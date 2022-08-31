Riverdale Season 6 Review- Everything You Should Know!!

Riverdale is one of the most outstanding romantic dramas with hordes of fans across the globe on Netflix. Apart from the other series streaming on Netflix, Riverdale is quite different from the others in the plot. On January 26, 2017, Riverdale’s first season premiered. As all, we know the series is loosely based on the characters from Archie Comics.

The story revolves around the unexpected murder of Jason Blossom. Jason hails from a wealthy family in town and is also one of the famous students in school. This death news rattled the town. Archie, Betty, and Veronica all had to set out on the journey to find the mysteries beneath this death and their esoteric hometown.

Archie is really struggling with his passions and he harbors strong desires to flourish in the field of music and football.

Betty whilst suffering from her controlling mother harbors feelings for Archie. Veronica is the new member of their city. She soon befriended Betty and Archie.

The main characters in Riverdale that swoop into the minds of its audiences are

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones

Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom

Asleigh Murray as Josie McCoy

Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper

Luke Perry as Fred Andrews

The story takes its turn when Cheryl and Jason, the twins, row down the river in the town of Riverdale. Inadvertently their boat capsizes and Cheryl regains his consciousness and tells the authorities that his twin brother Jason Blossom is missing.

This missing news of Jason was indeed shocking to the school. Jason was the popular student in their school and also hails from a popular wealthy family too.

In the midst of these, we can see Archie having an illicit relationship with his teacher Miss Grundy. Archie tells his teacher that we should inform the police about the sound of gunshots that we heard , when we were on the river banks. But Miss Grundy refuses to disclose it because she is afraid that their relationship will get caught.

That night Archie was aghast to see Betty standing in front of his house. Archie tells with trepidation that Betty is ‘so perfect and he doesn’t deserve a girl like her because he is not worth it. He thinks that he will not be good enough for her. These words of Archie reverberated in their ears of Betty and she was into abject disappointment. Betty was head over heels for Archie, and his stance made her soul break into pieces.

After that deafening night, when Kevin Keller and Moose Mason came to the river bank to hook up, they found Jason’s dead body, Jason. To their surprise, they saw a gunshot wound on their head of Jason. From this wound, we can understand that Jason was murdered. The story takes its next turn in the penultimate seasons.

The twist in Riverdale season 6 is that the final episode of season 6 takes us into the first episode of Riverdale where it ends with their college life. Characters from different shows have appeared in Riverdale and superpowers and elements of Blackmagic are also given to some of the characters in the show.

The episodes in Riverdale season 6 are interwoven with supernatural abilities. An immortal villain is appearing in Riverdale season 6 and everything is falling upside down. The universe is going to collapse. Gaining supernatural abilities Archie and Cheryl became the iconoclast characters to save their world from the most underrated nefarious Percival Pickens.

In the 6th season, the special five episodes arc is entitled ‘Rivervale’.

Archie and Betty have decided to give their relationship another shot. As mentioned in the above paragraphs, this new season is crammed with supernatural elements and Archie and Cheryl with their supernatural abilities save their world before collapsing and finally defeating the nefarious Percival. In Riverdale season 6 the greatest impediment they had to overcome is Bailey’s comet.

In the last of the episodes in Riverdale season 6 inexplicably survives the comet, but a twist happens when they all realize that the old Riverdale they knew is no anymore the same. To their surprise, the comet resets everything and they are back to 1955, the age of high school. The final episode ends were its first episode started.

This massive reset and the conundrum they had to face will be the next plot. But the soul-crushing news that was announced by Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO of The CW Television network on May 19 was Riverdale is coming to its end and season 7 will be the last season of Riverdale. An official date has not been announced, but it will probably end by 2023.

