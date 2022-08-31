The most awaited Outer Banks will be having season 3, but to the viewer’s disappointment, the Outer Bank Season 3 release date has not been announced yet. But the viewers could expect season 3 soon because this series is considered to be a highly anticipated one on Netflix.

Outer Bank Season 3 Release Date! When Will It Hit On Netflix?

The most speculated news is that Outer Bank Season 3 will not be released until 2023. This is a little bit disappointing to the Outer Banks fans.

But hey just chill !!! when we reconsider the time periods they had to take for the first season, it took around seven long months so the delay in taking the third season is quite justifiable. The first episode premiered on 15 April 2020.

The Outer Bank series comes under the genre of Teen drama, smeared with adventure, action, thriller, and esoteric content. Along with the producers, Aaron Miller, Sunny Hodge, and Carole Sanders Peterman, cinematographers like J B Smith, and Gonzalo Amat; Itai Neeman have collaborated with it. This series shares an IMDb rating of 7.5 out of 10 and this show is highly acclaimed by Netflix owners.

Movie Name Outer Bank Season 3 Language English Genres Teen drama

Action-adventure

Mystery

Thriller Original network Netflix Production Company Rock Fish; Red Canoe Productions Release date Not yet confirmed

When Will Outer Bank Season 3 Be Released?

As per the information, there has been no exact release date announced for Outer Bank Season 3. The craftsmen behind this series and their casts are pretty much aware of the zestful anticipation of their viewers, but they are helpless because of this delay.

But we could find solace that, if they are taking much time to have this show, then we could expect that they will all return to us with a bang. Fingers crossed, we could expect an exact release date sooner or later.

Where To Engage Outer Bank Season 3?

As per the previous streaming of Outer Banks, Netflix will be the platform for season three. Netflix is the most highly acclaimed platform for streaming series, and movies, beyond the barrier of language. Umpteen shows with miscellaneous languages could stream on Netflix. Now the per month money required for recharging has been reduced and this reduction could enhance its affordability and viewership.

So with great anticipation, just stay tuned on Netflix so when they release season three you could watch it without any dally. One thing you have to keep in mind is that this series is A-certified, this is not something family-friendly or kids-friendly, because of photosensitive events and others.

Outer Bank Season 3 Cast

Outer Bank Season 3 cast includes:

Chase Stokes as John B Routledge. ( he is the leader of the Pogues and as the story unfolds he becomes Sarah Cameron’s boyfriend)

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron. ( often rebellious nature and she is the daughter of Ward Cameron and john’s later turned, girlfriend)

Madison Bailey as Kiara “Kie” ( there is a successful restaurant owner which hangs out with the Pogues and she is the daughter of that man)

Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward ( he is the master brain behind the pogues)

Rudy Pankow as JJ Maybank ( he is the reckless but loyal confidant of John B and the one who was abused by his father)

Austin North as Topper ( the one who loathes the pogues and ex-boyfriend Sarah)

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron ( he is the father of Sarah and Rafe, a wealthy man)

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron ( a drug addict with anger issues is the older brother of Sarah and Wheezie)

Carlacia Grant as Cleo ( she is reportedly in season 3, and also recurring in season 2, who befriends John B and Sarah and is also a crew member of Captain Terrance’s cargo ship)

Andy McQueen as Carlos Singh ( he will be on season 3, he is a ruthless but intelligent Caribbean Don)

Fiona Paloma as Sofia ( she will be in season 3, who makes herself hospitable to the pogues and commence a close connection with Rafe)

Lou Ferrigno Jr as Ryan ( will be in Season 3, he will be the security officer of Singh)

As per the reports, there are other recurring characters. Most of the characters in the Outer Bank Season 1 will appear in the third season too with astounding effect. Characters from the first episode will enhance the plot of the third season and the story will take its viewers to another level by instilling recondite and intricate twists and turns.

Outer Bank Season 3 Plot

The Outer Banks have two sides. One side is the part of the elite people named Kooks and the other side of it is about the working class named Pogues. With immense wealth, the Kooks can get rid of any sort of adversity but in the case of Pogues, their predicament lies there. As they are not from the wealthy side of Outer Bank, they had to face lots of impediments.

John, Pope and Kiara are definitely from Pogues and always had to meet with the odds in their life. When Topper and Rafe beat Pope to the floor, they were not forfeited. But when Pope sank Topper’s ship, as a mode of retaliation, he had to face retribution, and he was sent to a juvenile home.

greetings from poguelandia 👋 pic.twitter.com/rtTW073KpV — Outer Banks (@obxonnetflix) December 7, 2021

At the same time, the inhabitants of the working class side, Ki and Sarah hail from a wealthy family. Though Sarah is considered the ‘blonde princess’ she renounced her wealthy side and joined the Pogues.

As Sarah was in a relationship with Topper, as the story unfolds she encounters John B. This encounter made her fall for John and she had a self-revelation. She realized that it was much easier to be a pogue rather than being a wealthy Kooks. The immense wealth was not that really mattered to her but a serene life.

The impending rivalry between the Kooks and Pogues were prevailing and the story takes it another turn when John with his friends tries to discover the truth behind his father’s disappearance. This missing hunt later turns into a treasure hunt and he realizes that apart from him, there are other people who are in search of his father and the 400 million dollar treasure.

The plot vehemently portrays a son’s desire to know the truth behind his father’s disappearance and the twists and turns that follow.

Outer Bank Season 3 Trailer

