. However, the same-named comic book series concentrates on what may occur if Tony Stark’s suits ended up in the wrong hands.

There is lot of Tony’s technology that can be taken in the post-Endgame era. Though against whom do we suppose Rhodey will be guarding the suits and technology? In the books, this is Justin Hammer, but since Sharon Carter was introduced as the Power Broker in the most recent Disney+ series, she was seen as an adversary as well.

Where To Watch Armor Wars?

Only Disney Plus subscribers will be able to view Armor Wars. On the Disney+ website, viewers may sign up for a subscription for either £7.99/$7.99 per month or £79.90/$79.99 per year. Here, viewers can also see what other Marvel material is available on the platform.

Armor Wars Cast

Don Cheadle will portray James Rhodes in Armor Wars, which is the only confirmed actor so yet. In The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Rhodey made a brief appearance and spoke with Sam Wilson regarding what it meant to hold the recognizable shield. This was the last time he was seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rhodey was still visibly upset about losing Tony, his best friend.

The show’s title makes reference to the marvel comic storyline, which may imply that Sam Rockwell’s character Justin Hammer will appear. It’s been a while since Hammer appeared; he last appeared in Iron Man 2.

Social Media Talk On Armor Wars

What To Expect From Armor Wars?

Armor Wars spoilers and speculations are as follows:

James Rhodes, played by Don Cheadle, has, as was already mentioned, only played a little part in the MCU thus far. In 2010’s Iron Man 2, when he also made his debut as War Machine, the actor took over Terrence Howard’s part. Since then, the persona has played a significant role in battles like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame.

James Rhodes’ first single journey in the MCU will be Armor Wars, which makes sense. Although Marvel’s Tony Stark passed away following the events of Endgame, Rhodey and Tony Stark were both characters in the comic book series. Fans will hopefully enjoy learning more about their favorite Iron Patriot thanks to Cheadle’s long overdue lead role.

A former foe of Tony Stark might make a welcome return during Armor Wars. Sam Rockwell performed the little part of Justin Hammer in Iron Man 2, the movie when Don Cheadle first donned the War Machine armor. Hammer played the CEO of Stark Industries’ rival company in that movie, using his wealth to pay terrorist Ivan Vanko to copy Stark’s technology.

In a Marvel One-Shot that is set after the events of Iron Man 3 and finds the former weapon designer in jail, Hammer made his final appearance. It would be intriguing to see Hammer make a comeback in Armor Wars given his rivalry with Tony and his ambition to enhance his legacy.

Another Disney+ show that will premiere about the same time as Armor Wars may have close links to it. That program is called Ironheart, and it will revolve around Riri Williams, a young woman who creates her own Iron Man-style armor. Prior to her solo series, the character is already scheduled to make her debut film in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It makes sense that this Iron Man sequel would come into contact with James Rhodes at some time given the topic of Armor Wars. It’s likely that Rhodey and Riri had a mentor-mentee arrangement during Armor Wars, Ironheart, or both.

Armor Wars Trailer

No official trailer has been released by the marvel studios so far. But till then viewers can watch fan-made and unofficial trailers.

